Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

2 March 2020 at 9.00 a.m.

Aktia Bank Plc: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

Aktia Bank Plc has received a notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from RG Partners Oy that its shares and voting rights at Aktia Bank Plc will increase over the disclosure threshold of 5% and 10%.

RG Partners Oy has notified Aktia Bank Plc that is has on 1 March 2020 signed an agreement with the Society of Swedish Literature in Finland pursuant to which the Society of Swedish Literature in Finland will sell 5,803,154 shares in Aktia Bank Plc to RG Partners Oy. The acquisition is conditional upon RG Partners Oy receiving the approval of the European Central Bank in accordance with Chapter 3, Section 2 of the Finnish Credit Institutions Act to acquire more than 10% of the shares in a credit institution and certain other approvals from the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

In addition, on 1 March 2020, RG Partners Oy agreed with certain other sellers to acquire an additional 1,274,961 shares in Aktia Bank Plc. Such acquisitions are estimated to be completed by 13 March 2020.

The direct and indirect shareholders of RG Partners Oy are Rettig Group Oy Ab (30.0%), the Society of Swedish Literature in Finland (25.0%), Georg Ehrnrooth (12.5%), Janne Larma (12.5%), Carl-Gustav Ehrnrooth (10.0%) and Henrik Ehrnrooth (10.0%).

Following the transaction RG Partners will own 7,078,115 shares, which is 10.12% of Aktia Bank Plc’s shares and voting rights.

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed of reached 10.12 - 10.12 69,917,133 Position of previous notification (if applicable) - - - -

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class / type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000058870 7,078,115 - 10.12 - SUBTOTAL A 7,078,115 - 10.12 -

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise / Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights - - - - - SUBTOTAL B - - - - -

AKTIA BANK PLC

For more information:

Mia Bengts, General Counsel,

tel. +358 10 247 6348

Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications,

tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom@aktia.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority

