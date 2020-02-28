The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 31.12.2019, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 21 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. An industrial and logistics park is planned to be developed on this area. The Company’s objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company.



Condensed statement of financial position as of 31 December 2019 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net profit for 2019 of AS Trigon Property Development is 354,412 euros and the earnings per share is 0.07877 EUR.

As of 31 December 2019 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 2,193,388 euros. The equity of the company was 2,143,461 euros, corresponding to 97.72 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Cash 150,007 73,296 Receivables and prepayments 7,381 3,192 Total current assets 157,388 76,488 Investment property 2,036,000 1,721,474 Total non-current assets 2,036,000 1,721,474 TOTAL ASSETS 2,193,388 1,797,962 Payables and prepayments 49,927 8,913 Total current liabilities 49,927 8,913 Total liabilities 49,927 8,913 Share capital at book value 2,299,020 2,299,020 Share premium 226,056 226,056 Statutory reserve capital 287,542 287,542 Accumulated loss -669,157 -1,023,569 Total equity 2,143,461 1,789,049 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2,193,388 1,797,962

Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EUR 12 M 2019 12 M 2018 Expenses related to investment property -11,621 -8,864 Gross loss -11,621 -8,864 Administrative and general expenses -23,501 -21,445 Changes in fair value of investment property 389,526 0 Other operating income 0 1,658 Operating profit/loss 354,404 -28,651 Net financial income 8 2 NET PROFIT/LOSS FOR THE PERIOD 354,412 -28,649 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT/LOSS 354,412 -28,649

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

+372 667 9200

Attachment