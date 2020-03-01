Due to measures taken throughout the world to mitigate the possible expansion of the COVID-19 virus, the demand for international travel in certain areas has decreased from what had been expected. Although it is still too early to determine the possible impact on Icelandair Group’s operations, this situation has led to increased uncertainty for the Company’s financial outcome of 2020. Due to this uncertainty, the guidance provided to the market on 6 February 2020 no longer applies and it is not possible to give an accurate guidance at this stage.

Icelandair Group is currently analyzing possible scenarios and mitigating actions and will inform the market of the possible effects on its financial outcome and operations when further certainty has been reached.

The Company will continue to monitor the situation and is working closely with all relevant authorities and follows their guidance to ensure the health and wellbeing of its customers and employees.

