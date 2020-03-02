WILMINGTON, Del., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced an agreement with leading telecommunications electronic test equipment maker Anritsu Corporation to collaborate on the development and experimentation of 5G industry verticals.

The collaboration is aimed at offering trusted test bed environments to examine the growing number of industry verticals that will shape future 5G growth. InterDigital and Anritsu have agreed to set the architecture of demonstration scenarios, share technical specifications related to the execution of joint demonstrations, share and integrate software and hardware into existing platforms for joint demonstrations, provide support for the implementation and promotion of joint demonstrations, and pursue expanded collaborations with additional participants and research programs.

InterDigital and Anritsu’s first joint demonstration, titled “5G Industry Verticals Test Bed”, provides a platform to evaluate device and application performance like throughput, latency, and signaling using an end-to-end 5G test bed operating in standalone (SA) mode and integrated with mobile edge computing (MEC). InterDigital contributed an immersive 360-degree media streaming service that leverages InterDigital’s 5G-CORAL mobile edge computing platform, which has been integrated with the Anritsu MT8000A 5G Network Simulator platform. The demonstration also includes MT10000A measurement equipment to test 5G timing and latency, which is critical in many Industry 4.0 use cases. The demonstration, initially scheduled for the now-cancelled Mobile World Congress, has been virtually presented on the Anritsu website, here.

“We are delighted with this first showcase of InterDigital’s video and edge technology over a 5G standalone platform from Anritsu,” said Dr Alain Mourad, Director Engineering R&D at InterDigital. “Over the next 12 months, we will be extending our collaboration with Anritsu to showcase InterDigital’s beyond 5G hybrid network slicing technology for Industry 4.0 use cases.”

“This first step of our agreement with InterDigital, to produce the test bed and initial use case, has shown the powerful collaboration we have together. We are excited to extend this work, and bring to the industry further testing expertise and knowledge for the more advanced use cases of 5G in network slicing and Industry 4.0,” added Jonathan Borrill, Head of Global Market Technology at Anritsu.

InterDigital and Anritsu have outlined several additional areas of engagement for their collaboration. The companies have agreed to work together to integrate InterDigital’s demonstration of Hybrid Network Slicing with Anritsu’s 5G Network Simulator platform, and are preparing a joint showcase of their integrated vertical applied to a tele-operated driving (TOD) use case. InterDigital and Anritsu have also agreed to implement a trial campaign to gather data insights of 5G network characteristics and are currently exploring expanding their collaboration to include additional participants.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.