Melbourne, March 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poly Australia has finalised an Agreement For Lease (AFL) with one of Australia’s most iconic retail institutions, Myer, with 1000 La Trobe Street, Docklands, to become the future location for Myer’s Store Support Office (SSO), which is anticipated from Q4 2021.

Myer have entered into an AFL for a minimum occupancy of 11,000-square-metres across five levels of the highly coveted A-Grade office tower in the Digital Harbour Precinct.

Poly Australia and Myer are working collaboratively to achieve a people centric floorplan across levels six to ten with an emphasis on open plan working, break out areas, support spaces and vertical floor integrations.

Myer will continue to occupy its current Store Support Office, which is now located at 800 Collins Street, Docklands, until the project is delivered in Q4 2021.

Ronnie Moe from Poly Australia and Shane Burns from Colliers International were responsible for negotiating the ten-year lease.

Quote attributable to Poly Victoria Executive Director, Steve Wang:

“We are thrilled to welcome one of Australia’s most well-known and loved brands, Myer, to 1000 La Trobe. It’s a pleasure to be able to host such an iconic Australian retailer in our flagship commercial development for Victoria.”

“Myer’s mindful floorplan design is a tribute to the flexibility of 1000 La Trobe, which is a priority offering to our prospective tenants. With the constantly evolving workspace trends and differentiating tenant needs we understand the importance of shaping these spaces in a way that will ensure our tenants experience continued satisfaction throughout their leasing term.”

Quotes attributable to Myer CEO, John King:

“The decision to move our SSO is in line with our Customer First Plan to ensure we are operating in the most efficient and productive way, and that we have an office environment that allows us to support our store team members in the best possible way.”

“This is a great outcome for Myer shareholders with improved commercial terms and a more appropriately sized head office. It is also a great outcome for our team members with a Support Office that has leading technology, is energy efficient, and provides a modern office environment in which to work.”

Background on 1000 La Trobe:

Designed by architectural trailblazers Woods Bagot, 1000 La Trobe will be the first major tower in the Digital Harbour Precinct. The development will consist of highly efficient floor plates averaging 2,200-square-metres, allowing ample flexibility for tenants. The design hosts the opportunity for vertical floor integrations, a 780-square-metre third space with business lounges on the second floor, public flexible work spaces on the ground floor, top floor terraces and a proposed childcare centre. It also includes a substantial ground floor retail mix consisting of cafes, retail services and other amenities.

Positioned as one of Melbourne’s most connected destinations 1000 La Trobe is just a six-minute walk from Southern Cross Station, the free tram zone, Capital City Trail, as well as major freeway arterials such as City Link and the upcoming West Gate Tunnel Project estimated for completion in 2022.

The development is targeting a PCA A Grade, 5 Star Green Star and 5 Star NABERS Energy rating.

Probuild commenced main construction in Q3 2019 and with the recent completion of construction of the core the project remains on schedule to be completed in Q4 2021.

