ANNOUNCEMENT





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program







On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.

During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 24 February 2020 to 28 February 2020:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 160,707 1,224,876,952 24 February 2020 783 7,181.4474 5,623,073 25 February 2020 783 7,045.2632 5,516,441 26 February 2020 783 6,832.1184 5,349,549 27 February 2020 783 6,644.4211 5,202,582 28 February 2020 1,524 6,387.6351 9,734,756 Accumulated in second phase of the program 77,291 627,496,187 Accumulated under the program 165,363 1,256,303,352 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated last announcement 642,854 5,208,753,810 24 February 2020 3,116 7,649.4758 23,835,767 25 February 2020 3,116 7,509.5642 23,399,802 26 February 2020 3,116 7,254.1516 22,603,936 27 February 2020 3,116 7,024.5811 21,888,595 28 February 2020 6,233 6,746.9416 42,053,687 Accumulated in second phase of the program 309,223 2,671,666,443 Accumulated under the program 661,551 5,342,535,596

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 165,363 A shares and 712,357 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.22% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 2 March 2020



Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901





Page 1 of 1





Attachments