The global non-invasive ventilators market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 5.9%, during the forecast period.
Increased geriatric population coupled with higher incidences of chronic conditions drive mechanical ventilator market growth.
Increasing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the major driving factor for the industry.
For instance, according to CDC (the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention), in 2018, 9 million adults were diagnosed with chronic bronchitis which eventually leads to higher requirements for ventilators, thus fueling the market.
Additionally, increasing intensive care admissions, the rising introduction of ventilation modes such as Acute Non-Invasive Ventilation to avoid lung injury are likely to drive the growth of the global non-invasive ventilator market.
Key Market Trends
COPD and Asthma Dominate the Global Non-invasive Ventilators Market
North America Dominates the Global Landscape
Competitive Landscape
The global non-invasive ventilators market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like ResMed, Teleflex Incorporated, Hamilton Bonaduz, HEYER Medical, Koninklijke Philips, Airon Corporation, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Mindray Medical International Limited, Phoenix Medical Systems, Smiths Medical, among others, hold the substantial market share in the market.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increased Prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Respiratory Disorders
4.2.2 Rise in Demand for Non-Invasive Procedures
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Risk of Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia
4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Systems
5.1.2 Consumables
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 COPD and Asthma
5.2.2 Respiratory Distress Syndrome
5.2.3 Others
5.3 End-users
5.3.1 Hospitals and Clinics
5.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
5.3.3 Others
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle-East and Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ResMed Inc.
6.1.2 Teleflex Incorporated
6.1.3 Hamilton Bonaduz AG
6.1.4 HEYER Medical AG
6.1.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
6.1.6 Airon Corporation
6.1.7 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
6.1.8 Mindray Medical International Limited
6.1.9 Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.
6.1.10 Smiths Medical Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
