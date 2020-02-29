SUNBORN GIBRALTAR PLC: INTERIM REPORT FOR JANUARY – DECEMBER 2019

Key Figures (IFRS) - Issuer Sunborn Gibraltar Plc

Sunborn Gibraltar Plc Financial summary 1 January - 30 December 2019

Sunborn receives lease income from the management company. Lease income was £3.18M in 2019 (£3.18M in 2018). Operating costs were in line with previous year.

The value of the Yacht hotel is at €113.6M based on the latest valuation report dated May 2019.

Business environment

The months of November and December experienced a decline in leisure business as expected due to the published Brexit date of 31 October, other than this there were no notable changes in the business environment.

Estimate future development

The company estimates that its financial performance and debt service capacity will remain stable.

Short-term risks and uncertainties

The Company is exposed to foreign currency risk through rental receivables and future cash flows arising from the lease contract of the Yacht hotel that is denominated in GBP.

The management review financial risks on regular basis to manage financial risk position and decide on necessary actions.

