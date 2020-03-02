Amsterdam, March 2, 2020 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced the ten startups selected for the second wave of its City of 2030 accelerator, powered by Techstars. This is year two of the program, which is aimed at identifying and developing innovative startups to transform the natural and built environment.

The startups featured are focused on developing ideas around urban planning, resiliency, sustainability, new mobility, and logistic services. The core technology and products of the various startups complement Arcadis' existing business and strategic vision. The companies will work with the program team during a three-month accelerator program in office space provided by Arcadis in Amsterdam, and take part in a Demo Day to showcase their ideas on May 28. The companies will get support from industry mentors to develop strategies to swiftly grow their business, fine-tune products and business development efforts, build relevant networks, and explore scalable opportunities for collaboration within Arcadis and our clients. Arcadis and Techstars will invest in the ten selected companies, each receiving a 3% equity stake.

The first year of the program has supported many startups who are successfully raising capital for growth and working closely with Arcadis businesses and their clients worldwide on pilots and commercial agreements. As an example, Cityflag, a collaborative and AI-enhanced digital platform for municipalities to communicate directly with residents, raised a $1.2m investment round led by Good Growth Capital, a U.S. based early-stage venture fund. Furthermore, the Arcadis Digital Studio continues to work with CityFlag to explore and leverage the strengths of both companies to develop new propositions that serve the needs of its clients around asset management.

The theme “City of 2030” of the accelerator relates to the strategic vision developed by Arcadis and is based on the fact that in the next decade the vast majority of people will live their lives in cities. Arcadis is perfectly positioned to play a role and shape future cities. “We are excited to support the second year of the accelerator program and to work with these innovative startups to help cities plan for the future. These startups bring cutting-edge ideas to address the challenges of urban communities that are in need of unconventional solutions,” said Stephan Ritter, Arcadis Group Executive for Innovation & Transformation.

The 10 innovative startups in this year’s accelerator program are as follows:

Niricson (Canada): Predictive asset management for infrastructure, enabled by a combination of robotics and computer vision technology

ISeeChange (United States): Mobilizing communities to provide valuable insight and micro-data about climate impacts

crea.vision (UK & Canada): Long range computer vision platform featuring passive detailed recognition, mobility and localization data

Yellowbox (Australia): Smart lockers application for logistics and new mobility solutions

Data for Good (Netherlands): Online overarching generic sustainability standard that is created to support organizations and cities in making themselves and the world more sustainable

Agilicity (Slovenia): Parametric urban design software with interactive 3D zoning

Downtown.AI (Canada): Machine learning and big location data to analyze, map and predict human movements in cities

Geofluxus (Netherlands): Solid waste visualization and analytics platform

Propfolio (UK): Marketplace for real estate, digital securities, and assets

Cobalt Water Global (United States): AI and modeling for sustainable urban water management

