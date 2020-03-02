Selbyville, Delaware, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on helicopter market which estimates the global market valuation for helicopter will cross US$ 55 billion by 2026. Market growth is attributed to the steadily rising investments by various governments in the defense sector to portray their aerial dominance. The versatile scope of helicopter applications, such as transportation, search and rescue, tourism, recreational, law enforcement, agriculture, aerial photography, media, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), cargo, construction, and military, will propel the market growth. The capability to easily modify helicopter as per requirements is also a major market accelerator.

According to this report, the aerostructure & airframe segment in the helicopters market will experience a rapid growth rate of over CAGR 4% during the forecast period. Rapid design modification to improve operational efficiency is positively impacting market growth. Requirement to frequently change existing aerostructures and airframes due to environmental effects, such as rust and corrosion, is improving the MRO market potential.

Some major findings of the helicopters market report include:

Aging helicopter fleet across various nations increases the requirement for upgrades, improving market avenues for MROs.





Advancements in helicopter manufacturing with integration of technologies, such as additive manufacturing and laser sintering, will reduce OEM operational costs.





Technological advancements and increasing connectivity capabilities such as C4ISR will improve the defense helicopter market prospects.





Rising investments in the defense sector will positively impact the market growth.





Increasing spending capabilities of individuals will promote expenditure on personal travel, leisure, and recreational activities.





Upsurge in offshore activities across the globe.





Increasing importance of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) will stimulate market growth.





Changing government regulations in airworthiness of helicopters will promote the avionics segment in the helicopter market.





Requirement for change & modification of engines in existing models to extend their lifespan will improve the overall market share of helicopters.





Innovative long-term contracts and agreements offered by major industry participants will improve market competitiveness.

The offshore segment is expected to capture a market share of over 23% in 2026 and witness a growth potential of over 4% CAGR. The growth can be demonstrated by increasing oil & gas mining activities across the globe. For instance, the U.S. oil production in 2018 was 10.96 million barrels per day, which was 17% higher compared to previous years. Among the total oil extracted, 16% was produced from offshore activities. Other major nations catering to the offshore segment include Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Algeria, and Angola.

Browse key industry insights spread across 240 pages with 281 market data tables & 37 figures & charts from the report, "Helicopters Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026"

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/helicopter-market

The MEA is set to witness a lucrative growth rate of over 2% CAGR from 2020 - 2026 due to the presence of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) countries. These countries are continually increasing their per day barrel production capacity to cater to the rising demand for crude oil at a global level. To cater to this demand, extensive offshore mining is done, which requires a large-scale helicopter network for various activities, propelling the market growth.

Companies operating in the helicopter market are focusing on various strategic initiatives to gain the market share. Some major strategic initiatives include long-term service agreements, provision of customized solutions as per requirements, collaborations, and assigning subsidiaries to penetrate the regional level. For instance, as of 2018, Kawasaki Heavy Industries has approximately 100 subsidiaries across the globe to cater to market demand.

