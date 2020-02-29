Dallas, Texas, Feb. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‘Global ASIC Design Service Market’

Application-Specific IC design services provided by the service providers comprises design, development, as well as planning of various integrated circuits according to their end-use specifications as well as requirements. In addition, companies providing ASIC design services develop or design, large-scale or small-scale, and application-centric integrated circuits. Likewise, ASIC design services demand the complete specification file from the consumer, as well as the specifications presented are transformed into integrated circuits. Thus, the transformation can be done by the service providers depending on the consumer's requirements about the project. Moreover, ASIC design service also supports the consumer's complete project or development of small block.

This report focuses on the Global ASIC Design Service Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ASIC Design Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The global ASIC design service market is basically segmented into application, product type, as well as regional analysis. According to the application, the global ASIC design service market is separated into telecommunication, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronics. On considering the product type, the global market is segregated into gate array based ASIC as well as standard cell based ASIC. In terms of geographical regions, the global ASIC design service market is fragmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Leading industry players operating in the global ASIC market are Analog Devices, ON Semiconductor, Maxim Integrated Products, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, and Intel.

Top Companies:

Analog Devices

Maxim Integrated Products

ON Semiconductor

Qualcomm

Intel

Texas Instruments

...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Standard Cell Based ASIC

Gate Array Based ASIC

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecommunication

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global ASIC Design Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the ASIC Design Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

Another Report: ‘Global MEMS Design Service Market’

The Global MEMS Design Service Market is basically segmented into applications, type, and regional analysis. On considering the application, the market is segregated into biotechnology, aerospace industry, automotive, and others. In terms of type, the global MEMS design service market is classified into piezoresistive type and variable capacitive type. Geographically, the global MEMS design service market is fragmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, the Asia Pacific region will occupy the highest market share over the forecast period, particularly in India, China, and Southeast Asian region. Some of the top manufacturers of the global MEMS design service market are Norcada, Raytron Technology, FTD Solutions, Colibrys, Intelligent MEMS Design, SimuTech Group, Teledyne DALSA, and others.

MEMS or Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems is a type of technology which can be defined as the miniaturized mechanical as well as electro-mechanical elements such as structures and devices which are formed with the help of microfabrication technique. In addition, technological advancements in the MEMS service such as high accuracy, size reduction, as well as additional applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the global MEMS design service market during the prediction period. Likewise, rising safety issue across automotive sector will force the customers to implement improved safety measures in the vehicle. However, less manufacturing cost, bulk manufacturing, compact size, ecofriendliness are some of the major factors which can increase the competition among the providers across the world.

The key players covered in this study

FTD Solutions

Norcada

Raytron Technology

Colibrys

SimuTech Group

Intelligent MEMS Design

Teledyne DALSA

Swindon Silicon Systems

Hanking Electronics



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Variable Capacitive Type

Piezoresistive Type

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace Industry

Biotechnology

Automotive

Others



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global MEMS Design Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the MEMS Design Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.



