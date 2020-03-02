Kemira Oyj
Managers' transactions
March 2, 2020 at 9.45 am
Kemira Oyj: Announcement of manager’s transaction; President and CEO Jari Rosendal has purchased 5,000 Kemira shares
Kemira has received a notification from Jari Rosendal, President and CEO, of a transaction made with its financial instrument, according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Detailed information about the transaction is given below.
Person subject to the notification requirement:
Name: Rosendal, Jari
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: KEMIRA
LEI: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48_20200302091240_4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,761 Unit price: 11.48 EUR
(2): Volume: 269 Unit price: 11.48 EUR
(3): Volume: 248 Unit price: 11.48 EUR
(4): Volume: 600 Unit price: 11.48 EUR
(5): Volume: 280 Unit price: 11.48 EUR
(6): Volume: 272 Unit price: 11.48 EUR
(7): Volume: 400 Unit price: 11.48 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(7): Volume: 3,830 Volume weighted average price: 11.48 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-28
Venue: AQXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 170 Unit price: 11.48 EUR
(2): Volume: 600 Unit price: 11.48 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 770 Volume weighted average price: 11.48 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-28
Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 151 Unit price: 11.48 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 151 Volume weighted average price: 11.48 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-28
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 249 Unit price: 11.48 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 249 Volume weighted average price: 11.48 EUR
Total ownership of instrument after the transaction: 98,840 shares
For more information, please contact:
Kemira Oyj
Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 838 0709
Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers’ product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2019, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.7 billion and over 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.www.kemira.com
