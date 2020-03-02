Pune, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global “ Thaumatin “ Market Report 2020 report supplies thorough estimation to improvement a complete information of the global Thaumatin market today and its industrial outlook based completely on current and purpose marketplace. This report focuses on Professional Global Thaumatin Market Trend 2020-2024 volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

This report studies the thaumatin market, thaumatin is a low-calorie sweetener and flavour modifier. The protein is often used primarily for its flavour-modifying properties and not exclusively as a sweetener.The thaumatins were first found as a mixture of proteins isolated from the katemfe fruit (Thaumatococcus daniellii Bennett) of West Africa. Some proteins in the thaumatin family of sweeteners are roughly 2000 times more potent than sugar. Although very sweet, thaumatin's taste is markedly different from sugar. The sweetness of thaumatin builds very slowly. Perception lasts a long time, leaving a liquorice-like aftertaste at high usage levels. Thaumatin is highly water-soluble, stable to heating, and stable under acidic conditions.

Thaumatin market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

Naturex

Beneo Palatinit GmbH

Natex

KF Specialty Ingredients

Thaumatin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 220 million USD in 2023, from 170 million USD in 2017, according to a new study.,

Thaumatin Market Segment by Type covers:

Food Grade

Pharmarceutical Grade

Other

Thaumatin Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

Scope of the Thaumatin Market Report:

Firstly, as being the most intense natural sweetener thaumatin has the extraordinary property of enhancing the taste of lower quantities of salt and sugar in food products - so there is no loss of tastiness. Due to its characteristics, it is popular in the developed districts such as USA, Europe and Oceania. , Secondly, compared to synthetic sweeteners which have many side effects to humans' health, sweeteners extracted from nature plants is beneficial to humans and is considered to replace the synthetic sweeteners. So thaumatin extracted from thaumatococcus daniellii bennett is becoming popular in the world. The production increases to 169.07 MT in 2016 from 138.47 MT in 2012., Thirdly, Europe is the main manufacturing region, much larger than other districts. In 2016, the production is 137.42 MT, which take 81.28% of the global production. USA and Oceania are the other two main manufacturing districts., The worldwide market for Thaumatin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 220 million USD in 2023, from 170 million USD in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.,

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information, growth rate of Thaumatin market in 2025 is also explained.

