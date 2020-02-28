New York, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Seed Processing Market by Type, Crop Type, Equipment, & Region – Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867489/?utm_source=GNW

The global seed processing market is projected to grow in the coming years due to the increasing demand for high-quality crops, which is projected to increase the sales of seed treatment products. Europe is projected to be a key revenue generator in the seed processing market. The region has the presence of leading players operating in the seed processing market, which include leading seed treatment companies such as Bayer (Germany), BASF (Germany), and Syngenta (Switzerland). In addition, the region witnesses the presence of leading seed processing equipment companies such as Cimbria (Denmark), Alvan Blanch (UK), PETKUS Technologie GmbH (Germany), and Westrup (Denmark). In North America, the US is among the largest producers of corn, wheat, and soybean. These crops require seed treatment, and thus, are projected to drive the seed processing market in developed countries of regions. In developing regions of Asia Pacific and South America, benefits associated with the use of seed treatment products among farmers is projected to drive the growth of the seed processing market.



The seed treatment segment in the seed processing market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

Based on the type, the seed treatment segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the seed processing market in 2019.Seed treatment suppresses insects, pathogens, and other pests that attack seeds.



Seed treatment products usually include insecticides, bactericides, and fungicides.It provides enhanced crop cultivation at a relatively low cost as compared to spraying, which makes it one of the preferred treatments for seeds.



In Asia Pacific, particularly in countries such as India, farmers are replacing seeds saved from previous crops with advanced seeds developed by seed companies. This is projected to increase the sales of seed treatment companies in the coming years.



The cereals & grains segment in the seed processing market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

Based on crop type, the cereals & grains segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the seed processing market in 2019. Cereals & grains include crops such as wheat, rice, corn, sorghum, oats, and barley.

Cereals & grains are consumed as staple food products in many countries.Of these cereals & grains, rice is consumed as a staple food for consumers in many developing countries.



The US is among the largest producers of corn and wheat at the global level. The demand for high-quality crops is projected to drive the seed processing market in developed countries, while the demand for rice from emerging countries is also projected to contribute to the growth of the seed processing market.



The cleaners segment in the seed processing market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

The demand for seed cleaners is projected to increase in the coming years due to the rise in the use of processed seeds, particularly in the emerging countries of Asia Pacific and South America.Developed countries are also projected to contribute to their sales due to the rise in demand for high-quality seeds.



Europe witnesses a high presence of leading players offering seed processing equipment. Due to these factors, the region is projected to record significant growth in the market, as the companies are focusing on catering to the demands of both the domestic and international markets.

The Asia Pacific seed processing market is projected to witness significant growth.



North America was the largest market for seed processing in 2018, followed by South America.The market growth in the region is backed by the US, which is among the largest producers of corn and soybean at a global level, making it a key destination for seed processing companies in the region.



Corn is one of the most susceptible crops to serious damages from insects during cultivation.Thus, seed treatment manufacturers are projected to witness high growth prospects in the coming years for such types of crops in the country.



Corteva (US) is one of the leading players that offers insecticide seed treatment for corn in the country. The high production of corn in the country has increased the overall production of cereals & grains in the North American region, resulting in high consumption of seed treatment products for these crops.



Bayer (Germany), BASF (Germany), Corteva (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), Nufarm (Australia), Lanxess (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), Incotec (Netherlands), Sensient Technologies (US), Cimbria (Denmark), Alvan Blanch Development Company Ltd. (UK), PETKUS Technologie GmbH (Germany), Lewis M. Carter Manufacturing, LLC (US), WESTRUP A/S (Denmark), Seed Dynamics (US), Germains Seed Technology (US), Chromatech (US), Centor Group (Australia), and Precision Laboratories (US).



The report segments the seed processing market based on type, crop type, equipment, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global seed processors–growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



