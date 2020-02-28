New York, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "LNG Storage Tank Market by Type, Material, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867488/?utm_source=GNW

5 billion in 2020 to USD 17.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.0%, during the forecast period. The LNG storage tank market is driven by various factors, such as increasing demand for LNG from steel, power, and energy end-use industries, and growing transportation of LNG on ships. The growth of these industries is expected to further propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the high construction cost, and installation cost of LNG storage tank are likely to hinder the growth of the market.



Self-supporting segment to drive the global market during the forecast period

The LNG storage tank market has been segmented on the basis of types as self-supporting and non self-supporting.Among these types, the self-supporting segment accounted for the larger share of the market during the forecast period.



The market growth in this segment is attributed to growing LNG trade and increase in LNG liquefaction and regasification facilities. These factors are expected to drive demand during the forecast period.



Steel segment expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The steel segment is growing rapidly owing to the various properties of steel such as durability, resistance to corrosion, excellent toughness, and low thermal conductivity at cryogenic temperatures, which will drive the demand for steel. Furthermore, steel is used for applications requiring refrigeration or the creation of low-temperature conditions for the storage of liquefied natural gas.



APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to significant developments in energy and power end-use industries, and the growing trade of LNG, which drives the LNG storage tank market in the region. On the other hand, North America is projected to have the second-largest market size during the forecast period.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the LNG storage tank marketplace.

• By Company Type - Tier 1: 30%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 40%

• By Designation - C Level: 30%, Directors: 50%, Others: 20%

• By Region – North America: 30%, Europe: 40%, APAC: 10%, Middle East & Africa: 10% and South America: 10%



The LNG storage tank market comprises major solution providers, such as Linde Plc (Ireland), McDermott International Inc. (US), Wartsila (Finland), IHI Corporation (Japan), Air Water Inc. (Japan), Cimc Enric (China), Chart Industries (US), Isisan A.S (Turkey), Cryolor (France), Inox (India), Carbon Energy Group (US), and TransTech Energy Llc. (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the LNG storage tank market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types.



It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



