4 billion in 2020 to USD 5.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 32.8% between 2020 and 2025. The most significant factor driving the growth of this market is the increase in demand for improved match viewing experience in sports applications.



Rising need for volumetric video technology in events and creative advertisement drives the growth of the volumetric video market.

Volumetric video is a spectacular technology that can be deployed at shows, live events, product launches, advertising and promotions, exhibitions, presentations, and conferences.For instance, in November 2017, Intel announced a partnership with Turner Sports to bring virtual reality and volumetric production technology to NBA league media partners.



During this project, Intel offered virtual reality and 360° volumetric video with Intel freeD technology. The volumetric video technology is rapidly penetrating the market, and various advertising campaigns use it to display their products to offer their clients a realistic view of their product.



Increasing number of volumetric capture studios drives the demand for the volumetric software market.



The major factor fueling the growth of the volumetric video software market is the increasing number of studios constructed by major players where volumetric content is created for filmmaking and gaming applications.For instance, in January 2018, Intel launched a state-of-the-art studio dedicated to the production of large-scale, volumetric content for immersive media.



In October 2017, Microsoft Mixed Reality Capture Studio launched Dimension, a volumetric video and 3D capture studio in partnership with Hammerhead VR and Digital Catapult.In June 2018, VoluCap launched a volumetric video capture studio in Berlin.



The studio is equipped with stereoscopic depth technology that allows innovative ways of presenting the filmed content. In July 2019, Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC), a Nikon company, launched a mobile multi-solution volumetric capture studio named Polymotion Stage in partnership with Dimension.

Sports, event and entertainment sector captures the major markets share in the volumetric video market “

The sports, events, and entertainment application is driven by the increasing adoption of volumetric video across the world.Various key leaders are partnering with sports clubs to deliver new and interactive offerings to customers taking into account the emerging demand for volumetric video in the sports and entertainment sectors.



For instance, in February 2019, Intel collaborated with Manchester City, Liverpool FC, and Arsenal FC to provide immersive experiences through Intel’s True View at the Emirates Stadium, Anfield, and the Etihad Stadium. Intel’s True View transforms volumetric video data into immersive 3D replays.

Volumetric video market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period “

The volumetric video market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This growth can be attributed to the growing number of professional creative studios.



In November 2019, Voxon Photonics (Australia) unveiled the VX1 hologram table, which can create interactive 3D images that appear to be floating in the air, above a table that a group of people can stand around and see without any visual aids.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with the key experts.



The breakup of the profiles of primary participants is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 15 %, Tier 2 – 50%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 45% Directors – 35%, Others – 20%

• By Geography: North America – 45%, Europe – 35%, APAC – 12%, South America – 3%, and Middle East & Africa – 5%



The volumetric video market is dominated by Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) (US); Intel Corporation (Intel) (US); Facebook, Inc. (Facebook) (US); Google LLC (Google) (US); and 4D View Solutions SAS (4D Views) (France). Other major players in the market are Holoxica Ltd (Holoxica) (UK); LightSpace Technologies, SIA (LightSpace Technologies) (Latvia), The Coretec Group Inc. (The Coretec Group) (US); 8i Ltd. (8i) (New Zealand); RealView Imaging Ltd. (RealView Imaging) (Israel); Voxon Photonics (Voxon Photonics) (Australia); Unity Technologies (Unity) (US); IO Industries Inc. (IO Industries) (Ontario), Stereolabs (Stereolabs) (US): Raytrix GmbH (Raytrix) (Germany); OTOY Inc. (OTOY) (US); Samsung Electronics America Inc. (Samsung Electronics America) (US); MRMC (Mark Roberts Motion Control) (UK); Sony Pictures Digital Productions Inc. (Sony Pictures Digital Productions Inc.) (US); Verizon Wireless (Verizon) (US); Canon Inc. (Canon) (Tokyo). Key innovators include HypeVR (HypeVR) (US); Scatter (Scatter) (US); VividQ (VividQ) (UK); and Hammerhead VR (Hammerhead) (UK). Evercoast (Evercoast) (US); HoloCap (HoloCap) (US); HOLOOH - DOORWAY SAS (HOLOOH) (France); Volograms Limited. (Volograms) (Dublin); Volucap (Volucap) (Germany); Humense PTY LTD (Humense PTY LTD) (Australia); DoubleMe, Inc. (DoubleMe) (US); EF EVE (EF EVE) (London); Magic Leap, Inc. (Magic Leap) (US). Fraunhofer HHI (Germany) is a leading research institute involved in the research on volumetric video technology.



Research Coverage

This report covers the volumetric video market based on volumetric capture, application, content delivery, and geography. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business, products and services, and key strategies such as product launches, product developments, partnerships, contracts, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and expansions associated with the volumetric video market.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast pertaining to the volumetric video market based on volumetric capture, application, content delivery, and geography have been conducted to provide an overall view of the volumetric video industry.

• Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the volumetric video market have been detailed in this report.



The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the key players in the market and their ranking.

