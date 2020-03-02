ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.
During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 24 February 2020 to 28 February 2020:
| Number of
A shares
| Average purchase
price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|160,707
|1,224,876,952
|24 February 2020
|783
|7,181.4474
|5,623,073
|25 February 2020
|783
|7,045.2632
|5,516,441
|26 February 2020
|783
|6,832.1184
|5,349,549
|27 February 2020
|783
|6,644.4211
|5,202,582
|28 February 2020
|1,524
|6,387.6351
|9,734,756
|Accumulated in second phase of the program
|77,291
|627,496,187
|Accumulated under the program
|165,363
|1,256,303,352
| Number of
B shares
| Average purchase
price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated last announcement
|642,854
|5,208,753,810
|24 February 2020
|3,116
|7,649.4758
|23,835,767
|25 February 2020
|3,116
|7,509.5642
|23,399,802
|26 February 2020
|3,116
|7,254.1516
|22,603,936
|27 February 2020
|3,116
|7,024.5811
|21,888,595
|28 February 2020
|6,233
|6,746.9416
|42,053,687
|Accumulated in second phase of the program
|309,223
|2,671,666,443
|Accumulated under the program
|661,551
|5,342,535,596
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 165,363 A shares and 712,357 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.22% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 2 March 2020
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
Formats available: