The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 31.12.2019, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 21 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. An industrial and logistics park is planned to be developed on this area. The Company’s objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company.

Condensed statement of financial position as of 31 December 2019 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net profit for 2019 of AS Trigon Property Development is 354,412 euros and the earnings per share  is 0.07877 EUR.

As of 31 December 2019 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 2,193,388 euros. The equity of the company was 2,143,461 euros, corresponding to 97.72 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR31.12.201931.12.2018
Cash150,00773,296
Receivables and prepayments7,3813,192
Total current assets157,38876,488
Investment property2,036,0001,721,474
Total non-current assets2,036,0001,721,474
TOTAL ASSETS2,193,3881,797,962
Payables and prepayments49,9278,913
Total current liabilities49,9278,913
Total liabilities49,9278,913
Share capital at book value2,299,0202,299,020
Share premium226,056226,056
Statutory reserve capital287,542287,542
Accumulated loss-669,157-1,023,569
Total equity2,143,4611,789,049
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY2,193,3881,797,962

Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EUR12 M 201912 M 2018
Expenses related to investment property-11,621-8,864
Gross loss-11,621-8,864
Administrative and general expenses-23,501-21,445
Changes in fair value of investment property389,5260
Other operating income01,658
Operating profit/loss354,404-28,651
Net financial income82
NET PROFIT/LOSS FOR THE PERIOD354,412-28,649
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT/LOSS354,412-28,649

Rando Tomingas
Member of the Management Board 
+372 667 9200

