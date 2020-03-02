ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (the “Company”)
2 March 2020
Share Buybacks
The Company announces that it has entered a closed period ahead of its annual results for the 12 months ended 31 January 2020, which are expected to be released in April 2020
Pursuant to the share buyback authority approved by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting in June 2019, the Company has appointed Numis Securities Limited during this closed period to manage an irrevocable, non-discretionary share buy-back programme to repurchase shares in the Company, within certain pre-set parameters.
