CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the first year of AltaLink’s Flat for Five commitment, AltaLink held its transmission costs to customers flat while delivering best ever results in customer service and outage duration performance.
“Improving performance while not increasing costs is one of the most challenging aspects of operating any business,” said Scott Thon, AltaLink’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “With a business as critical to the economy as the electricity transmission system, we know Albertans are relying on us to improve every day without increasing our cost of service.”
In 2019, AltaLink filed an application with the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) to keep its rates flat from 2019 to 2021, covering the first three years of its five-year commitment. This application also included a negotiated settlement between AltaLink and customer groups representing industrial and residential customers that commits AltaLink to reducing operating expenses by a further $22.5 million and capital investments by an additional $58 million.
Since 2015, through a combination of customer refunds and tariff levelization, AltaLink has reduced the cost to our customers by more than $700 million. If the AUC approves AltaLink’s 2019-2021 application, this would increase savings to more than $1.2 billion by 2022.
While keeping its costs below 2018 levels, in 2019 AltaLink achieved a customer satisfaction rate of 99 per cent and saw a 30 per cent improvement in its outage duration performance over the previous year. The company also became the first Canadian utility to be re-designated at a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.
“We hear a consistent message from our customers every day – safely keep the lights on, do it affordably, and protect the environment. Our team takes this to heart and has developed innovative solutions to improve our performance without increasing cost,” said Thon. “I’m proud of the improvements our team has made to support Albertans.”
AltaLink continues to invest in transmission facilities to ensure the reliability of the electricity grid. During 2019, AltaLink invested $318.7 million in its transmission system.
Today, AltaLink, L.P. announced comprehensive income of $257.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $292.5 million for the same period in 2018. Comprehensive income decreased year over year mainly due to a $58.0 million re-measurement of future income tax recovery recorded in 2016 to 2018 as a result of the Alberta government reducing the corporate income tax rate in 1% increments from 12% for the first half of 2019 to 8% in 2022. Revenue from operations for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $947.6 million compared to $968.8 million during the same period in 2018, a decrease of $21.2 million. Revenue from operations decreased year over year mainly as a result of lower recovery of future income taxes for 2019 primarily due to a reduced provincial corporate income tax rate and lower recovery of depreciation and salvage expenses.
As a partnership, AltaLink, L.P. reports its net income before income taxes; therefore its results are not directly comparable with net income reported by corporations that recognize income taxes in their financial statements.
AltaLink’s full financial results and management’s discussion and analysis can be found on AltaLink’s website at www.altalink.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Headquartered in Calgary, with offices in Edmonton, Red Deer and Lethbridge, AltaLink is Alberta’s largest electricity transmission provider. AltaLink is partnering with its customers to provide innovative solutions to meet the province’s demand for reliable and affordable energy. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, AltaLink is part of a global group of companies delivering energy services to customers worldwide.
Significant 2019 highlights
During the 12 months ended December 31, 2019:
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy AltaLink’s securities in any jurisdiction, including but not limited to, the United States. AltaLink’s securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.
Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as “expects”, “intends”, “projects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, and similar expressions, are forward looking information that represents management of AltaLink’s internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of AltaLink. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause AltaLink’s actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in AltaLink’s filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of AltaLink securities and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. AltaLink disclaims any responsibility to update these forward looking statements.
