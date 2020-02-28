New York, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single-cell Analysis Market by Cell Type, Product, Technique, Application, End User - Global Forecasts to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04579530/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of single-cell analysis products is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



The academic & research laboratories segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018

On the basis of end user, the single-cell analysis market is segmented into academic and research laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, and cell banks and IVF centers.The academic and research laboratories segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018.



Factors such as growth in funding for life science research and the increasing number of medical colleges and universities are driving the growth of this end-user segment.



Flow cytometry is the largest technique segment of the single-cell analysis market

Based on technique, the single-cell analysis market is segmented into flow cytometry, NGS, PCR, microscopy, mass spectrometry, and other techniques.The flow cytometry segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018.



The large share of this segment is attributed to the wide usage of flow cytometry in detecting and measuring the physical and chemical characteristics of a population of cells or particles.



North America will continue to dominate the single-cell analysis market in 2025

The single-cell analysis market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the single-cell analysis market.



The large share of North America can be attributed to the increasing drug development activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and an increase in stem cell research activities.



The breakup of primary participants is as mentioned below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1: 45%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 25%

• By Designation - C-level: 35%, Director-level: 25%, and Others: 40%

• By Region - North America: 40%, Europe: 20%, Asia Pacific: 25%, Latin America: 10%, and the Middle East & Africa: 5%



Prominent players in the single-cell analysis market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), General Electric Company (US), 10x Genomics (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), NanoString Technologies (US), Tecan Group (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Luminex Corporation (US), Takara Bio (Japan), Fluxion Biosciences (US), Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Italy), and LumaCyte (US).



