A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.

During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 24 February 2020 to 28 February 2020:

  Number of
A shares 		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK 		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 160,707   1,224,876,952
24 February 2020 783 7,181.4474 5,623,073
25 February 2020 783 7,045.2632 5,516,441
26 February 2020 783 6,832.1184 5,349,549
27 February 2020 783 6,644.4211 5,202,582
28 February 2020 1,524 6,387.6351 9,734,756
Accumulated in second phase of the program 77,291   627,496,187
Accumulated under the program 165,363   1,256,303,352
       
  Number of
B shares 		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK 		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated last announcement 642,854   5,208,753,810
24 February 2020 3,116 7,649.4758 23,835,767
25 February 2020 3,116 7,509.5642 23,399,802
26 February 2020 3,116 7,254.1516 22,603,936
27 February 2020 3,116 7,024.5811 21,888,595
28 February 2020 6,233 6,746.9416 42,053,687
Accumulated in second phase of the program 309,223   2,671,666,443
Accumulated under the program 661,551   5,342,535,596

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 165,363 A shares and 712,357 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.22% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 2 March 2020

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901       


