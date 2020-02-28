New York, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "In-Vehicle Computer System Market by Application, Offering, Vehicle Type, Memory Size And Region- Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867487/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The market is driven by preventive fleet maintenance solutions to optimize operational costs and reduce unexpected downtime. Periodic preventive maintenance would likely surge the demand for in-vehicle computer systems for diagnosis. Many countries have proposed mandates for tougher inspections to comply with the latest safety standards and wider testing scope to accommodate more tests as mandatory. For instance, in May 2018, the EU commissioned a directive for periodic assessment of passenger cars, trucks, heavy-trailers, and motorcycles to determine the roadworthiness of such vehicles. It also intended to include tests for brake, steering, airbags, and suspension as mandatory. It can detect problems early, fixing which, the owner can avoid costly repairs and damages. Fleet managers rely on such tests to prevent uncertain breakdowns by scheduling prior checkups. Regular inspections can optimize fleet performance as well as increase profitability and reliability. North America is estimated to lead the in-vehicle computer system market due to its huge logistic fleets.



Demand for advanced connectivity and in-cabin functions is likely to drive the growth of the in-vehicle computer market during the forecast period.

Automotive OEMs are moving toward developing interactive infotainment systems to offer more luxurious in-cabin experience.In-vehicle infotainment systems primarily comprise devices that provide features such as music streaming, navigation, voice recognition, calls, and messages.



Due to the emergence of smartphones and 5G technologies, drivers are now able to connect their smartphones with infotainment systems.For instance, upon connecting their device, drivers can stream music from Spotify or iTunes.



Smartphone makers are also working closely with automotive OEMs to offer superior features in Android Auto or Apple CarPlay systems.Such systems would allow drivers to interact with the infotainment systems natively.



Modern SUVs and sedans are also equipped with high resolution displays and improved sound systems.



Europe is estimated to play a major role in the in-vehicle computer system market during the forecast period.

Europe is estimated to be the second largest market due to increasing initiatives for intelligent transport systems (ITS) applications such as connected vehicles and smart public transit.The governments are encouraging masses to opt for public transit by optimizing experience and travel time.



For instance, in Berlin, one can buy an S-Bahn ticket from automatic vending machines and use all the public transport facilities such as buses, subway trains, and trams with a single ticket.Tickets are validated on the vehicle while switching to other transportation modes.



Likewise, one can easily validate their tickets after boarding a bus, saving a lot of time and hassle.The bus stops display the route number and real-time ETA for the next bus on that route.



In-vehicle computer systems are installed in these buses and other devices such as cameras and radio-frequency identification (RFID) sensors. Such vehicles are connected to a central hub, and real-time data is shared with drivers and passengers. In-addition, advancements in specialized vehicles such as connected ambulances, fire trucks, and cash-in-transit vehicles would be instrumental to the growth of the European in-vehicle computer system market. For instance, connected ambulances rely upon multi-WAN vehicle gateways to communicate with healthcare institutes, and cash-in-transit vehicles use network video recorders (NVR) for real-time monitoring from the central hub. Such applications would help Europe maintain its competitive position in the in-vehicle computer system market.



In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the in-vehicle computer system market.

• By Company Type: OEMs - 28%, Tier 1 - 62%, and Tier 2 - 10%,

• By Designation: CXOs - 42%, Directors - 36%, and Others* - 22%

• By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 31%, Asia Pacific - 23%, LATAM - 4%, and Rest of the World- 2%

*Others include sales, marketing, and product managers.



The in-vehicle computer system market comprises major manufacturers and service providers such as S&T AG (Kontron) (Germany), Lanner Electronics Inc. (Taiwan), SINTRONES Technology Corporation (Taiwan), NEXCOM International (Taiwan), IBASE Technology Inc. (Taiwan), and Axiomtek (Taiwan).



Research Coverage:

The study covers the in-vehicle computer system market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as application, offering, memory size, vehicle type, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and acquisitions.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall in-vehicle computer system market.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

