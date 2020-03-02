Pune, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global “Infant Formula Milk Powder” market report 2020 - 2025 offers a far-reaching analysis of key drivers, leading market players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied different geographical areas and presented a competitive scenario to assist new entrants, leading market players, and investors to determine emerging economies. These insights offered in the Infant Formula Milk Powder report would benefit market players to formulate strategies for the future and gain a strong position in the global Infant Formula Milk Powder market growth.

Infant formula milk powder, also called infant formula milk powder, is a manufactured food designed and marketed for feeding to babies and infants, usually prepared for bottle-feeding or cup-feeding from milk powder (mixed with water). The U.S. Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act(FFDCA) defines infant formula as "a food which purports to be or is represented for special dietary use solely as a food for infants by reason of its simulation of human milk or its suitability as a complete or partial substitute for human milk".



Milk Powder Formulated are also for adults or higher age group. This report covers formula milk powder.



In the global market, the consumption of formula milk powder increases from 2233 K MT in 2012 to 2656 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.43%. In 2016, the global formula milk powder market is led by Asia-Pacific, capturing about 56.26% of global formula milk powder consumption. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 21.46% global consumption share.



Formula milk powder downstream is suit for 1-3-year-old infants and adults (student, pregnant women, the elderly, etc.). National policy and media exposure may limit some brand development. Once a certain brand of milk powder has been exposed to quality issues, it will receive a deadly sales impact. Therefore, it seems that formula milk powder market is always changing.



The Global Infant Formula Milk Powder market is valued at 27700 million USD in 2018 and will reach 35000 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Infant Formula Milk Powder market based on company, product type, end-user and key regions.

Mead Johnson

Nestle

Danone

Abbott

FrieslandCampina

Heinz

Bellamy

Topfer

HiPP

Perrigo

Arla

Holle

Fonterra

Westland Dairy

Pinnacle

Meiji

Yili

Biostime

Yashili

Feihe

Brightdairy

Beingmate

Wonderson

Synutra

Wissun

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: -

Whole Milk Powder

Skimmed Milk Powder

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Infant Formula Milk Powder market for each application, including: -

0-6 Months Baby

6-12 Months Baby

12-36 Months Baby

Adults

This report studies the global market size of Infant Formula Milk Powder in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Infant Formula Milk Powder in these regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Infant Formula Milk Powder:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of the Infant Formula Milk Powder market?

What are the key factors motivating the Global Infant Formula Milk Powder market?

Who are the key companies in the Infant Formula Milk Powder market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Infant Formula Milk Powder market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Infant Formula Milk Powder market?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Infant Formula Milk Powder market?

What are the Infant Formula Milk Powder market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Infant Formula Milk Powder industries?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of the Infant Formula Milk Powder market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Infant Formula Milk Powder industries?

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict market growth is provided.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market.

Key players and their key developments in recent years are listed.

For the data information by region, company, type, and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

