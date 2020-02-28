AUSTIN, TX, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: BVTK) (“Bravatek” or the “Company”) announced February 27 that it has received a detailed report from its partner, Zoono, that the third party, independent laboratory tests undertaken against COVID-19 showed that Zoono’s Z-71 Microbe Shield (the same Zoono technology used in Zoono hand sanitizer) is > 99.99% effective against COVOID-19. The product sanitizes and kills the virus.

COVID-19 has become a global concern, as it has been shown to survive on surfaces for up to nine days. Zoono products have been successfully tested against a variety of pathogens for up to 30 days on surfaces and 24 hours on hands.

Bravatek is spearheading the team and will begin immediately providing samples, as well as rigorous test and evaluation results to both military and government agencies for review, as already discussed in meetings with US government officials.

While Zoono formulations have been previously tested against bovine coronavirus (the nominated surrogate for MERS), this latest strain required new testing. To that end, two separate tests were completed to EN Standard 14476:2013+A2:2019. The first was against Vaccinia; sometimes referred to as the “mother ship” of double enveloped viruses (that are particularly hard to inactivate), with the subsequent test against the nominated (and globally accepted) surrogate for COVID-19, feline coronavirus.

About Z Systems

Employing what the World Health Organization (WHO) calls the nearly “Perfect Disinfectant”, with a proprietary antimicrobial coating, Z Systems provides clinically tested protection for people and their facilities to avoid devastating cross-contamination in the workplace.

For more information, visit https://zsystems.solutions.

About Bravatek Solutions, Inc.

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. is a high technology security solutions portfolio provider that assists corporate entities, governments and individuals protect their organizations against both physical and cyber-attacks through its offering of the most technically advanced, cost-effective and reliable software, tools and systems.

For more information, visit https://bravatek.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

