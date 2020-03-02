Talenom Plc, Manager's Transactions 2 March 2020 at 09:50
Talenom Plc: Manager's Transactions
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Tahkola Katriina
|Position:
|Closely associated person
|Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
|Name:
|Tahkola Harri
|Position:
|Member of the Board/Deputy member
|Initial Notification
|Issuer
|Name:
|Talenon Oyj
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2020-02-28
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Acquisition
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000153580
|Volume:
|277
|Unit price:
|6.36000 Euro
|Volume:
|24
|Unit price:
|6.36000 Euro
|Volume:
|284
|Unit price:
|6.36000 Euro
|Volume:
|280
|Unit price:
|6.36000 Euro
|Volume:
|628
|Unit price:
|6.36000 Euro
|Volume:
|16
|Unit price:
|6.36000 Euro
|Volume:
|150
|Unit price:
|6.36000 Euro
|Volume:
|140
|Unit price:
|6.36000 Euro
|Volume:
|1
|Unit price:
|6.36000 Euro
|Volume:
|54
|Unit price:
|6.36000 Euro
|Volume:
|120
|Unit price:
|6.36000 Euro
|Volume:
|200
|Unit price:
|6.36000 Euro
|Volume:
|120
|Unit price:
|6.36000 Euro
|Volume:
|259
|Unit price:
|6.36000 Euro
|Volume:
|50
|Unit price:
|6.36000 Euro
|Volume:
|377
|Unit price:
|6.34000 Euro
|Volume:
|200
|Unit price:
|6.34000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|3180
|Volume weighted average price:
|6.35637 Euro
Talenom Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
