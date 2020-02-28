MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V: CCB announces that the Company will be extending the exercise period of a total of 5,930,000 share purchase warrants, all of which are exercisable at $0.30 per share (collectively, the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed over two tranches in April 2017. The Company proposes to extend the expiry dates for all Warrants by one (1) year, and accordingly, the new expiry dates for the Warrants are as follows:



Tranche 1: For Warrants issued on April 12 th , 2017, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be April 12, 2021.



, 2017, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be April 12, 2021. Tranche 2: For Warrants issued on April 26th, 2017, the new expiration date for those Warrants will be April 26, 2021.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

A portion of the Warrants are held by parties who are considered to be "related parties" of the Company. Therefore, the amendment of Warrants constitutes a "related party transaction" as contemplated by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions, and TSXV Policy 5.9 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions. However, the exemptions from formal valuation and minority approval requirements provided for by these guidelines can be relied upon as the fair market value of the Warrants does not exceeds 25% of the market capitalization of the Company. A material change report in respect of this related party transaction will be filed by the Company.

