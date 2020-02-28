YAVNE, Israel, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative therapies to address unmet needs in severe burn and wound management, today announced that Sharon Malka, MediWound’s Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Healthcare Conference on March 2, 2020 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place.



MediWound is scheduled to present at 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast at: http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen57/mdwd/ . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the MediWound website for 90 days following the presentation.

About MediWound Ltd.

MediWound is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapeutics based on its patented proteolytic enzyme technology to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound’s first innovative biopharmaceutical product, NexoBrid, non-surgically and rapidly removes burn eschar without harming viable tissue. The product has received marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency as well as the Israeli, Argentinian, South Korean, Russian and Peruvian Ministries of Health. MediWound’s second innovative product, EscharEx® is a topical biological drug candidate for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds using the same proteolytic enzyme technology as NexoBrid. In two Phase 2 studies, EscharEx has demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, within a few daily applications. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com .