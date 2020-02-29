Dallas, Texas, Feb. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Electronic Security Market 2020-2025:

The Global Electronic Security Market includes quality design to perform security applications such as surveillance, access control, and sound an alert in the residential and commercial areas. Another driving factors of the global electronic security market to measure favorable growth includes increasing use of security systems in residential apartments, commercial premises, and shopping malls. Moreover, home automation, manufacturing, and transportation organizations are also taking interest in using security systems to prevent major incidents.

Due to the rising demand for advanced security systems in the smart cities, the global electronic security market is on the verge to project tremendous growth over the forecast period. The global electronic security market is majorly driven with the Increasing awareness if strict security with the enhancements of network structure and broadband services. However, this offers a huge scope opportunities to manufacturers electronic security systems and equipment.

Leading vendors of the global electronic security market are focusing on the investments to maintain the presence of their security network in the global electronic security industry. The global electronic security market majorly offers networking and services. It stores confidential data of organizations and provide service providers to the customers. The growing concerns about privacy and high maintenance cost may hamper the global electronic security market resulting to the damage to the brand image of the end-user and financial issues.

Companies Mentioned:

Axis Communications AB

Bosch Security Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Tyco Security Products

Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

FLIR Systems Inc.

ADT Security Services, Inc.

Siemens AG

IBM Corporation

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

MOBOTIX AG

Allegion PLC

In terms of regional analysis, North America is anticipated to showcase largest market share resulting to the increasing focus on security concerns and increase in the demand for electronic security in the region. Moreover, most of the organizations are adopting electronic security to re-build the security of their manufacturing units, remote locations, and office premises.

By Product Type:

Surveillance Security System

Alarming System

Access and Control System

Other Product Types

By End-user Vertical:

Government

Transportation

Industrial

Banking

Hotels

Retail stores

Other End-user Verticals

Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Global Artificial Intelligence in Security Market 2020-2025:

The driving factors influencing the Global Artificial Intelligence in Security Market includes increasing adoption of IoT, rising number of vulnerability of WiFi networks to security threats, growing number of connected devices, increasing awareness of data pr, and increasing incidents of cyber threats. Moreover, due to the increasing opportunities for the Artificial Intelligence in Security Market include increasing use of social media for business operations and growing requirements for cloud-based security solution in SMEs.

AI for security solutions involves the integration of endpoint data and analytics to gain threat intelligence, which aid to detect and expose an attack in a particular environment. With the growth in online transactions and a surge in NEFT, RTGS, coupled with mobile transactions are growing demand for security solutions. Therefore, the banking sector has noticed a significant rise in the adoption of artificial intelligence based security solutions which has helped to improve banking services.

Companies Mentioned:

IBM Corporation

Facebook Inc

F-Secure Corporation

Tech Mahindra Limited

Cisco Systems Inc

Nvidia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Xilinx, Inc

ThreatMetrix Inc (RELX Group)

Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation)

Fortinet, Inc

Juniper Network, Inc

Micron Technology, Inc

The Artificial Intelligence in Security market was valued at USD 5.08 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 14.18 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 18.64% over the forecast period 2020 - 2025. The U.S. National Defense Strategy, released in January 2018, identified artificial intelligence as one of the key technologies that will “ensure the United States will be able to fight and win the wars of the future". AI has a number of unique characteristics which is helping it to get into the security arena.

- With the rise in connected enterprises, devices, and applications, businesses are becoming more vulnerable as they are connected to a mass of independent endpoints. Therefore, AI in security provides an enticing proposition with its proactive threat mitigation capabilities which are needed for constant supervision and adaptation to the multifaceted security vulnerabilities faced by the modern digitalized economy.

- AI and its applications allow the users to protect any system by providing alerts to them in real-time so that the risk can be mitigated. With the data available within the organizations are being used to train these systems. With the implementation of machine learning with AI, the threats and malware can be proactively prevented rather than only be detected. This helps in creating a huge market opportunity for artificial intelligence in the security market during the forecasted period.

- However, due to the dearth of skilled AI professionals and lack of awareness is restraining about this feild the market to grow during the forecast period.

Table of Content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Number of Security Frauds and Technology Penetration

4.3.2 Increasing Number of Malware Attacks (Ransomware) across Cloud Computing Ecosystem

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled AI Professionals

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Security Type

5.1.1 Network Security

5.1.2 Application Security

5.1.3 Cloud Security

5.2 By Service

5.2.1 Professional Services

5.2.2 Managed Services

5.3 By Deployment

5.3.1 On-premise

5.3.2 Cloud

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 Government & Defense

5.4.2 Retail

5.4.3 BFSI

5.4.4 Manufacturing

5.4.5 Healthcare

5.4.6 Automotive & Transportation

5.4.7 Other End-user Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

