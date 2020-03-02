Kemira Oyj

Managers' transactions

March 2, 2020 at 9.45 am

Kemira Oyj: Announcement of manager’s transaction; President and CEO Jari Rosendal has purchased 5,000 Kemira shares

Kemira has received a notification from Jari Rosendal, President and CEO, of a transaction made with its financial instrument, according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Detailed information about the transaction is given below.



Person subject to the notification requirement:

Name: Rosendal, Jari

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: KEMIRA

LEI: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48_20200302091240_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009004824

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,761 Unit price: 11.48 EUR

(2): Volume: 269 Unit price: 11.48 EUR

(3): Volume: 248 Unit price: 11.48 EUR

(4): Volume: 600 Unit price: 11.48 EUR

(5): Volume: 280 Unit price: 11.48 EUR

(6): Volume: 272 Unit price: 11.48 EUR

(7): Volume: 400 Unit price: 11.48 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(7): Volume: 3,830 Volume weighted average price: 11.48 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-28

Venue: AQXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009004824

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details



(1): Volume: 170 Unit price: 11.48 EUR

(2): Volume: 600 Unit price: 11.48 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 770 Volume weighted average price: 11.48 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-28

Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009004824

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 151 Unit price: 11.48 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 151 Volume weighted average price: 11.48 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-28

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009004824

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 249 Unit price: 11.48 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 249 Volume weighted average price: 11.48 EUR

Total ownership of instrument after the transaction: 98,840 shares

For more information, please contact:



Kemira Oyj

Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 838 0709