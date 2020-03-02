2 March 2020
Announcement no. 17/2020

Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 24 February 2020 to 28 February 2020, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 4.7 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 219.6 million have been bought back, equivalent to 93.5% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 193.5 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 96.7% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 9:

DateNo. of
shares		Average purchase price (DKK)Transaction value
 (DKK)
24 February 202016,57660.521,003,180
25 February 202013,81460.62837,405
26 February 202011,05158.76649,357
27 February 202017,95857.671,035,638
28 February 202020,72155.701,154,160
Accumulated during the period80,12058.414,679,739
Accumulated under the share buyback programme3,869,07656.77219,632,286

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,596,962 own shares, equivalent to 2.3% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.


Detailed transaction data

 24 February 2020 25 February 2020 26 February 2020 27 February 2020 28 February 2020
 Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK
XCSE16.57660,52 13.81460,62 11.05158,76 17.95857,67 20.72155,70
TRQX0  0  0  0  0 
TRQM0  0  0  0  0 
BATE0  0  0  0  0 
BATD0  0  0  0  0 
CHIX0  0  0  0  0 
CHID0  0  0  0  0 
Total16.57660,52 13.81460,62 11.05158,76 17.95857,67 20.72155,70


24 February 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
16.57660,52  
3161,30XCSE20200224 9:01:17.275000
15860,75XCSE20200224 9:04:54.264000
21560,75XCSE20200224 9:04:54.403000
33560,40XCSE20200224 9:11:59.474000
63560,35XCSE20200224 9:23:45.801000
31860,10XCSE20200224 9:27:32.975000
17960,15XCSE20200224 9:43:06.057000
29560,15XCSE20200224 9:43:47.631000
34560,25XCSE20200224 9:54:03.790000
33460,35XCSE20200224 10:06:14.178000
33160,40XCSE20200224 10:14:20.321000
33560,35XCSE20200224 10:26:21.930000
20860,40XCSE20200224 10:41:12.653000
40560,40XCSE20200224 10:41:12.653000
33460,35XCSE20200224 10:59:46.187000
3760,40XCSE20200224 11:08:52.610000
31760,40XCSE20200224 11:08:52.610000
33860,35XCSE20200224 11:21:32.256000
5860,30XCSE20200224 11:38:44.222000
2260,30XCSE20200224 11:41:45.168000
25460,30XCSE20200224 11:43:57.234000
32660,30XCSE20200224 12:04:08.349000
15160,45XCSE20200224 12:21:02.507000
48160,50XCSE20200224 12:40:56.712000
32060,55XCSE20200224 13:04:24.190000
41360,55XCSE20200224 13:21:42.904000
44960,65XCSE20200224 13:40:46.008000
33860,65XCSE20200224 14:05:54.369000
55660,75XCSE20200224 14:43:01.821000
19260,80XCSE20200224 14:50:05.237000
39060,80XCSE20200224 14:50:05.237000
18960,80XCSE20200224 15:05:27.663000
14760,80XCSE20200224 15:05:27.663000
33260,80XCSE20200224 15:18:13.045000
38660,60XCSE20200224 15:36:10.110000
49760,75XCSE20200224 16:01:56.412000
36560,65XCSE20200224 16:09:43.187000
46060,85XCSE20200224 16:18:17.755000
52460,70XCSE20200224 16:23:41.278331
4.57660,52XCSE20200224 16:25:23.152324


25 February 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
13.81460,62  
3160,40XCSE20200225 9:01:03.433000
35061,30XCSE20200225 9:11:17.487000
34861,60XCSE20200225 9:23:25.756000
39361,65XCSE20200225 9:33:50.006000
33161,40XCSE20200225 9:52:35.404000
34161,30XCSE20200225 10:08:40.625000
33561,00XCSE20200225 10:38:46.791000
35060,95XCSE20200225 10:40:14.832000
32360,70XCSE20200225 11:04:55.522000
33360,30XCSE20200225 11:30:38.975000
7960,05XCSE20200225 11:41:35.842000
29860,05XCSE20200225 11:41:35.842000
31959,85XCSE20200225 12:01:46.963000
7859,55XCSE20200225 12:23:09.838000
24559,55XCSE20200225 12:23:39.529000
45760,10XCSE20200225 13:04:24.811000
42860,20XCSE20200225 13:32:57.756000
26060,55XCSE20200225 13:51:13.674000
7660,55XCSE20200225 13:51:13.674000
7060,70XCSE20200225 14:03:09.120000
48660,70XCSE20200225 14:03:09.120000
33260,65XCSE20200225 14:36:20.289000
51960,55XCSE20200225 14:46:29.811000
34960,60XCSE20200225 14:50:42.576000
32860,45XCSE20200225 15:19:42.478000
7960,55XCSE20200225 15:33:53.233000
27360,55XCSE20200225 15:33:53.233000
43860,55XCSE20200225 15:40:38.354000
1.75160,45XCSE20200225 16:09:03.208297
3.81460,62XCSE20200225 16:10:38.012894


26 February 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
11.05158,76  
3259,40XCSE20200226 9:05:08.628000
33559,25XCSE20200226 9:07:07.404000
37959,35XCSE20200226 9:16:12.223000
25658,85XCSE20200226 9:25:43.583000
33058,75XCSE20200226 9:32:25.936000
32758,50XCSE20200226 9:46:07.414000
33158,05XCSE20200226 10:04:04.476000
39457,90XCSE20200226 10:20:02.200000
47958,35XCSE20200226 10:39:59.547000
40358,45XCSE20200226 11:06:02.562000
34858,55XCSE20200226 11:31:51.671000
33758,15XCSE20200226 11:53:45.881000
32658,45XCSE20200226 12:18:01.315000
23758,60XCSE20200226 13:08:06.548000
32258,65XCSE20200226 13:16:07.926000
32558,40XCSE20200226 13:39:19.554000
24758,75XCSE20200226 14:15:05.009000
18258,75XCSE20200226 14:15:05.010000
34758,95XCSE20200226 14:36:10.050000
32459,10XCSE20200226 14:59:55.720000
12759,15XCSE20200226 15:28:34.909000
6659,15XCSE20200226 15:28:34.909000
19759,15XCSE20200226 15:30:07.246000
38559,40XCSE20200226 15:51:34.615000
29959,30XCSE20200226 16:08:28.120728
66559,30XCSE20200226 16:08:28.120762
3.05158,76XCSE20200226 16:39:12.548263


27 February 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
17.95857,67  
34858,65XCSE20200227 9:10:54.867000
56358,95XCSE20200227 9:20:04.169000
35758,50XCSE20200227 9:27:30.591000
35758,60XCSE20200227 9:51:37.586000
56358,85XCSE20200227 10:02:16.282000
34258,80XCSE20200227 10:18:18.909000
45358,90XCSE20200227 10:43:21.891000
34158,85XCSE20200227 10:53:29.475000
13258,70XCSE20200227 11:17:14.097000
22558,70XCSE20200227 11:17:14.097000
45658,50XCSE20200227 11:39:48.989000
20158,30XCSE20200227 12:05:59.869000
11858,30XCSE20200227 12:05:59.869000
31758,30XCSE20200227 12:54:34.521000
27258,30XCSE20200227 12:54:34.521000
34157,85XCSE20200227 13:24:35.594000
32457,80XCSE20200227 13:36:55.785000
32957,45XCSE20200227 14:01:59.647000
42157,40XCSE20200227 14:28:29.820000
36457,35XCSE20200227 14:49:22.218000
1.50957,20XCSE20200227 15:01:29.934717
49157,20XCSE20200227 15:01:29.956334
33157,15XCSE20200227 15:08:51.846000
33557,05XCSE20200227 15:30:46.084000
20056,90XCSE20200227 15:52:42.371000
37457,00XCSE20200227 15:58:38.828000
6257,00XCSE20200227 15:58:38.828000
87456,80XCSE20200227 16:16:44.116061
2.00056,55XCSE20200227 16:22:04.173817
4.95857,67XCSE20200227 16:24:01.304562


28 February 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
20.72155,70  
62954,60XCSE20200228 9:06:08.271000
34454,80XCSE20200228 9:12:58.810000
3555,35XCSE20200228 9:21:18.968000
38155,35XCSE20200228 9:21:46.526000
41655,35XCSE20200228 9:23:01.963000
36855,35XCSE20200228 9:30:00.221000
34155,05XCSE20200228 9:33:09.706000
11055,05XCSE20200228 9:43:06.983000
25255,05XCSE20200228 9:43:06.983000
6955,05XCSE20200228 9:43:07.004000
38055,10XCSE20200228 9:51:55.285000
2055,00XCSE20200228 10:02:43.760000
33455,00XCSE20200228 10:02:43.760000
33955,40XCSE20200228 10:09:19.756000
5855,35XCSE20200228 10:18:05.112000
36555,35XCSE20200228 10:18:05.112000
555,60XCSE20200228 10:26:23.985000
33455,60XCSE20200228 10:26:23.985000
4755,60XCSE20200228 10:26:23.985000
1055,20XCSE20200228 10:35:13.184000
32555,20XCSE20200228 10:35:13.184000
41555,40XCSE20200228 10:51:00.655000
36155,35XCSE20200228 11:01:44.688000
27855,15XCSE20200228 11:11:51.788000
6455,15XCSE20200228 11:11:51.788000
44855,65XCSE20200228 11:26:48.879000
17755,50XCSE20200228 11:48:12.401000
16655,50XCSE20200228 11:48:12.401000
35855,95XCSE20200228 12:01:49.428000
34655,90XCSE20200228 12:18:31.400000
5655,90XCSE20200228 12:42:48.293000
27755,90XCSE20200228 12:42:48.293000
36656,20XCSE20200228 12:57:15.465000
47556,25XCSE20200228 13:32:37.228000
39556,15XCSE20200228 13:34:38.769000
39256,30XCSE20200228 13:54:42.026000
34656,25XCSE20200228 14:05:12.306000
44656,50XCSE20200228 14:23:12.841000
35756,35XCSE20200228 14:42:47.589000
37056,20XCSE20200228 14:49:06.485000
36456,20XCSE20200228 14:58:34.156000
4256,10XCSE20200228 15:14:23.205000
30656,10XCSE20200228 15:14:23.205000
35256,10XCSE20200228 15:31:20.913000
656,05XCSE20200228 15:31:47.927000
45156,35XCSE20200228 15:38:22.687000
36056,05XCSE20200228 15:50:22.724000
34855,80XCSE20200228 15:57:25.884000
29555,95XCSE20200228 16:07:10.691000
17355,95XCSE20200228 16:07:10.691000
16455,85XCSE20200228 16:14:26.407000
20455,85XCSE20200228 16:14:26.408000
68056,15XCSE20200228 16:20:38.208328
5.72155,70XCSE20200228 16:22:54.505861

 

Attachment