However, the high cost of spinal surgery and uncertainties surrounding reimbursement are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The thoracic fusion & lumbar fusion devices segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

Based on product, the spinal implants and surgery devices market is segmented into thoracic fusion and lumbar fusion devices, cervical fusion devices, spine biologics, non-fusion devices, vertebral compression fracture treatment devices, spinal decompression devices, and spine bone stimulators.The thoracic fusion and lumbar fusion devices segment accounted for the largest share of the spinal implants and surgery devices market in 2019.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of lumbar degenerative disc disease and the growing number of product launches.



The spinal fusion and fixation technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the spinal implants and surgery devices market in 2019.



On the basis of technology, the spinal implants and surgery devices market is segmented into spinal



fusion and fixation, vertebral compression fracture treatment, motion preservation/non-fusion, and spinal

decompression technologies. The spinal fusion and fixation technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the spinal implants and surgery devices market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising incidence of target diseases (such as degenerative disc disease and spinal stenosis) with the growing geriatric population across the globe, a growing number of spinal fusion procedures, and technological advancements in spinal fusion techniques and bone grafting procedures.



North America accounted for the largest share of the global spinal implants and surgery devices market in 2019.

The spinal implants and surgery devices market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America accounted for the largest share of the global spinal implants and surgery devices market in 2019.



The large share of the North American market can be attributed to its highly developed healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement systems and high patient awareness and physician education.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (45%), Tier 2 (34%), and Tier 3 (21%)

• By Designation: C-level (26%), Director-level (30%), and Others (44%)

• By Region: North America (35%), Europe (32%), APAC (25%), LATAM (6%), and the MEA (2%)



The major players operating in the spinal implants and surgery devices market include Medtronic (Ireland), DePuy Synthes (US), NuVasive, Inc. (US), Stryker Corporation (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Globus Medical, Inc. (US), Orthofix International N.V. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), RTI Surgical, Inc. (US), Boston Scientific (US), SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (US), ulrich GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Spineart (Switzerland), Kuros Biosciences AG (Switzerland), Bioventus, LLC (US), Colfax Corporation (US), Meditech Spine, LLC (US), and Implanet (France).



Research Coverage

This report studies the spinal implants and surgery devices market based on product, technology, type of surgery, and region.The report also studies the major factors affecting market growth, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



In addition, it analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



