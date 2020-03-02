SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 2.3.2020
Sanoma Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Holding Manutas Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Herlin, Antti
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20200228172410_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-28
Venue: AQXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 863 Unit price: 10.3094 EUR
(2): Volume: 502 Unit price: 10.15803 EUR
(3): Volume: 2,645 Unit price: 10.32927 EUR
(4): Volume: 1,215 Unit price: 10.28949 EUR
(5): Volume: 503 Unit price: 10.36121 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(5): Volume: 5,728 Volume weighted average price: 10.30564 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,766 Unit price: 10.26872 EUR
(2): Volume: 2,827 Unit price: 10.2661 EUR
(3): Volume: 872 Unit price: 10.32864 EUR
(4): Volume: 368 Unit price: 10.32522 EUR
(5): Volume: 715 Unit price: 10.35 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(5): Volume: 7,548 Volume weighted average price: 10.28512 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-28
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 97 Unit price: 10.28 EUR
(2): Volume: 23 Unit price: 10.3 EUR
(3): Volume: 53 Unit price: 10.32 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 173 Volume weighted average price: 10.29491 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-28
Venue: BATP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,274 Unit price: 10.19951 EUR
(2): Volume: 3,213 Unit price: 10.19 EUR
(3): Volume: 1,787 Unit price: 10.145 EUR
(4): Volume: 1,648 Unit price: 10.1377 EUR
(5): Volume: 1,483 Unit price: 10.33499 EUR
(6): Volume: 3,303 Unit price: 10.33843 EUR
(7): Volume: 3,285 Unit price: 10.34833 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(7): Volume: 15,993 Volume weighted average price: 10.25696 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-28
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 114 Unit price: 10.35289 EUR
(2): Volume: 444 Unit price: 10.3641 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 558 Volume weighted average price: 10.36181 EUR
