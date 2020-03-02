Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Covid-19: Economic Impact and Market Forecasts for Gross Domestic Product, Tourism/travel, and Medical by Country using 3 scenarios - 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
COVID-19 is turning into a pandemic. Prepare your organization for the changes beginning to take place.
Develop an understanding of the risks and probabilities and learn how your industry and your nation will be affected.
This in-depth report puts you in control of the numbers you need to prepare. Some countries and some industries will be more affected than others, while some may not be affected at all.
Key Topics Covered:
i. COVID-19. Strategic Situation Analysis
ii. COVID-19. Guidance for Executives
iii. COVID-19. Guidance for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors
1. Introduction and Market Definition
- What are Pandemics?
- The Role of Zoonosis
- Market Definition
- Revenue Market Size
- Gross Domestic Product
- Tourism-Hotels
- Tourism-Ground
- Tourism-Air
- Tourism-Cruise
- Tourism-Other
- Medical -Therapeutic
- Medical -Diagnostic
- Medical -PPE
- Methodology
- Authors
- Sources
- Historical Perspective on Pandemics
- HIV/AIDS Pandemic 2005-2
- Flu Pandemic 1
- Asian Flu 1956-1
- Spanish Flu 1
- Sixth Cholera Pandemic 1910-1
- Flu Pandemic 1889-1
- The Black Death 1346-1
2. The Pandemic Overview
- What is a Virus?
- Is a Virus Alive?
- Viral Structure
- The Viral Genome
- Viral Mutation
- The Coronavirus
- Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)
- Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS)
- Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
- Signs and symptoms
- Cause
- Diagnosis
- Prevention
- Management
- Prognosis
- Pandemic Diagnostics
- Epidemiology
- Misinformation about the outbreak
- Risk Management-Spark and Spread
- Dx Technology-Genomic and WGS Role
- Dx Technology- Immunoassay
- Dx Technology-Other
- Time to Market and Preparedness Issues
- Therapeutics
- Vaccine
- Dual Role of Vaccines
- Antiviral
3. COVID-19 Scenarios
- Scenarios Overview
- Scenario 1. Limited Spread & Early Vaccine
- Scenario 2. Contained Spread & Midterm Vaccine
- Scenario 3. Uncontained Spread & Late Vaccine
4. Recent Developments
- Recent Developments- Importance and How to Use This Section
- Importance of These Developments
- How to Use This Section
- Novavax Advances Development of Novel COVID-19 Vaccine
- COVID-19 Causes Air Travel to Fall for first time in 11 Years
- Steep Drop In Chinese Air Travel Demand
- New Tech Could Make Coronavirus Vaccine in Record Time
- Coronavirus Detection Test Development by Co-Diagnostics
- Diagnosing coronavirus in the lab
- Veredus Lab develops test for coronavirus detection
- U.S. Pork Producers fear Pandemic
- First New HIV Strain in19 Years Identified
- Flu-Like Epidemic Could Kill 80 Mn Globally
- Nipah Virus a Global Threat
- New DRC Ebola casesconfirmed as FDA OKs rapid test
- Ontera Awarded Contract for Zika Genotyping Test
- Two New Members Join Global Diagnostics Network
- BARDA Funding Health Security Solutions
5. Profiles of Key Players
- Key Players - Therapeutics
- The Medicines Company
- Melinta Therapeutics
- Arsanis
- Westway Health
- TetraphasePharmaceuticals
- BioVersysGmbH
- NabrivaTherapeutics
- MacrolidePharmaceuticals
- NemesisBioscience
- C3J Therapeutics,Inc
- EpiBiome
- discuva
- AmpliPhi Biosciences
- Pherecydes Pharma
- Micreos
- ProcartaBiosystems
- Lumavita
- MadamTherapeutics
- Priaxon
- BiolytxPharmaceuticals
- AntibioTx
- XelliaPharmaceuticals
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals
- SynerecaPharmaceuticals
- AllecraTherapeutics
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc
- Demuris
- Prommune
- Biosergen
- Innovation Pharmaceuticals
- Aviragen Therapeutics
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals
- ImmunNovativeDevelopments,S.L
- Achaogen, Inc
- SelectXPharmaceuticals, Inc
- TaiGen Biotechnology Co., Ltd
- Theravance Biopharma
- Abbvie
- KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd
- Iterum Therapeutics Limited
- Forge Therapeutics
- Alopexx Vaccine LLC
- Integrated Biotherapeutics
- Hennepin Life Sciences
- Fedora Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Contrafect Corporation
- Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd
- AiCuris
- RedHill Biopharma
- Redx PharmaPlc/ Redx Anti Infectives Ltd
- ABAC Therapeutics
- Alaxia SAS
- Antabio S.A.S
- Auspherix Ltd
- Centauri Therapeutics Ltd
- Combioxin SA
- Da Volterra
- Debiopharm International SA
- Deinobiotics/Deinove
- DestinyPharma plc
- Eligo Bioscience
- Helperby Therapeutics Ltd
- Karveel Pharmaceuticals
- MaaT Pharma
- Motif BioSciences, Inc / Motif Bio PLC
- Mutabilis SAS
- Neem Biotech Ltd
- Northern Antibiotics Oy (Ltd)
- Nosopharm
- NovaBiotics Ltd
- PhicoTherapeutics Ltd
- Polyphor Ltd
- QureTech Bio AB
- SetLance srl
- Ultupharma AB
- Vaxdyn
- Vibiosphen
- Bioaster
- Vivexia
- KBP Biosciences
- Absynth Biologics
- Spero Therapeutics
- Merck
- Symphogen
- Warp Drive Bio
- Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)
- Pfizer
- Allergan
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Novartis
- Gilead Sciences
- AstraZeneca
- Sanofi
- Shionogi Inc
- Cipla
- DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals
- Wockhardt Ltd
- VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals
- MicuRx
- Entasis Therapeutics
- Merlion Pharmaceuticals
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Key Players - Diagnostics
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Accelerate Diagnostics
- Ador Diagnostics
- Akkoni Biosystems
- Alveo Technologies
- Applied BioCode
- Atlas Genetics
- Aus Diagnostics
- BD Diagnostics
- Biocartis
- BioFire Diagnostics
- bioMrieux
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH
- Cepheid
- Co-Diagnostics
- Cue Health
- Curetis
- Diagenode Diagnostics
- Diascopic
- Diasorin
- Expedeon
- Fusion Genomics
- GenePOC Diagnostics
- GenMark Dx
- Hologic
- Immunexpress
- Inflammatix
- Invetech
- Janssen Diagnostics
- Karius
- Lexigene
- Luminex
- Mbio Diagnostics
- Meridian Bioscience
- Mesa Biotech
- Mobidiag
- Nanomix
- Oxford Nanopore
- Panagene
- Primerdesign
- Prominex
- Qiagen (Statdx)
- Quantumdx
- Quidel
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Saw Diagnostics
- Seegene
- Sensovation
- Siemens Healthineers (Fast Track Diagnostics)
- SkylineDx
- Sona Nanotech
- T2 Biosystems
- Thermo Fisher
- Veradus Labs
- Veramarx
6. COVID-19 Economic Impact on Gross Domestic Product
- Economic Impact Overview by Country
- Table-Economic Impact by Country Scenario 1
- Chart-Economic Impact by Country Scenario 1
- Table-Economic Impact by Country Scenario 2
- Chart-Economic Impact by Country Scenario 2
- Table-Economic Impact by Country Scenario 3
- Chart-Economic Impact by Country Scenario 3
- Tourism Global Market by Segment-Overview
- Table-Tourism Global Market by Segment and Scenario
- Chart-Tourism Global Market by Segmentand Scenario-2019/2024 Comparison
- Chart-Tourism Global Market by Segmentand Scenario-2
- Chart-Tourism Global Marketby Segmentand Scenario-2
- Chart-Tourism Global Market by Segmentand Scenario-Share by Year
- Medical Global Market by Segment and Scenario-Overview
- Table-Medical Global Market by Segment and Scenario
- Chart-Medical Global Market by Segment and Scenario-2019/2024 Comparison
- Chart-Medical Global Market by Segment and Scenario-2
- Chart-Medical Global Market by Segment and Scenario-2
- Chart-Medical Global Market by Segment and Scenario-Share by Year
7. Tourism Global Markets-By Segmentand Scenario
- Hotels
- Table Hotel Market by Scenario and by Country
- Chart-Hotel Market Growth by Scenario
- Ground
- Table Ground Market by Scenario and by Country
- Chart-Ground Market Growth by Scenario
- Air Travel
- Table Air Travel by Scenario and by Country
- Chart-Air Travel Growth by Scenario
- Cruise Market
- Table Cruise Market by Scenario and by Country
- Chart-Cruise Market Growth by Scenario
- Other Tourism
- Table Other Tourism by Scenario and by Country
- Chart-Other Tourism Growth by Scenario
8. Medical Global Markets-By Segment and Scenario
- TableTherapeutic Markets by Scenario and by Country
- Chart-Therapeutic Markets Growth by Scenario
- Therapeutic Diagnostics
- Table Diagnostics Market Growth by Scenario and by Country
- Chart-Diagnostics Market Growth by Scenario
- PPE
- Table PPE Market by Scenario and by Country
- Chart-PPE Market Growth by Scenario
