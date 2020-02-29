Dallas, Texas, Feb. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Luxury Car Rental Market Overview 2020 – 2026:

The luxury car rental industry can benefit the automotive industry as a business model different then the older one of selling cars to the customers and collecting onetime payment for it by giving benefits of significantly improved profits, less waste and higher customer loyalty. The automobiles have to bring the rental car operation in play to gain these benefits and give a long term rental based service to its customers rather than the taking one time payments for the cars by selling them.

This helps the companies keeping in touch with its customers. This helps the manufacturers to build a better business model as remanufacturing the cars requires less of work and resources even if it is done after many years and even if used by many customers.

Hence the car manufacturers have started investing in these business model leading to the growth of the Luxury Car Rental Market. Renting a luxury car is more affordable than buying one which can give common man the experience of using a luxury car giving rise to the growth of the Luxury Car Rental industry. People prefer renting cars as car is a most effective and safe means of transport whether the travel is intercity or out of the city for long distances.

It is easy to rent a car rather than buying because it costs less, there is no need of daily maintenance, no parking space is required, and hence people prefer these services rather than buying a car rising the market for the worldwide Luxury Car Rental Market.

The Airport transport system, the five and seven star hotels is a huge consumer of the Luxury Car Rental Market. People are getting influenced by the travel bloggers and social media influencers who showcase their travel destinations that they visit. Their spending capacity is increased which is making them spend on trips and travel leading to the growth of global Luxury Car Rental Market.

The Luxury Car Rental Market is categorized into several segmentation including applications, type, and region.

According to the application

Industry Segmentation

Airport

Off-airport

According to the type,

Business Rental

Leisure Rental

Looping on to the regional overview, the global Luxury Car Rental Market is a wide range to North America, USA, Canada, Southeast Asia, The Middle East and Africa, South Africa, Europe, France, UK, Russia, Asia Pacific, China, India, South America, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Columbia.

Leading players of the Luxury Car Rental Market includes

Enterprise, Hertz, Avis Budget, Sixt, Europcar, Localiza, CAR Inc., Movida, Unidas, Goldcar, eHi Car Services, Fox Rent A Car

Part-II

Global Car Rental Software Market Outlook 2026:

The research report on global car rental software market is aims to offer cutting-edge market intelligence and aid decision makers make improved investment evaluation. The report also analyzes and identifies the development trends as well as major drivers, opportunities, challenges, and entry strategies for several companies in the car rental software market across the globe.

This research report delivers information about market volume, share, growth, trends, pricing structure, revenue, capacity, and forecast for the mentioned prediction period. This report also comprises the extensive and overall study of the car rental software market with all its growth aspects influencing the global market development. This research study is a thorough quantitative analyses of the car rental software market and offers detailed information for making strategies to surge the market effectiveness and growth.

The global car rental software market is driven by the factors such as increase in the tourism industry across the world and huge TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) associated with the personal vehicles. In addition, rising number of smartphone users across the globe and increasing technological dependency for several related activities such as can booking, payment for rental services are also some of the significant factors increasing growth of the global car rental software market since past few years.

So huge number of companies are introducing various apps for offering discount coupons, promotional offers, real-time tracking, fare, and availability to their consumers. As consumers demand car availability in less time, various market players are majorly focusing on streamlining business processes and improving their service convenience by adopting IoT-based fleet management solutions.

Leading market players compete with each other based on the pricing, fleet size, marketing expertise, and location flexibility. The global car rental software market is extremely fragmented, forcing companies to shrink their profit efficiency in order to provide improved services to users. In addition to this, huge intensity of competition in the market is also major factor encouraging leading players to acquire small-scale companies to gain their competitive advantage in the global market.

Various leading players have introduced their brands at very less prices as a strategy to extend their consumer base. Likewise, with growth in population and increasing pollution level, car rental industry has experienced a huge transformation since the past few years and becoming the most leading industries across fleet transportation.

The global car rental software market is basically segmented into type, application, and geographical regions.

According to the type,

CRM

ERP

e-commerce system

According to the application,

Luxury Cars

Executive Cars

Economy Cars

SUVs

MUVs

In terms of geographical viewpoint, the global car rental software market is fragmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some of the leading market players operating in the global car rental software market are

Book Rides Online, Sarmas BV, Wexoz Technologies, Thermeon, PROACTIVESOFT, OTO.rent, GMH Systems, Duplex Technologies, Datalogic Consultants, Easy Rent Pro, CarPro Systems, Ibexrentacar, Xiteagency, Titanium Systems, Caag Software, MotoUse, Ecalypse

