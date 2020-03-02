On February 28, 2020, the Supervisory Board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS decided to extend the term of office of the members of the Management Board. According to the decision of the Supervisory Board, Viljar Arakas and Tõnu Uustalu shall continue as members of the Management Board and the terms of office were extended for another 5-year term as of 7 May 2020.
Viljar Arakas
Member of the Management Board
Phone 655 9515
E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee
EfTEN Real Estate Fund III
Tallinn, ESTONIA
