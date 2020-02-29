VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) “Monument” or the “Company” today announced its second quarter production and financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2019. All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated (refer to www.sedar.com for full financial results).
President and CEO Cathy Zhai commented on second quarter fiscal 2020 financial results: “Our second quarter production was in line with last year’s same quarter, it has brought total year to date production to 9,679 ounce of gold higher than 7,961 ounces of gold in the same period of the last fiscal year. Additionally, the Peranggih area continues to be a target for mining pending results of bulk sample test work. Haul road construction was primarily completed during the quarter and trial mining commenced subsequent to the end of the second quarter”.
Ms. Zhai further commented: “In the second quarter at Murchison, a preliminary drilling plan was delivered, targeting down plunge of existing mineralization at the Burnakura and Gabanintha projects. Drilling commenced by the end of February 2020, subsequent to the end of the second quarter”.
Second Quarter Highlights:
Second Quarter Production and Financial Highlights
|Three months ended
December 31,
|Six months ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Production
|Ore mined (t)
|88,255
|56,734
|135,052
|87,039
|Ore processed (t)
|215,305
|241,925
|449,080
|478,730
|Average mill feed grade (g/t)
|0.98
|0.88
|0.99
|0.85
|Processing recovery rate (%)
|66%
|72%
|69%
|68%
|Gold recovery (oz)
|4,456
|4,960
|9,783
|8,911
|Gold production (1) (oz)
|4,827
|4,653
|9,679
|7,961
|Gold sold (oz)
|4,473
|4,600
|8,796
|9,150
|Financial (expressed in thousands of US$)
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Revenue
|6,606
|5,663
|12,949
|11,193
|Gross margin from mining operations
|2,566
|2,509
|5,212
|5,230
|Income before other items
|756
|768
|1,501
|1,873
|Net (loss)/income
|(1,076)
|469
|(868)
|1,531
|Cash flows (used in) provided by operations
|(783)
|1,078
|429
|1,844
|Working capital
|20,351
|26,299
|20,351
|26,299
|Earnings per share – basic and diluted (US$/share)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Three months ended
December 31,
|Six months ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Other
|US$/oz
|US$/oz
|US$/oz
|US$/oz
|Average realized gold price per ounce sold (2)
|1,486
|1,231
|1,481
|1,223
|Cash cost per ounce sold:
|Mining
|230
|161
|205
|150
|Processing
|527
|441
|532
|414
|Royalties
|135
|82
|128
|86
|Operations, net of silver recovery
|11
|2
|14
|2
|Total cash cost per ounce sold
|903
|686
|879
|652
|All-in sustaining costs per ounce sold:
|By-product silver recovery
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Corporate expenses
|2
|7
|8
|7
|Accretion of asset retirement obligation
|10
|11
|11
|11
|Exploration and evaluation expenditures
|49
|35
|49
|40
|Sustaining capital expenditures
|170
|226
|198
|208
|Total all-in sustaining costs per ounce sold
|1,135
|965
|1,145
|920
|(1)
|Defined as good delivery gold bullion according to London Bullion Market Association (“LBMA”), net of gold doŕe in transit and refinery adjustment.
|(2)
|Monument realized 1,486US$/oz for the three months ended December 31, 2019 which excludes gold prepaid delivered of 723oz for comparison purposes. For the six months ended December 31, 2019 Monument realized 1,481US$/oz which excludes gold prepaid ounces delivered of 1,446oz for comparison purposes.
Q2 2020 Production Analysis
Q2 2020 Financial Analysis
Development
Selinsing Gold Mine
Second quarter development focused on two objectives at the Selinsing Gold Mine (1) Optimize the sulphide gold project; (2) continue TSF and mine development for gold production.
Sulphide Gold Project:
The sulphide plant upgrade construction is anticipated to take 18 months inclusive of commissioning activities. Consideration is being assessed by the procurement team, aiming to reduce the completion time for long lead items such as stainless steels for BIOX® based applications, the provision of HV power supply, the BIOX® agitators, flotation cells and thickeners.
TSF Development:
Following completion of construction of the TSF main embankment to 533.3 mRL at the Selinsing Gold Mine, which has increased the TSF capacity for fiscal 2020 production, a plan for the second stage TSF lift to 535.5 mRL was finalized to meet fiscal 2021 production requirements through the current oxide processing plant. Construction planning was initiated during the second quarter, targeting completion in April 2020. Preliminary planning for the final stage TSF lift to 540mRL commenced subsequent to the second quarter, aimed to meet sulphide gold production capacity. The construction will be withheld until completion of funding.
Sulphide Leachability Test Work:
Metallurgical drilling was undertaken at Selinsing and Buffalo Reef pits for investigating the leachability of transitional sulphide ore through the current CIL circuit by adding lead nitrate and blended with super low grade ore.
The majority of samples showed good leachability with gold recovery above 70% at Selinsing pit 5. Mining progressed to 465mRL for the east and the west of the main pit 5 area and the actual recoveries have reached 68.8% during three and six month period ended December 31, 2019.
Buffalo Reef metallurgical drilling of 395m over 8 holes was also completed during the first quarter, with good intercepts of transition and fresh material. However, CIL test-work on transition samples gave initially poor results but some improvement was achieved after the lead nitrate addition.
During the quarter the Pit 4 south west cut-back design was completed. Mining of the Pit 4 south west cut-back commenced in November 2019 at an elevation of 540 mRL and progressed to 520 mRL by the end of the quarter.
Peranggih Bulk Mining:
Haul truck road construction was primarily completed during the quarter which included 14 new culvert crossings along a 10km length from the Selinsing Northern tenement boundary to the south of the Peranggih tenement. Subsequent to December 31, 2019 trial mining commenced with the first two-week mining operation delivering a total 14,342t of material including 5,558t of bulk sample and 8,784t of waste. An additional 11,428t bulk sample is planned to be mined and sent to the Selinsing run-of-mine pad to feed the mill in a separate mining operation at a 1,024 average/day production rate, anticipated to be completed by the end of the third fiscal quarter 2020. Once the bulk sample has been mined in its entirety it will be fed into the existing Selinsing oxide gold processing plant on a campaign basis to confirm average grade of the close-spaced drilled area, to quantify the presence of coarse gold and to test the metallurgical performance at plant scale.
Murchison Gold Project
During the second fiscal quarter 2020, the Murchison Gold Project primarily completed data updates and a GIS systems upgrades. A preliminary drill hole plan was also delivered during the second quarter for a drilling program targeting down plunge of existing mineralization at Burnakura and Gabanintha projects. Drilling commenced by the end of February 2020, subsequent to the quarter end.
Exploration Progress
Malaysia
Subsequent to December 31, 2019 on February 19, 2020 the Company announced the discovery of a new anomaly at the Mentique Prospect, 1km parallel to the west of the Peranggih Gold Prospect. Following a soil sampling program conducted at the Peranggih vicinity, sample results indicate the Mentique Prospect displays as a significant anomalous zone that correlates well with 2 adjacent fault structures both trending in NW-SE and N-S directions. Superimposed folds are interpreted to have played important roles for gold enrichment. Based on the pathfinder element distribution, mineralization at Mentique has an Au-Sb-As-W-Mo association. Follow up drilling is being planned to confirm the continuation of mineralization along strike based on the soil geological mapping.
