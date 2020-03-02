MELBOURNE, Australia, March 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (Clean TeQ or Company) (ASX/TSX:CLQ; OTCQX:CTEQF) advises that Mr Michael Spreadborough has tendered his resignation as Independent Non-Executive Director in order to focus on a recent executive appointment.



The Board would like to thank Mr Spreadborough for his significant contribution to the Company’s development since his appointment in December 2016.

An Appendix 3Z – Final Director’s Interest Notice for Mr Spreadborough is attached.





For more information, please contact: Ben Stockdale, CFO and Investor Relations +61 3 9797 6700



About Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (ASX/TSX: CLQ) – Based in Melbourne, Australia, Clean TeQ is a global leader in metals recovery and industrial water treatment through the application of its proprietary Clean-iX® continuous ion exchange technology. For more information about Clean TeQ please visit the Company’s website www.cleanteq.com.

About the Clean TeQ Sunrise Project – Clean TeQ is the 100% owner of the Clean TeQ Sunrise Project, located in New South Wales. Clean TeQ Sunrise is one of the largest cobalt deposits outside of Africa, and one of the largest and highest- grade accumulations of scandium ever discovered.

About Clean TeQ Water – Through its wholly owned subsidiary Clean TeQ Water, Clean TeQ is also providing innovative wastewater treatment solutions for removing hardness, desalination, nutrient removal and zero liquid discharge. The sectors of focus include municipal wastewater, surface water, industrial waste water and mining waste water. For more information about Clean TeQ Water please visit www.cleanteqwater.com.





