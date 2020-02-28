VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE MKT:TRX) (the "Company") announces the voting results from its 2020 annual general meeting held on February 27, 2020.



A total of 75,572,255 common shares were voted representing 47.64% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:

Item Voted Upon Result of Vote Set the number of directors at five Votes For Votes Against 34,631,729 (99.03%) 339,132 (0.97%) Appoint James E. Sinclair as director Votes For Votes Withheld 34,061,295 (97.40%) 909,566 (2.60%) Appoint Norman Betts as director Votes For Votes Withheld 34,016,068 (97.27%) 954,793 (2.73%) Appoint William Harvey as director Votes For Votes Withheld 34,501,771 (98.66%) 469,000 (1.34%) Appoint Rosalind Morrow as director Votes For Votes Withheld 34,547,655 (98.79%) 423,206 (1.21%) Appoint Ulrich E. Rath as director Votes For Votes Withheld 34,538,682 (98.76%) 432,179 (1.24%)



Appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLE, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors and authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors. Votes For Votes Withheld 74,490,309 (98.57%) 1,081,946 (1.43%)

Respectfully Submitted,

“James E. Sinclair”

James E. Sinclair

Executive Chairman

