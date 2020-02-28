TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSX:PNP) (“Pinetree” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019. All figures provided in this press release are in $’000 except per share amounts and shares outstanding.



Financial Results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019

The following information should be read in conjunction with our annual audited Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Selected Financial Information

As at December 31, 2019 As at December 31, 2018 Total assets $ 18,227 $ 16,375 Total liabilities 329 395 Book value 17,898 15,980 Shares outstanding 9,045,198 9,045,198 Book value per share – basic* $ 1.98 $ 1.77

As at December 31, 2019, Pinetree’s BVPS was $1.98 as compared to $1.77 as at December 31, 2018. This represents an increase of $0.21 or 12%. The increase was primarily attributable to net investment gains, net dispositions in the investment portfolio, and other income from dividends and interest which out-paced the Company’s expenses during the period.

As at December 31, 2019, the Company held investments at fair value totaling $10,105, which represented 56% of book value. This compares to investments at fair value of $8,969 representing 56% of book value as at December 31, 2018.

The following is Pinetree's Book Value Per Share (“BPVS”) and Operating Expenses excluding foreign exchange gain or loss (“OpEx”) as a percentage of book value for the eight most recently completed interim financial periods:

Shares Outstanding Book Value (BV)1 OpEx1 (excluding F/X gain/loss)2 Book Value per share (BVPS)1 Quarterly OpEx as percentage of BV1 $000’s $000’s $ % Dec-31-19 9,045,198 17,898 155 1.98 0.9 Sep-30-19 9,045,198 17,295 80 1.91 0.5 Jun-30-19 9,045,198 17,350 118 1.92 0.7 Mar-31-19 9,045,198 17,106 119 1.89 0.7 Dec-31-18 9,045,198 15,980 103 1.77 0.6 Sept-30-18 9,045,198 16,326 171 1.80 1.0 Jun-30-18 9,045,198 18,925 121 2.09 0.6 Mar-31-18 9,045,198 18,639 139 2.06 0.7

1 Refer to “Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures”

Shares Outstanding and Book Value amounts are as at the Quarter End date

Operating Expenses amounts are for the Three months ending the Quarter End date

2 Operating Expenses do not include Foreign Exchange gain (loss) on financial assets other than investments

During the period ended December 31, 2019, the Company continued to take a disciplined approach to capital allocation and OpEx control. OpEx for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $472 which corresponds to 2.6% of book value as at December 31, 2019. This compares to OpEx of $534 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 which corresponds to 3.3% of book value as at December 31, 2018. Since expenses fluctuate from quarter to quarter, costs are primarily managed on a trailing twelve month basis.

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net investment gains (losses) $ 696 $ (330 ) $ 2,137 $ (2,164 ) Other income 96 74 352 275 Total expenses (189 ) (125 ) (571 ) (471 ) Net income (loss) for the period 603 (381 ) 1,918 (2,360 ) Earnings (loss) per share – basic & fully diluted 0.07 (0.04 ) 0.21 (0.26 )

The net investment gain for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $696, compared to a net investment loss of $330 for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The Company had a net change in unrealized gains on investments that was in excess of the net realized losses during the quarter. The net change in unrealized gains was primarily from the disposition of investments, creating a reversal of previously recognized net unrealized losses, as well as the net write-up to market on the Company’s investments.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, other income totalled $96 (three months ended December 31, 2018 - $74). Other income is comprised of interest and dividend income of $78 and $18, respectively (three months ended December 31, 2018 – interest and dividend income of $68 and $6, respectively).

The net investment gain for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $2,137, compared to a net investment loss of $2,164 for the year ended December 31, 2018. Similar to the three months ended December 31, 2019, during the year the Company had a net change in unrealized gains on investments that was in excess of the net realized losses during the year.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, other income totalled $352 (twelve months ended December 31, 2018 - $275). Other income is comprised of interest and dividend income of $289 and $63, respectively (twelve months ended December 31, 2018 – interest and dividend income of $260 and $15, respectively).

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Pinetree or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Pinetree assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Use of Non-IFRS Measures

This press release contains references to “Book Value” and “Book Value per share” (“BVPS”) as a measure of the performance of the Company as a whole. Book value is the shareholders’ equity at the date of the statement of financial position, otherwise calculated as the total assets minus the total liabilities. Book Value is divided by the total number of common shares outstanding as at a specific date to give BVPS. Book Value and BVPS do not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These amounts are not performance measures as defined under IFRS and should not be considered either in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net earnings prepared in accordance with IFRS.

About Pinetree Capital Ltd.

Pinetree is a value-oriented investment and merchant banking company focused on the technology sector. Pinetree’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “PNP”.