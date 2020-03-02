Paris, March 02, 2020, 8.15am

AB Science will host a live webcast on masitinib in

Progressive Forms of Multiple Sclerosis on Friday March 06, 2020

AB Science SA (NYSE Euronext – FR0010557264 – AB) is hosting a live webcast on March 06, 2020 with key opinion leaders to discuss recently reported results from the Phase 2B/3 masitinib trial in primary progressive (PPMS) and non-active secondary progressive (nSPMS) multiple sclerosis disclosed on February 20th, and the role that masitinib may play in treating these disorders.

The webcast will feature presentations by three Key Opinion Leaders

Patrick Vermersch, MD, PhD (University of Lille, France), European KOL in multiple sclerosis,

Robert Fox (Mellen Center for Multiple Sclerosis at Cleveland Clinic, USA), American KOL in multiple sclerosis,

Olivier Hermine, MD, PhD (Hospital Necker Paris, France), president of scientific committee of AB Science and member of the French Académie des Sciences.

These key opinion leaders will provide:

An overview of the current treatment options in progressive forms of multiple sclerosis,

An explanation of masitinib differentiation which is driven by the drug’s mechanism of action which targets the innate immune system via mast cells and microglia,

A discussion of the results from the recently reported Phase 2B/3 masitinib clinical trial in progressive forms of MS.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session with the key opinion leaders and management of AB Science.

Masitinib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to selectively target mast cells and macrophages, through inhibition of c-Kit, Lyn, Fyn, and MCSFR-1 kinases, which may have broad applicability in neurodegenerative disorders such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), multiple sclerosis and potentially Alzheimer’s disease. On February 20, AB Science announced that its Phase 2B/3 trial with oral masitinib in primary progressive (PPMS) and non-active secondary progressive (nSPMS) multiple sclerosis met its primary endpoint with masitinib at the 4.5 mg/kg/day dose (p=0.0256).

Dial-In & Webcast Information

Webcast date: Friday, March 06, 2020. USA: 11:30am ET; Europe 5:30pm CET

Number for the US: 1-888-220-8451

Number for France: 0 805 101 278

International number (outside US and France): 1-856-344-9221

Conference ID: 9713787

Webcast and replay here

Q&A Information

If you would like to ask a question during the live Q&A, please submit your request via email through the webcast link.

KOL Biographies

The following key opinion leaders will participate in the webcast:

Robert J. Fox, MD

Dr. Fox is Staff Neurologist at the Mellen Center for Multiple Sclerosis, Vice-Chair for Research of the Neurological Institute, Cleveland Clinic, and Professor of Neurology at Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine. He received his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University, neurology training at the University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in Clinical Research from Case Western Reserve University, and multiple sclerosis fellowship training at Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Fox’s current research interests focus clinical trials in multiple sclerosis, innovative MRI techniques to evaluate tissue recovery after injury and the effects of MS treatments, as well as MS patient decision-making and tolerance to risk. He has published over 200 peer-reviewed papers, book chapters, and books. He serves as an advisor for many phase I, II, III, and IV clinical trials, including the principal investigator of the NIH-funded SPRINT-MS phase II trial of ibudilast in progressive MS. In addition, he serves as the Managing Director of the NARCOMS MS Patient Registry, which currently follows over 10,000 people with MS. Dr. Fox serves as a member of various advisory and review committees for the National MS Society (USA), International Progressive MS Alliance, the General Advisory Council for the Cleveland Clinic Clinical Research Unit, the Editorial Board of Neurology and Multiple Sclerosis Journal, and as a consultant to the pharmaceutical industry.

Patrick Vermersch, MD, PhD

Patrick Vermersch, PhD studied medicine at the University Hospital in Lille, France, where he graduated in neurology. He then completed his education in more basic research fields, mainly in cellular biology between 1990 and 1994 with a PhD focused on biochemical abnormalities associated with Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. He has also conducted research related to the characterizations of post-transcriptional anomalies of Tau proteins. His research interests then turned to multiple sclerosis (MS). In the year 2000, he created with colleagues the first MS network in northern France to improve both care and research into MS. Prof. Vermersch is in a department of neurology at the University of Lille, which deals with MS and other neuroinflammatory diseases. The department’s principal scientific interests are neuroimmunology and markers of disease evolution. In 2019 he became a board member of the European Charcot Foundation.

Prof. Vermersch is currently vice-president for research in biology and health at the University of Lille. His current areas of interest are prognostic markers of MS and neuroimmunology in general. He participates in many therapeutic protocols on MS as member of steering committee. He has published approximately 400 scientific papers as author or co-author.

Olivier Hermine, MD, PhD

Olivier Hermine, MD, PhD is Professor of Hematology at Paris V-René Descartes University, Chief of adults Hematology staff at Hospital Necker (Paris), member of the French Académie des Sciences and author of over 700 international publications. Olivier Hermine is also co-founder of AB Science and Head of its scientific committee.

About masitinib

Masitinib is a new orally administered tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets mast cells and macrophages, important cells for immunity, through inhibiting a limited number of kinases. Based on its unique mechanism of action, masitinib can be developed in a large number of conditions in oncology, in inflammatory diseases, and in certain diseases of the central nervous system. In oncology due to its immunotherapy effect, masitinib can have an effect on survival, alone or in combination with chemotherapy. Through its activity on mast cells and microglia and consequently the inhibition of the activation of the inflammatory process, masitinib can have an effect on the symptoms associated with some inflammatory and central nervous system diseases and the degeneration of these diseases.

About AB Science

Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment.

AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company’s lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, and inflammatory diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: AB).

Further information is available on AB Science’s website: www.ab-science.com .

Forward-looking Statements - AB Science

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which they are based, statements based on projects, objectives, intentions and expectations regarding financial results, events, operations, future services, product development and their potential or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or "plan" as well as other similar terms. While AB Science believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of AB Science and which may imply that results and actual events significantly differ from those expressed, induced or anticipated in the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include the uncertainties related to product development of the Company which may not be successful or to the marketing authorizations granted by competent authorities or, more generally, any factors that may affect marketing capacity of the products developed by AB Science, as well as those developed or identified in the public documents filed by AB Science with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), including those listed in the Chapter 4 "Risk Factors" of AB Science reference document filed with the AMF on November 22, 2016, under the number R. 16-078. AB Science disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking information and statements, subject to the applicable regulations, in particular articles 223-1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulations.

