NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDL Community Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), reported a net loss of ($7.5 million), or ($0.43) per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $709,000, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, for the prior quarter and net income of $635,000, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the net loss was ($5.1 million), or ($0.29) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $2.7 million, or $0.15 per basic and diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The reduction in net income during the fourth quarter of 2019 was due primarily to a one-time charge of $9.9 million ($7.8 million net of tax effect) related to the termination of the Company’s Defined Benefit Plan. Excluding the one-time charge, the Company would have reported net income of $393,000, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and net income of $2.7 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. See the Non-GAAP Reconciliation at the end of this earnings release.

Carlos P. Naudon, President and CEO remarked that, “the Company’s focus in the fourth quarter of 2019 was to increase stakeholder value by ending continuing expenses and unpredictable liabilities associated with the terminated Defined Benefit Plan, and deploying capital by repurchasing common shares through another share repurchase program.”

Net Income

The $8.2 million decrease in net income from the prior quarter reflects a $10.1 million, or 108.6%, increase in noninterest expense mainly the result of the one-time charge of $9.9 million related to the termination of the Company’s Defined Benefit Plan, of which $7.8 million was previously being recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), a $2.1 million charge-off related to the deferred tax asset associated with the Defined Benefit Plan, a $211,000, or 1.6%, decrease in interest and dividend income, and a $81,000 increase in provision for loan losses, offset by a $2.2 million decrease in provision for income taxes, an $86,000, or 14.9%, increase in noninterest income and a $8,000, or 0.3%, decrease in interest expense.

The $8.1 million decrease in net income from the fourth quarter of 2018 reflects a $10.4 million, or 114.6%, increase in noninterest expense, mainly the result of the one-time charge related to the termination of the Company’s Defined Benefit Plan and charge-off related to deferred tax asset previously discussed, a $461,000, or 17.0%, increase in interest expense and a $150,000, or 18.4%, decrease in noninterest income offset by a $2.4 million decrease in provision for income taxes, a $416,000, or 3.4%, increase in interest and dividend income and a $120,000, or 55.8%, decrease in provision for loan losses.

The net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was ($5.1 million) compared to net income of $2.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The net loss reflects a $12.1 million, or 34.9%, increase in noninterest expense mainly driven by the one-time charge related to the termination of the Company’s Defined Benefit Plan previously discussed, a $2.9 million, or 30.2%, increase in interest expense and a $255,000, or 8.7%, decrease in noninterest income, offset by an increase of $4.3 million, or 9.4%, in interest and dividend income, a $2.0 million, or 182.4%, decrease in provision for income taxes and a $991,000, or 79.3%, decrease in provision for loan losses.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin decreased by 12 basis points to 3.71% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from 3.83% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, while the net interest rate spread decreased by 10 basis points to 3.34% from 3.44% for the same periods. Average interest-earning assets increased by $10.9 million, or 1.1%, to $1,021.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from $1,010.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased by 13 basis points to 4.95% from 5.08%, for the same periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $12.7 million, or 1.7%, to $782.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from $769.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The average rate on interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 3 basis points to 1.61% from 1.64% for the same periods. 

The net interest margin decreased by 19 basis points to 3.71% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from 3.90% for the three months ended December 31, 2018, while the net interest rate spread decreased by 18 basis points to 3.34% from 3.52% for the same periods. Average interest-earning assets increased by $45.2 million, or 4.6%, to $1,021.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from $976.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased by 6 basis points to 4.95% from 5.01% for the same periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $55.0 million, or 7.6%, to $782.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from $727.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased by 13 basis points to 1.61% from 1.48% for the same periods.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased to $665,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, up $86,000, or 14.9%, from $579,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase was attributable to increases of $54,000, or 36.0%, in late and prepayment charges related to mortgage loans, $19,000, or 7.7%, in service charges and fees, $7,000, or 19.4%, in brokerage commissions and $6,000, or 4.1%, in other noninterest income.

Noninterest income decreased to $665,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, down $150,000, or 18.4%, from $815,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The decrease was mainly attributable to decreases of $74,000, or 26.6%, in late and prepayment charges related to mortgage loans, $65,000, or 60.2%, in brokerage commissions and $60,000, or 28.3%, in other noninterest income offset by an increase of $49,000, or 22.6%, in service charges and fees.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $19.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, up $10.1 million, or 108.6%, from $9.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase was mainly the result of the one-time charge related to the termination of the Company’s Defined Benefit Plan and charge-off related to deferred tax asset previously discussed. The increase was also the result of increases in occupancy and equipment expenses of $83,000 as a result of rebranding and branch renovation initiatives; professional fees of $82,000; compensation and benefits expense of $59,000 as a result of expenses related to new hires; office supplies, telephone and postage expenses of $35,000 and in other operating expenses of $31,000 mainly due to a credit from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in the amount of $205,000 related to our FDIC deposit insurance assessment that occurred during the previous quarter. The increase in noninterest expense was partially offset by decreases in insurance and surety bond premiums of $44,000; regulatory dues of $12,000; direct loan expenses of $12,000, marketing and promotional expenses of $7,000; and, data processing expenses of $4,000.

Noninterest expense increased $10.4 million, or 114.6%, to $19.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from $9.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The increase was mainly the result of the one-time charge related to the termination of the Company’s Defined Benefit Plan and charge-off related to deferred tax asset previously discussed. The increase was also the result of increases in compensation and benefits expense of $355,000 as a result of expenses related to restricted stock and stock options; occupancy and equipment of $147,000 as a result of rebranding and branch renovation initiatives; data processing expenses of $37,000 as a result of system enhancements and implementation charges related to software upgrades and additional products; other operating expenses of $21,000; professional fees of $13,000 and insurance and surety bond premiums of $8,000. The increase in noninterest expense was partially offset by decreases in direct loan expenses of $46,000; office supplies, telephone and postage expenses of $33,000; and, marketing and promotional expenses of $29,000.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets increased to $11.6 million, or 1.10% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, from $10.3 million, or 0.94% of total assets, at September 30, 2019 and $6.8 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at December 31, 2018. The increase from September 30, 2019 is mainly attributable to increases of nonaccrual in 1-4 family residential loans of $987,000 and nonresidential loans of $455,000. The increase from December 31, 2018 is mainly attributable to increases of nonaccrual in 1-4 family residential loans of $1.9 million and nonresidential loans of $2.9 million.

There was a $95,000 provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $14,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and $215,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses was $12.3 million, or 1.27% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, compared to $12.2 million, or 1.27% of total loans, at September 30, 2019 and $12.7 million, or 1.36% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. Net recoveries totaled $74,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to net charge-offs of $372,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and net recoveries totaled $78,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. 

Balance Sheet

Total assets decreased $6.1 million, or 0.6%, to $1,053.8 million at December 31, 2019 from $1,059.9 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in total assets is mainly attributable to decreases in cash and cash equivalents of $42.1 million and available-for-sale securities of $5.6 million offset by increases in net loans receivable of $37.2 million. The increase in net loans receivable was primarily due to increases of $17.7 million, or 7.6%, in multifamily residential loans, $11.7 million, or 13.4%, in construction and land loans, $10.3 million, or 5.2%, in nonresidential properties loans, $1.2 million, or 0.3%, in 1-4 family residential loans and $163,000, or 15.3%, in consumer loans offset by a decrease of $4.8 million, or 30.8%, in business loans.

Total deposits decreased $27.7 million, or 3.4%, to $782.0 million at December 31, 2019 from $809.8 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in deposits was mainly attributable to decreases of $34.6 million, or 8.2 %, in certificates of deposit and $6.4 million, or 5.5% in demand deposits offset by an increase of $13.3 million, or 4.9%, in savings, NOW, reciprocal deposits (certificates of deposits and money market) and money market accounts. The $13.3 million increase in savings, NOW, reciprocal deposits and money market accounts was mainly attributable to increases of $22.5 million, or 34.9%, in money market accounts, and $2.1 million, or 6.8%, in NOW/IOLA accounts, offset by decreases of $7.0 million, or 5.7%, in savings accounts and $4.3 million, or 8.2%, in reciprocal deposits.

Total stockholders’ equity was $158.4 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $169.2 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in stockholders’ equity was mainly attributable to $15.8 million of stock repurchases, a net loss of $5.1 million offset by a net $7.8 million adjustment to accumulated other comprehensive loss related to the termination of Defined Benefit Plan, $1.2 million of expenses related to restricted stock units, $707,000 of expenses related to the Company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan, $311,000 related to unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities and $101,000 of expenses related to stock options. 

Steven A. Tsavaris, Executive Chairman, remarked that, “on May 20, 2019 we announced that the Company had entered into a definitive agreement whereby the Company would acquire all of the capital stock of Mortgage World Bankers and we had anticipated regulatory approval in 2019. However, approval is taking longer than anticipated. We are looking forward to receiving regulatory approval as we anticipate that this transaction will enhance our mortgage origination capacity and provide us a path to the secondary markets."

On February 7, 2019, the Bank announced that it had entered into an Agreement of Sale to sell real estate (related to a relocated branch office) located at 30 East 170th Street, Bronx, New York. The purchase price for the real estate is $4.9 million. The Bank’s carrying value of the property as of December 31, 2019 was $0. The Bank has and will incur expenses related to the sale of the property which will impact the accounting for the sale. The consummation of the sale is now anticipated to be completed during the first half of 2020.

The Company and the Bank exceeded all regulatory capital requirements to be deemed well-capitalized at December 31, 2019. The Bank’s total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 18.62%, the tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio and the common equity tier 1 capital ratio were both 17.36%, and the tier 1 capital to total assets ratio was 12.92% at December 31, 2019, compared to 19.39%, 18.14%, and 13.66%, at December 31, 2018, respectively.  

The Company adopted a share repurchase program effective March 25, 2019 which expired on September 24, 2019. Under that program, the Company was permitted to repurchase up to 923,151 shares of the Company’s common stock, or approximately 5% of the Company’s then current issued and outstanding shares. On November 13, 2019, the Company adopted a second share repurchase program. Under this program, the Company may repurchase up to 878,835 shares of the Company’s common stock, or approximately 5% of the Company’s then current issued and outstanding shares. The repurchase program may be suspended or terminated at any time without prior notice, and it will expire no later than May 12, 2020.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of 1,102,029 shares under the repurchase programs at a weighted average price of $14.30, which are reported as treasury stock in the consolidated statement of financial condition. Of the 1,102,029 shares of treasury stock, 90,135 shares were reissued as a result of restricted stock units that vested on December 4, 2019.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is the holding company for Ponce Bank. The Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. The Bank also invests in securities, which have historically consisted of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. The Bank offers a variety of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, money market and certificates of deposit. 

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; changes in the value of securities in the Company’s investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in the Company’s market area; the Company’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in the prospectus and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, PDL Community Bancorp’s actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

                     
 As of 
 December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
 2019  2019  2019  2019  2018 
ASSETS                   
Cash and due from banks:                   
Cash$6,762  $6,425  $6,003  $5,690  $45,225 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 20,915   40,965   47,007   35,877   24,553 
Total cash and cash equivalents 27,677   47,390   53,010   41,567   69,778 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 21,504   51,966   22,154   22,166   27,144 
Loans held for sale 1,030             
Loans receivable, net of allowance for losses 955,737   948,548   934,236   925,099   918,509 
Accrued interest receivable 3,982   3,893   3,773   3,735   3,795 
Premises and equipment, net 32,746   32,805   32,205   31,777   31,135 
Other real estate owned       58       
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost 5,735   8,659   4,609   2,915   2,915 
Deferred tax assets 3,724   3,925   3,913   3,852   3,811 
Other assets 1,621   2,802   2,158   2,485   2,814 
Total assets$1,053,756  $1,099,988  $1,056,116  $1,033,596  $1,059,901 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                   
Liabilities:                   
Deposits$782,043  $757,845  $802,408  $806,781  $809,758 
Accrued interest payable 97   81   88   75   63 
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 6,348   7,780   6,059   8,099   6,037 
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and others 104,404   169,404   79,404   44,404   69,404 
Other liabilities 2,462   4,324   2,954   3,975   5,467 
Total liabilities 895,354   939,434   890,913   863,334   890,729 
Commitments and contingencies                   
Stockholders' Equity:                   
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized              
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000  shares authorized 185   185   185   185   185 
Treasury stock, at cost (14,478)  (12,663)  (6,798)  (193)   
Additional paid-in-capital 84,777   85,749   85,357   84,976   84,581 
Retained earnings 93,688   101,140   100,431   99,481   98,813 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 20   (7,947)  (7,941)  (8,035)  (8,135)
Unearned compensation - ESOP (5,790)  (5,910)  (6,031)  (6,152)  (6,272)
Total stockholders' equity 158,402   160,554   165,203   170,262   169,172 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,053,756  $1,099,988  $1,056,116  $1,033,596  $1,059,901 
  

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

   For the Quarters Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
  2019  2019  2019  2019  2018 
Interest and dividend income:                    
Interest on loans receivable $12,488  $12,663  $12,060  $12,095  $12,026 
Interest on deposits due from banks  73   117   278   149   170 
Interest and dividend on available-for-sale securities and FHLBNY stock  181   173   76   138   130 
Total interest and dividend income  12,742   12,953   12,414   12,382   12,326 
Interest expense:                    
Interest on certificates of deposit  1,921   1,896   1,904   1,956   2,078 
Interest on other deposits  616   759   821   631   320 
Interest on borrowings  643   533   345   333   321 
Total interest expense  3,180   3,188   3,070   2,920   2,719 
Net interest income  9,562   9,765   9,344   9,462   9,607 
Provision for loan losses  95   14      149   215 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  9,467   9,751   9,344   9,313   9,392 
Noninterest income:                    
Service charges and fees  266   247   228   230   217 
Brokerage commissions  43   36   24   109   108 
Late and prepayment charges  204   150   262   139   278 
Other  152   146   172   275   212 
Total noninterest income  665   579   686   753   815 
Noninterest expense:                    
Compensation and benefits  4,726   4,667   4,476   5,014   4,371 
Loss on termination of pension plan  9,930             
Occupancy and equipment  2,026   1,943   1,732   1,911   1,879 
Data processing expenses  394   398   431   353   357 
Direct loan expenses  171   183   182   156   217 
Insurance and surety bond premiums  102   146   83   83   94 
Office supplies, telephone and postage  316   281   271   317   349 
Professional fees  1,038   956   733   510   1,025 
Marketing and promotional expenses  39   46   47   26   68 
Directors fees  69   69   73   83   69 
Regulatory dues  58   70   47   56   60 
Other operating expenses  606   575   632   582   585 
Total noninterest expense  19,475   9,334   8,707   9,091   9,074 
Income (loss) before income taxes  (9,343)  996   1,323   975   1,133 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes  (1,891)  287   373   307   498 
Net income (loss) $(7,452) $709  $950  $668  $635 
Earnings (loss) per share:                    
Basic $(0.43) $0.04  $0.05  $0.04  $0.04 
Diluted $(0.43) $0.04  $0.05  $0.04  $0.04 
                     

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

   For the Years Ended December 31, 
  2019  2018  Variance $  Variance % 
Interest and dividend income:                
Interest on loans receivable $49,306  $44,948  $4,358   9.70%
Interest on deposits due from banks  617   679   (62)  (9.13%)
Interest and dividend on available-for-sale securities and FHLBNY stock  568   529   39   7.37%
Total interest and dividend income  50,491   46,156   4,335   9.39%
Interest expense:                
Interest on certificates of deposit  7,677   7,617   60   0.79%
Interest on other deposits  2,827   974   1,853   190.25%
Interest on borrowings  1,854   899   955   106.23%
Total interest expense  12,358   9,490   2,868   30.22%
Net interest income  38,133   36,666   1,467   4.00%
Provision for loan losses  258   1,249   (991)  (79.34%)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  37,875   35,417   2,458   6.94%
Noninterest income:                
Service charges and fees  971   845   126   14.91%
Brokerage commissions  212   533   (321)  (60.23%)
Late and prepayment charges  755   606   149   24.59%
Other  745   954   (209)  (21.91%)
Total noninterest income  2,683   2,938   (255)  (8.68%)
Noninterest expense:                
Compensation and benefits  18,883   17,939   944   5.26%
Loss on termination of  pension plan  9,930      9,930    
Occupancy and equipment  7,612   6,673   939   14.07%
Data processing expenses  1,576   1,408   168   11.93%
Direct loan expenses  692   788   (96)  (12.18%)
Insurance and surety bond premiums  414   369   45   12.20%
Office supplies, telephone and postage  1,185   1,309   (124)  (9.47%)
Professional fees  3,237   3,154   83   2.63%
Marketing and promotional expenses  158   215   (57)  (26.51%)
Directors fees  294   277   17   6.14%
Regulatory dues  231   238   (7)  (2.94%)
Other operating expenses  2,395   2,187   208   9.51%
Total noninterest expense  46,607   34,557   12,050   34.87%
Income (loss) before income taxes  (6,049)  3,798   (9,847)  (259.27%)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes  (924)  1,121   (2,045)  (182.43%)
Net income (loss) $(5,125) $2,677  $(7,802)  (291.45%)
Earnings (loss) per share:                
Basic $(0.29) $0.15  N/A  N/A 
Diluted $(0.29) $0.15  N/A  N/A 
                 

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Key Metrics

  At or for the Quarters Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
  2019  2019  2019  2019  2018 
Performance Ratios:                    
Return on average assets  (2.79%)  0.27%  0.37%  0.26%  0.25%
Return on average equity  (18.24%)  1.71%  2.26%  1.59%  1.49%
Net interest rate spread (1)  3.34%  3.44%  3.34%  3.46%  3.52%
Net interest margin (2)  3.71%  3.83%  3.75%  3.86%  3.90%
Noninterest expense to average assets  7.30%  3.54%  3.38%  3.59%  3.57%
Efficiency ratio (3)  190.43%  90.24%  86.81%  89.00%  87.07%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities  130.64%  131.38%  133.20%  133.93%  134.30%
Average equity to average assets  15.32%  15.71%  16.27%  16.58%  16.69%
Capital Ratios:                    
Total capital to risk weighted assets (bank only)  18.62%  19.29%  19.54%  19.32%  19.39%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (bank only)  17.36%  18.03%  18.29%  18.06%  18.14%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (bank only)  17.36%  18.03%  18.29%  18.06%  18.14%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (bank only)  12.92%  13.62%  13.64%  13.56%  13.66%
Asset Quality Ratios:                    
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans  1.28%  1.27%  1.32%  1.33%  1.36%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans  106.30%  117.72%  123.50%  155.87%  186.77%
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans  0.03%  (0.15%)  0.00%  (0.16%)  0.03%
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans  1.20%  1.09%  1.08%  0.86%  0.73%
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets  1.10%  0.94%  0.96%  0.77%  0.64%
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets  1.10%  0.94%  0.96%  0.77%  0.64%
Total non-performing assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets  1.92%  1.73%  1.82%  1.74%  1.63%
Other:                    
Number of offices 14  14  14  14  14 
Number of full-time equivalent employees 183  187  183  185  181 
                     

(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(3) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

Key metrics calculated on income statement items were annualized where appropriate.

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Loan Portfolio

  For the Quarters Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
  2019  2019  2019  2019  2018 
  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Mortgage loans:                                        
1-4 family residential                                        
Investor Owned $305,272   31.60% $309,065   32.23% $302,428   32.00% $304,650   32.55% $303,197   32.61%
Owner-Occupied  91,943   9.52%  90,843   9.47%  92,904   9.83%  95,449   10.20%  92,788   9.98%
Multifamily residential  250,239   25.90%  244,644   25.51%  238,974   25.28%  234,749   25.09%  232,509   25.01%
Nonresidential properties  207,225   21.45%  195,952   20.44%  197,367   20.88%  199,903   21.36%  196,917   21.18%
Construction and land  99,309   10.28%  106,124   11.07%  100,995   10.69%  84,844   9.07%  87,572   9.41%
Total mortgage loans  953,988   98.75%  946,628   98.72%  932,668   98.68%  919,595   98.27%  912,983   98.20%
Nonmortgage loans:                                        
Business loans  10,877   1.12%  11,040   1.15%  11,373   1.20%  15,101   1.61%  15,710   1.69%
Consumer loans  1,231   0.13%  1,252   0.13%  1,151   0.12%  1,125   0.12%  1,068   0.11%
Total nonmortgage loans  12,108   1.25%  12,292   1.28%  12,524   1.32%  16,226   1.73%  16,778   1.80%
Total loans, gross  966,096   100.00%  958,920   100.00%  945,192   100.00%  935,821   100.00%  929,761   100.00%
                                         
Net deferred loan origination costs  1,970       1,788       1,562       1,727       1,407     
Allowance for losses on loans  (12,329)      (12,160)      (12,518)      (12,449)      (12,659)    
                                         
Loans, net $955,737      $948,548      $934,236      $925,099      $918,509     
  

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Nonperforming Assets

  For the Quarters Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
  2019  2019  2019  2019  2018 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Nonaccrual loans:                    
Mortgage loans:                    
1-4 family residential                    
Investor owned $2,312  $1,281  $1,299  $1,284  $205 
Owner occupied  1,009   1,052   479   933   1,092 
Multifamily residential        7   13   16 
Nonresidential properties  3,555   3,099   3,288   531   706 
Construction and land  1,118   1,292   1,327   1,341   1,115 
Nonmortgage loans:                    
Business           275    
Consumer        2   4    
Total nonaccrual loans (not including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans) $7,994  $6,724  $6,402  $4,381  $3,134 
                     
Non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                    
Mortgage loans:                    
1-4 family residential                    
Investor owned $467  $471  $493  $1,023  $1,053 
Owner occupied  2,491   2,488   2,499   1,972   1,987 
Multifamily residential               
Nonresidential properties  646   647   742   611   604 
Construction and land               
Nonmortgage loans:                    
Business               
Consumer               
Total non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans  3,604   3,606   3,734   3,606   3,644 
     Total nonaccrual loans $11,598  $10,330  $10,136  $7,987  $6,778 
                     
Real estate owned:                    
Mortgage loans:                    
1-4 family residential                    
Investor owned $  $  $  $  $ 
Owner occupied               
Multifamily residential               
Nonresidential properties               
Construction and land               
Nonmortgage loans:                    
Business               
Consumer               
Total real estate owned               
Total nonperforming assets $11,598  $10,330  $10,136  $7,987  $6,778 
                     
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:                    
Mortgage loans:                    
1-4 family residential                    
Investor owned $  $  $  $  $ 
Owner occupied               
Multifamily residential               
Nonresidential properties               
Construction and land               
Nonmortgage loans:                    
Business               
Consumer               
Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more $  $  $  $  $ 
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                    
Mortgage loans:                    
1-4 family residential                    
Investor owned $5,191  $5,226  $5,267  $5,157  $5,192 
Owner occupied  2,090   2,114   2,493   3,415   3,456 
Multifamily residential               
Nonresidential properties  1,306   1,317   1,330   1,428   1,438 
Construction and land               
Nonmortgage loans:                    
Business  14   35   37   40   374 
Consumer               
Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans $8,601  $8,692  $9,127  $10,040  $10,460 
Total nonperforming assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more and accruing troubled debt restructured loans $20,199  $19,022  $19,263  $18,027  $17,238 
Total nonperforming loans to total loans  1.20%  1.09%  1.08%  0.86%  0.73%
Total nonperforming assets to total assets  1.10%  0.94%  0.96%  0.77%  0.64%
Total nonperforming assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more and accruing troubled debt restructured loans to total assets  1.92%  1.73%  1.82%  1.74%  1.63%
                     

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

  For the Three Months Ended December 31, 
 2019   2018  
 Average          Average         
 Outstanding      Average  Outstanding      Average 
 Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate (1)  Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate (1) 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Interest-earning assets:                       
Loans (2)$961,555  $12,488  5.15%  $916,625  $12,026  5.21% 
Available-for-sale securities 30,729   118  1.52%   23,477   82  1.39% 
Other (3) 29,484   136  1.83%   36,481   218  2.37% 
Total interest-earning assets 1,021,768   12,742  4.95%   976,583   12,326  5.01% 
Non-interest-earning assets 36,579           33,003         
Total assets$1,058,347          $1,009,586         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                       
NOW/IOLA$28,254  $37  0.52%  $29,010  $27  0.37% 
Money market 126,111   543  1.71%   70,105   250  1.41% 
Savings 115,881   35  0.12%   124,786   41  0.13% 
Certificates of deposit 387,490   1,921  1.97%   444,950   2,078  1.85% 
Total deposits 657,736   2,536  1.53%   668,851   2,396  1.42% 
Advance payments by borrowers 9,156   1  0.04%   8,999   1  0.04% 
Borrowings 115,231   643  2.21%   49,296   321  2.58% 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 782,123   3,180  1.61%   727,146   2,718  1.48% 
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                       
Non-interest-bearing demand 110,790          107,145        
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 3,343          6,763        
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 114,133          113,908        
Total liabilities 896,256   3,180       841,054   2,718     
Total equity 162,091           168,532         
Total liabilities and total equity$1,058,347      1.61%  $1,009,586      1.48% 
Net interest income    $9,562          $9,608     
Net interest rate spread (4)        3.34%          3.52% 
Net interest-earning assets (5)$239,645          $249,437         
Net interest margin (6)        3.71%          3.90% 
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities        130.64%          134.30% 

(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2) Loans include loans and loans held for sale.
(3) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

  For the Years Ended December 31, 
 2019  2018 
 Average          Average         
 Outstanding      Average  Outstanding      Average 
 Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate  Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Interest-earning assets:                       
Loans (1)$946,159  $49,306   5.21% $867,030  $44,948   5.18%
Available-for-sale securities 24,778   362   1.46%  26,424   381   1.44%
Other (2) 35,517   823   2.32%  42,937   828   1.93%
Total interest-earning assets 1,006,454   50,491   5.02%  936,391   46,157   4.93%
Non-interest-earning assets 35,504           33,610         
Total assets$1,041,958          $970,001         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                       
NOW/IOLA$27,539  $122   0.44% $28,182  $102   0.36%
Money market 124,729   2,548   2.04%  60,113   702   1.17%
Savings 119,521   153   0.13%  125,395   167   0.13%
Certificates of deposit 403,010   7,677   1.90%  439,737   7,617   1.73%
Total deposits 674,799   10,500   1.56%  653,427   8,588   1.31%
Advance payments by borrowers 8,608   4   0.05%  7,762   4   0.05%
Borrowings 77,621   1,854   2.39%  34,886   899   2.58%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 761,028   12,358   1.62%  696,075   9,491   1.36%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                       
Non-interest-bearing demand 110,745          100,628        
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 3,900          5,859        
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 114,645          106,487        
Total liabilities 875,673   12,358       802,562   9,491     
Total equity 166,285           167,439         
Total liabilities and total equity$1,041,958       1.62% $970,001       1.36%
Net interest income    $38,133          $36,666     
Net interest rate spread (3)         3.40%          3.57%
Net interest-earning assets (4)$245,426          $240,316         
Net interest margin (5)         3.79%          3.92%
Average interest-earning assets to                       
interest-bearing liabilities         132.25%          134.52%

(1) Loans include loans and loans held for sale.
(2) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.
(3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

The Company is presenting this non-GAAP financial measures as part of this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release should not be considered as alternative measures for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP net income and EPS referred to in this earnings release reflect adjustments related to non-recurring charges associated with the termination of the Company’s Defined Benefit Plan. Management believes that presentation of this adjusted (non-GAAP) net income and EPS information is useful to investors as it will improve comparability of core operations year over year and in future periods. A reconciliation of the GAAP information to non-GAAP net income and EPS is presented below.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation – Net Income Before Loss on Termination of Defined Benefit Plan (Unaudited)

  Quarter Ended  Earnings Per  Year Ended  Earnings Per 
  December 31,
2019		  Common Share
(1)		  December 31,
2019		  Common Share
(2)		 
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
Net loss - GAAP $(7,452) $(0.43) $(5,125) $(0.29)
Loss on termination of pension plan  9,930       9,930     
Income tax benefit  (2,086)      (2,086)    
Net income before loss on termination of pension plan - non-GAAP $392  $0.02  $2,719  $0.16 

(1) Basic earnings per share were computed (for the GAAP and non-GAAP basis) based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the three months ending December 31, 2019 (17,145,970 shares). The assumed exercise of outstanding stock options and vesting of restricted stock units were included in computing the non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and do not result in material dilution.
(2) Basic earnings per share were computed (for the GAAP and non-GAAP basis) based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the year ended December 31, 2019 (17,432,318 shares). The assumed exercise of outstanding stock options and vesting of restricted stock units were included in computing the non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and do not result in material dilution.

