Talenom Plc, Manager's Transactions 2 March 2020 at 09:50

Talenom Plc: Manager's Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Tahkola Katriina 
Position:Closely associated person
 
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name:Tahkola Harri
Position:Member of the Board/Deputy member
 
   
Initial Notification 
   
Issuer
Name:Talenon Oyj
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-02-28
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Acquisition
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000153580
 
Volume:277
Unit price:6.36000 Euro
Volume:24
Unit price:6.36000 Euro
Volume:284
Unit price:6.36000 Euro
Volume:280
Unit price:6.36000 Euro
Volume:628
Unit price:6.36000 Euro
Volume:16
Unit price:6.36000 Euro
Volume:150
Unit price:6.36000 Euro
Volume:140
Unit price:6.36000 Euro
Volume:1
Unit price:6.36000 Euro
Volume:54
Unit price:6.36000 Euro
Volume:120
Unit price:6.36000 Euro
Volume:200
Unit price:6.36000 Euro
Volume:120
Unit price:6.36000 Euro
Volume:259
Unit price:6.36000 Euro
Volume:50
Unit price:6.36000 Euro
Volume:377
Unit price:6.34000 Euro
Volume:200
Unit price:6.34000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:3180
Volume weighted average price:6.35637 Euro