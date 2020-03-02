ADMIRAL GROUP PLC



Notice of Change in Time for 2019 Full Year Results presentation



Admiral Group plc will be announcing its 2019 Full Year Results on Thursday, 5 March 2020 at 7.00am.



On the same day Admiral Group plc will host an analyst presentation on the results at 11.00am at Association of British Insurers (ABI), One America Square, 17 Crosswall, London, EC3N2LB. Please note this is a change from the original published time of 9.00am.



Those analysts wishing to attend are asked to contact Colette La Pointe at FTI Consulting on +44 20 3727 1709 or colette.lapointe@fticonsulting.com



The presentation will be accessible via a conference call for those unable to attend in person. To register to participate in the conference call please also contact Colette La Pointe. A web cast of the presentation will be available live, and following the meeting, on the Admiral Group plc website at www.admiralgroup.co.uk



For more information, please contact:

Admiral

Marisja Kocznur Investors & Analysts +44 (0) 29 2060 2034

James Carnduff Media +44 (0) 29 2043 4232

FTI Consulting

Edward Berry +44 (0) 20 3727 1046

Tom Blackwell +44 (0) 20 3727 1051











