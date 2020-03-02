SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 2.3.2020

Sanoma Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Herlin, Antti

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20200228172410_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-28

Venue: AQXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 863 Unit price: 10.3094 EUR

(2): Volume: 502 Unit price: 10.15803 EUR

(3): Volume: 2,645 Unit price: 10.32927 EUR

(4): Volume: 1,215 Unit price: 10.28949 EUR

(5): Volume: 503 Unit price: 10.36121 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 5,728 Volume weighted average price: 10.30564 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,766 Unit price: 10.26872 EUR

(2): Volume: 2,827 Unit price: 10.2661 EUR

(3): Volume: 872 Unit price: 10.32864 EUR

(4): Volume: 368 Unit price: 10.32522 EUR

(5): Volume: 715 Unit price: 10.35 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 7,548 Volume weighted average price: 10.28512 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-28

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 97 Unit price: 10.28 EUR

(2): Volume: 23 Unit price: 10.3 EUR

(3): Volume: 53 Unit price: 10.32 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 173 Volume weighted average price: 10.29491 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-28

Venue: BATP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,274 Unit price: 10.19951 EUR

(2): Volume: 3,213 Unit price: 10.19 EUR

(3): Volume: 1,787 Unit price: 10.145 EUR

(4): Volume: 1,648 Unit price: 10.1377 EUR

(5): Volume: 1,483 Unit price: 10.33499 EUR

(6): Volume: 3,303 Unit price: 10.33843 EUR

(7): Volume: 3,285 Unit price: 10.34833 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(7): Volume: 15,993 Volume weighted average price: 10.25696 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-28

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 114 Unit price: 10.35289 EUR

(2): Volume: 444 Unit price: 10.3641 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 558 Volume weighted average price: 10.36181 EUR





Sanoma Oyj

Sanoma is a front running learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. We enable teachers to excel at developing the talents of every child, provide consumers with engaging content, and offer unique marketing solutions to business partners.