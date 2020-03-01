The Annual General Meeting of Festi hf. will be held on Monday 23 March 2020 at 10:00 at the company’s headquarters at Dalvegur 10-14, Kópavogur, Iceland.

Agenda:

1. Board of Directors’ report on the company’s activities in the preceding operating year.

2. CEO report and annual financial statement.

3. Annual financial statement for the previous accounting year submitted for approval and decision taken on the handling of the company’s profits.

4. Decision on payment of a dividend from the operating year 2019.

5. The Nomination Committee presents its report and proposals.

6. Election of the Board of Directors.

7. Board of Directors’ proposal for the appointment of two members to the Nomination Committee.

8. Election of an Auditor or auditing company.

9. Decision on remuneration to the Board of Directors, the Board sub-committees and the Nomination Committee.

10. Board of Directors proposal for amendments to the company’s remuneration policy.

11. Board of Directors proposal for an authorization to purchase own shares.

12. Proposal for an authorization to the Board of Directors to raise share capital in order to partially meet the purchase contract payments for the purchase of Íslensk Orkumidlun ehf.

13. Amendments to the Articles of Association.

14. Other matters lawfully submitted.

Further information on the meeting, agenda, proposals and related document are attached.

Attachments