FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) (the “Company”) today announced its results for the year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019:



Net income attributable to stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $26.8 million ($1.38 per diluted share) compared with $58.1 million ($3.04 per diluted share) for the year ended December 31, 2018. The prior year benefited from a net gain of $42.6 million ($2.18 per diluted share) related to the sale of the Company's interest in Hawker Pacific Airservices ("Hawker").

Net loss attributable to stockholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $1.9 million ($0.10 per diluted share) compared with $4.7 million ($0.26 per diluted share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The prior year quarter benefited from $5.5 million ($0.30 per diluted share) of net income related to the accelerated amortization of non-cash deferred gains. Excluding these non-cash gains, loss per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 improved by $0.46 compared with the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

“Cash Earnings” for the year ended December 31, 2019, after expensing all charges for maintenance, were $110.6 million compared with $57.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 and were $20.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared with $10.6 million for the same quarter last year.

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures "Cash Earnings" and OIBDA in this release; a reconciliation to their closest U.S. GAAP measure is included in "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release.

Charles Fabrikant, Executive Chairman, commented on the quarter's results as follows:

"Cash earnings almost doubled in 2019 compared with 2018 as several of our businesses had record performance. SEACOR Island Lines had its best year ever, with growth in demand for shipments into the Bahamas and Caribbean. Waterman Logistics was successful in winning several significant U.S. government cargo moves throughout the year. Our Jones Act dry bulk vessels produced good cash and harbor towing had 5% more ship assists over last year. Unfortunately, the inland business battled severe headwinds. The St. Louis harbor was closed for about 40 days this past year bringing activity to a virtual standstill for our terminals and fleets. The trade war with China severely curtailed grain exports. Witt O'Brien's also had less activity than 2018.



In 2019, we expensed approximately $23 million in dry-docking costs and overhauls to maintain our assets. The related out-of-service time cost us approximately $7 million in lost revenue.”

﻿The "Operating Discussion" below is a comparison of results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 with the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Operating Discussion

Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services - Operating income and OIBDA were $7.6 million and $17.8 million, in the current year quarter compared with $10.8 million and $21.5 million excluding the accelerated amortization of previously deferred gains of $7.0 million in the prior year quarter, respectively. Operating results were impacted by $9.0 million of regulatory dry-docking costs. $2.3 million more than the prior year quarter. During the quarter Ocean Services docked one U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical carrier and one PCTC.

SEACOR Island Lines activity continued to increase in its core markets and it also experienced a boost in demand due to Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts. Waterman Logistics had increased success this quarter winning bids to move specialized cargo for the U.S. government. The dry bulk carrier fleet benefited from steady cargo volumes and a full quarter of operations with no dry-dockings. In the aggregate, these service lines had a positive incremental contribution of $9.9 million compared with the prior year quarter.

Inland Transportation & Logistics Services - Operating income and OIBDA were $1.4 million and $7.5 million in the current year quarter compared with $8.3 million and $13.8 million in the prior year quarter, respectively. U.S. grain exports through the Center Gulf were down 8% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018, reducing demand for barge freight and negatively impacting activity levels at the terminals and fleets on the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers. The primary culprits were the China trade war, U.S. government farm subsidy programs which were a disincentive to exports, and competition from South America. Operating results for Inland Services also continued to be impacted by higher costs due to the prolonged flooding experienced earlier in the year and resulting high-water conditions.

Witt O’Brien’s - Operating loss and negative OIBDA were $(0.7) million and $(0.5) million, respectively, in the current year quarter compared with operating income and OIBDA of $5.9 million and $6.6 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. The primary factors impacting the current year quarter's results were a lack of activity responding to seasonal storms, lower activity in the U.S. Virgin Islands and a bad debt charge of $0.8 million.

Capital Commitments - The Company’s capital commitments as of December 31, 2019 were $62.2 million and included four U.S.-flag harbor tugs, the Company's interest in two foreign-flag rail ferries, four inland river dry-cargo barges, two inland river towboats, other equipment and vessel and terminal improvements. Subsequent to December 31, 2019, the Company committed to purchase two inland river dry-cargo barges and other equipment for $2.5 million.

Liquidity and Debt - During the current year quarter, the Company repurchased $1.8 million in principal amount of its 3.0% Convertible Senior Notes for $1.8 million. Subsequent to December 31, 2019, the Company repurchased $2.2 million in principal amount of its 3.0% Convertible Senior Notes for $2.2 million.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company’s balances of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, restricted cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $86.4 million. As of December 31, 2019, total outstanding debt was $314.5 million and the Company had $225.0 million of borrowing capacity under its credit facilities.

Equity - As of December 31, 2019, the total shares outstanding were 20,176,168.

SEACOR Holdings Inc. (“SEACOR”) is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics and risk management consultancy. SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol CKH.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including risks relating to weakening demand for the Company’s services as a result of unplanned customer suspensions, cancellations, rate reductions or non-renewals of vessel charters or failures to finalize commitments to charter vessels, increased government legislation and regulation of the Company’s businesses that could increase the cost of operations, increased competition if the Jones Act is repealed, liability, legal fees and costs in connection with the provision of emergency response services, decreased demand for the Company’s services as a result of declines in the global economy, declines in valuations in the global financial markets and a lack of liquidity in the credit sectors, including, interest rate fluctuations, availability of credit, inflation rates, change in laws, trade barriers, commodity prices and currency exchange fluctuations, activity in foreign countries and changes in foreign political, military and economic conditions, changes in foreign and domestic oil and gas exploration and production activity, safety record requirements related to Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, decreased demand for Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services due to construction of additional refined petroleum product, natural gas or crude oil pipelines or due to decreased demand for refined petroleum products, crude oil or chemical products or a change in existing methods of delivery, compliance with U.S. and foreign government laws and regulations, including environmental laws and regulations and economic sanctions, the dependence of Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services and Inland Transportation & Logistics Services on several key customers, consolidation of the Company’s customer base, the ongoing need to replace aging vessels, industry fleet capacity, restrictions imposed by the Shipping Acts on the amount of foreign ownership of the Company’s Common Stock, operational risks of Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services and Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, effects of adverse weather conditions and seasonality, the level of grain export volume, the effect of fuel prices on barge towing costs, variability in freight rates for inland river barges, the effect of international economic and political factors on Inland Transportation & Logistics Services’ operations, the ability to realize anticipated benefits from acquisitions and other strategic transactions, adequacy of insurance coverage, the attraction and retention of qualified personnel by the Company, changes in U.S. and international trade policies and various other matters and factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control as well as those discussed in Item 1A. (Risk Factors) of the Company’s Annual report on Form 10-K and other reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, the preceding should not be considered to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties. Given these factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the SEC, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

For additional information, contact Investor Relations at (954) 627-5278 or visit SEACOR’s website at www.seacorholdings.com.

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands, except share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Revenues $ 192,761 $ 213,838 $ 799,966 $ 835,750 Costs and Expenses: Operating 146,265 150,374 583,633 591,848 Administrative and general 27,134 26,718 105,517 102,907 Depreciation and amortization 17,451 17,510 68,571 74,579 190,850 194,602 757,721 769,334 Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net 651 6,014 2,910 19,583 Operating Income 2,562 25,250 45,155 85,999 Other Income (Expense): Interest income 1,488 2,245 7,471 8,730 Interest expense (4,401 ) (6,181 ) (19,233 ) (31,683 ) Debt extinguishment losses, net (171 ) (6,017 ) (2,244 ) (11,626 ) Marketable security gains (losses), net 1,898 (11,128 ) 18,394 (12,431 ) Foreign currency gains (losses), net 1,351 (2,280 ) (312 ) (2,264 ) Other, net (20 ) 13 (134 ) 54,964 145 (23,348 ) 3,942 5,690 Income Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies 2,707 1,902 49,097 91,689 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 2,817 (4,519 ) 9,829 8,415 Income (Loss) Before Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies (110 ) 6,421 39,268 83,274 Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (1,802 ) (1,987 ) (5,250 ) (72 ) Net Income (Loss) (1,912 ) 4,434 34,018 83,202 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries 5 9,120 7,244 25,054 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ (1,917 ) $ (4,686 ) $ 26,774 $ 58,148 Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ (0.10 ) $ (0.26 ) $ 1.41 $ 3.22 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ (0.10 ) $ (0.26 ) $ 1.38 $ 3.04 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 19,933,277 18,165,361 18,949,981 18,080,778 Diluted 19,933,277 18,165,361 20,306,332 19,575,689 OIBDA(1) $ 20,013 $ 42,760 $ 113,726 $ 160,578 OIBDA Attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc.(1) $ 20,013 $ 29,822 $ 97,727 $ 119,753

______________________

Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures included elsewhere in this release.

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Operating Revenues $ 192,761 $ 200,658 $ 197,023 $ 209,524 $ 213,838 Costs and Expenses: Operating 146,265 147,386 142,871 147,111 150,374 Administrative and general 27,134 24,923 26,714 26,746 26,718 Depreciation and amortization 17,451 16,975 17,009 17,136 17,510 190,850 189,284 186,594 190,993 194,602 Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net 651 1,145 677 437 6,014 Operating Income 2,562 12,519 11,106 18,968 25,250 Other Income (Expense): Interest income 1,488 2,198 1,885 1,900 2,245 Interest expense (4,401 ) (4,816 ) (4,903 ) (5,113 ) (6,181 ) Debt extinguishment losses, net (171 ) (777 ) (503 ) (793 ) (6,017 ) Marketable security gains (losses), net 1,898 144 13,284 3,068 (11,128 ) Foreign currency gains (losses), net 1,351 (1,877 ) (191 ) 405 (2,280 ) Other, net (20 ) 505 25 (644 ) 13 145 (4,623 ) 9,597 (1,177 ) (23,348 ) Income Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies 2,707 7,896 20,703 17,791 1,902 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 2,817 1,417 3,390 2,205 (4,519 ) Income (Loss) Before Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies (110 ) 6,479 17,313 15,586 6,421 Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (1,802 ) (618 ) (312 ) (2,518 ) (1,987 ) Net Income (Loss) (1,912 ) 5,861 17,001 13,068 4,434 Net Income (Loss) attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries 5 (544 ) 2,448 5,335 9,120 Net Income (Loss) attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ (1,917 ) $ 6,405 $ 14,553 $ 7,733 $ (4,686 ) Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ (0.10 ) $ 0.33 $ 0.80 $ 0.42 $ (0.26 ) Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ (0.10 ) $ 0.32 $ 0.76 $ 0.41 $ (0.26 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 19,933 19,322 18,289 18,233 18,165 Diluted 19,933 20,739 19,634 19,571 18,165 Common Shares Outstanding at Period End 20,176 20,179 18,550 18,528 18,330 OIBDA(1) $ 20,013 $ 29,494 $ 28,115 $ 36,104 $ 42,760 OIBDA attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc.(1) $ 20,013 $ 28,813 $ 21,905 $ 26,996 $ 29,822

______________________

Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures included elsewhere in this release.

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services Operating Revenues $ 101,674 $ 102,661 $ 109,681 $ 109,272 $ 97,366 Costs and Expenses: Operating 72,759 66,888 71,230 69,932 64,234 Administrative and general 11,190 9,404 9,423 10,198 10,132 Depreciation and amortization 10,228 10,191 10,230 10,337 10,707 94,177 86,483 90,883 90,467 85,073 Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net 121 804 349 17 5,496 Operating Income 7,618 16,982 19,147 18,822 17,789 Other Income (Expense): Foreign currency gains (losses), net 52 (104 ) 1 (47 ) (17 ) Other, net 6 505 28 (651 ) (15 ) Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (1,238 ) (242 ) 700 111 (23 ) Segment Profit(1) $ 6,438 $ 17,141 $ 19,876 $ 18,235 $ 17,734 OIBDA(2) $ 17,846 $ 27,173 $ 29,377 $ 29,159 $ 28,496 OIBDA(2) attributable to stockholders $ 17,846 $ 26,492 $ 23,167 $ 20,051 $ 15,558 Dry-docking expenditures for U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical

carriers, dry bulk carriers and PCTC’s (included in operating costs and expenses) $ 8,752 $ 4,310 $ 1,925 $ 1,581 $ 6,430 Out-of-service days for dry-dockings of U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical carriers, dry bulk carriers and PCTC’s 76 42 30 15 147 Dry-docking expenditures for all other vessels $ 289 $ 1,783 $ 1,447 $ 1,250 $ 269 Inland Transportation & Logistics Services Operating Revenues $ 68,257 $ 72,020 $ 61,455 $ 65,602 $ 77,513 Costs and Expenses: Operating 57,912 62,775 54,486 54,245 60,801 Administrative and general 3,324 3,327 3,133 3,356 3,381 Depreciation and amortization 6,144 5,694 5,699 5,725 5,490 67,380 71,796 63,318 63,326 69,672 Gains on Asset Dispositions 522 330 330 420 481 Operating Income (Loss) 1,399 554 (1,533 ) 2,696 8,322 Other Income (Expense): Foreign currency gains (losses), net 1,249 (1,729 ) (191 ) 459 (2,240 ) Other, net — — — — 37 Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (2,346 ) (1,084 ) (618 ) (2,472 ) (2,571 ) Segment Profit (Loss)(1) $ 302 $ (2,259 ) $ (2,342 ) $ 683 $ 3,548 OIBDA(2) $ 7,543 $ 6,248 $ 4,166 $ 8,421 $ 13,812





SEACOR HOLDINGS INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Witt O’Brien’s Operating Revenues $ 20,742 $ 24,345 $ 23,753 $ 32,943 $ 37,702 Costs and Expenses: Operating 14,266 16,323 15,691 21,772 24,258 Administrative and general 7,008 5,718 6,831 6,402 6,876 Depreciation and amortization 210 210 209 206 660 21,484 22,251 22,731 28,380 31,794 Gains on Asset Dispositions 8 10 — — — Operating Income (Loss) (734 ) 2,104 1,022 4,563 5,908 Other Income (Expense): Foreign currency losses, net (1 ) — — — (1 ) Other, net (457 ) (1 ) (2 ) (3 ) — Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax 333 764 (128 ) (67 ) 113 Segment Profit (Loss) $ (859 ) $ 2,867 $ 892 $ 4,493 $ 6,020 OIBDA(2) $ (524 ) $ 2,314 $ 1,231 $ 4,769 $ 6,568 Other Operating Revenues $ 2,099 $ 1,635 $ 2,142 $ 1,805 $ 1,290 Costs and Expenses: Operating 1,335 1,404 1,472 1,253 1,106 Administrative and general 967 846 837 839 551 Depreciation and amortization 499 501 493 489 237 2,801 2,751 2,802 2,581 1,894 Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions — 34 (2 ) — 37 Operating Loss (702 ) (1,082 ) (662 ) (776 ) (567 ) Other Income (Expense): Foreign currency losses, net — — — — (4 ) Other, net 431 — — — (105 ) Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax 1,449 (56 ) (266 ) (90 ) 494 Segment Profit (Loss)(1) $ 1,178 $ (1,138 ) $ (928 ) $ (866 ) $ (182 ) Corporate and Eliminations Operating Revenues $ (11 ) $ (3 ) $ (8 ) $ (98 ) $ (33 ) Costs and Expenses: Operating (7 ) (4 ) (8 ) (91 ) (25 ) Administrative and general 4,645 5,628 6,490 5,951 5,778 Depreciation and amortization 370 379 378 379 416 5,008 6,003 6,860 6,239 6,169 Losses on Asset Dispositions — (33 ) — — — Operating Loss $ (5,019 ) $ (6,039 ) $ (6,868 ) $ (6,337 ) $ (6,202 ) Other Income (Expense): Foreign currency gains (losses), net $ 51 $ (44 ) $ (1 ) $ (7 ) $ (18 ) Other, net — 1 (1 ) 10 96

______________________

Includes amounts attributable to both SEACOR and noncontrolling interests. Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures included elsewhere in this release.

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, unaudited) Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,222 $ 76,815 $ 138,757 $ 141,152 $ 144,221 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 1,222 1,221 1,221 2,992 2,991 Marketable securities 7,936 6,038 39,368 33,384 30,316 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 194,022 199,013 164,964 174,278 171,828 Other 38,881 43,449 38,297 32,635 38,881 Inventories 5,255 5,224 5,293 4,914 4,530 Prepaid expenses and other 6,971 6,130 5,640 5,809 5,382 Total current assets 331,509 337,890 393,540 395,164 398,149 Property and Equipment: Historical cost 1,442,382 1,424,907 1,416,084 1,413,488 1,407,329 Accumulated depreciation (624,024 ) (607,727 ) (593,168 ) (577,136 ) (560,819 ) Net property and equipment 818,358 817,180 822,916 836,352 846,510 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 144,539 153,464 161,518 167,325 — Investments, at Equity, and Advances to 50% or Less Owned Companies 157,108 154,968 155,645 155,290 156,886 Construction Reserve Funds — 3,908 3,908 3,908 3,908 Goodwill 32,701 32,668 32,714 32,720 32,708 Intangible Assets, Net 20,996 21,884 22,773 23,662 24,551 Other Assets 7,761 8,284 10,376 7,385 8,312 $ 1,512,972 $ 1,530,246 $ 1,603,390 $ 1,621,806 $ 1,471,024 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 58,854 $ 76,426 $ 78,301 $ 8,308 $ 8,497 Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities 36,011 36,422 36,171 35,540 — Accounts payable and accrued expenses 57,595 54,921 35,132 50,097 59,607 Other current liabilities 57,501 67,603 64,796 67,456 55,659 Total current liabilities 209,961 235,372 214,400 161,401 123,763 Long-Term Debt 255,612 241,408 234,445 315,303 346,128 Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities 108,295 116,866 125,182 131,862 — Deferred Income Taxes 105,661 103,489 99,938 97,758 94,420 Deferred Gains and Other Liabilities 20,929 20,463 20,768 20,688 52,871 Total liabilities 700,458 717,598 694,733 727,012 617,182 Equity: SEACOR Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — — — — Common stock 408 408 392 392 390 Additional paid-in capital 1,661,002 1,659,428 1,600,838 1,598,804 1,596,642 Retained earnings 517,106 519,023 512,618 498,065 474,809 Shares held in treasury, at cost (1,365,792 ) (1,365,594 ) (1,366,432 ) (1,366,267 ) (1,366,773 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (998 ) (1,400 ) (995 ) (903 ) (914 ) 811,726 811,865 746,421 730,091 704,154 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 788 783 162,236 164,703 149,688 Total equity 812,514 812,648 908,657 894,794 853,842 $ 1,512,972 $ 1,530,246 $ 1,603,390 $ 1,621,806 $ 1,471,024

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information furnished in this release includes non-GAAP financial measures that differ from measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including OIBDA and Cash Earnings.

The Company defines OIBDA as operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization. The Company includes maintenance and repair costs, including major overhauls and regulatory dry-dockings, and gains or losses (or impairments) on asset dispositions in OIBDA. The Company defines Cash Earnings as OIBDA further adjusted to exclude the amortization of non-cash deferred gains and amounts attributable to its minority partner in SEA-Vista as well as the gain or loss associated with marking-to-market securities held for investment, accrued net cash expense associated with interest on debt obligations, and the Company’s estimate of cash taxes. Other companies may calculate OIBDA and Cash Earnings differently than the Company, which may limit their usefulness as comparative measures. In addition, each of these measures does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and are not measures of the Company’s ability to fund its cash needs. OIBDA and Cash Earnings are each financial metrics used by management (i) as a supplemental internal measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations; (ii) as a criteria for annual incentive bonuses paid to Company officers and other shore-based employees; and (iii) to compare to the OIBDA and Cash Earnings of other companies when evaluating potential acquisitions. In addition, the Company believes Cash Earnings is meaningful to investors because it assists in evaluating the Company’s results of operations and net cash generated by business activities across previous and subsequent accounting periods and to better understand the long-term performance of the Company. The Company views OIBDA and Cash Earnings as measures of operating performance not liquidity.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to their most closely comparable U.S. GAAP measures (amounts in thousands, except per share data).

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 U.S. GAAP Measures Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Stockholders $ (1,917 ) $ (4,686 ) $ 26,774 $ 58,148 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share(1) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.26 ) $ 1.38 $ 3.04 Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures Operating Income (U.S. GAAP) $ 2,562 $ 25,250 $ 45,155 $ 85,999 (+) Depreciation and amortization 17,451 17,510 68,571 74,579 OIBDA(2) 20,013 42,760 113,726 160,578 (–) Amortization of deferred gains(3) (330 ) (9,759 ) (1,322 ) (25,737 ) (–) OIBDA less amortization of deferred gains attributable to noncontrolling interests — (8,593 ) (15,999 ) (30,292 ) (–) Cash interest paid, net(4) (1,459 ) (1,581 ) (4,220 ) (15,408 ) (–) Income tax obligation (6 ) (1,068 ) (25 ) (18,915 ) (+/–) Marketable security gains (losses), net 1,898 (11,128 ) 18,394 (12,431 ) Cash Earnings 20,116 10,631 110,554 57,795 (–) Make-whole premium to redeem the 7.375% notes — — — (5,601 ) (+) Return from sale of Hawker Pacific Airservices, Limited(5) — — — 51,000 Proxy for cash earned $ 20,116 $ 10,631 $ 110,554 $ 103,194

______________________

Includes diluted earnings (loss) per common share of $0.08 and $(0.48) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, related to marking-to-market the Company’s marketable security portfolio. Includes diluted earnings (loss) per common share of $0.72 and $(0.50) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, related to marking-to-market the Company’s marketable security portfolio. All references to OIBDA in this release are calculated in the same manner. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, amortization of deferred gains is included in gains on asset dispositions. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, amortization of deferred gains may be included in operating expenses as a reduction to rental expense and/or included in gains on asset dispositions. Amount is net of interest income, excludes capitalized interest, and is net of our partner’s portion of SEA-Vista net interest expense of $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and $1.2 million and $2.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Cash profit from the sale of the Company's 34.2% interest in Hawker Pacific Airservices, Limited in April 2018.

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC. FLEET COUNTS (unaudited) Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services Bulk Transportation Services: Petroleum and chemical carriers - U.S.-flag 9 9 9 9 10 Bulk carriers - U.S.-flag 2 2 2 2 2 Port & Infrastructure Services: Harbor tugs - U.S.-flag 24 24 24 24 24 Harbor tugs - Foreign-flag 8 8 8 8 8 Offshore tug - U.S.-flag 1 1 1 1 1 Ocean liquid tank barges - U.S.-flag 5 5 5 5 5 Ocean liquid tank barges - Foreign-flag 1 1 1 1 1 Specialty vessels - Foreign-flag(1) 2 2 2 1 — Logistics Services: PCTC(2) - U.S.-flag 4 4 4 4 4 Short-sea container/RORO(3) vessels - Foreign-flag 8 8 9 9 9 RORO(3) & deck barges - U.S.-flag 7 7 7 7 7 Rail ferries - Foreign-flag 2 2 2 2 2 73 73 74 73 73 Inland Transportation & Logistics Services Bulk Transportation Services: Dry-cargo barges 1,372 1,375 1,372 1,374 1,372 Liquid tank barges 20 20 20 20 20 Specialty barges(4) 5 5 5 5 5 Towboats: 4,000 hp - 6,600 hp 19 18 18 18 18 3,300 hp - 3,900 hp 3 3 3 3 3 Less than 3,300 hp 2 2 2 2 2 Port & Infrastructure Services: Harbor boats: 1,100 hp - 2,000 hp 18 18 18 18 18 Less than 1,100 hp 6 6 6 6 6 Logistics Services: Dry-cargo barges 35 32 35 33 35 Towboats: Less than 3,300 hp 1 — — — — 1,481 1,479 1,479 1,479 1,479

______________________