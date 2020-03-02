Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Recently, there has been an increase in the adoption of single-use technologies. There have also been advancements in nanofiltration technologies, that has increased its demand in pharmaceutical filtration. Manufacturers have also increased their adherence to good manufacturing practices (GMP). Hence all these factors have hence helped the market growth.



However, high operation cost has been preventing many manufacturers from adopting the technology. Moreover, maintenance procedures like mending membrane fouling, have also been restraining manufacturers from adopting. Hence all these factors have hindered the market growth.



Key Market Trends



Microfiltration is Expected to Register a High CAGR Through the Forecast Period



Microfiltration (MF) is a pressure-driven separation process, which is widely used in concentrating, purifying or separating macromolecules, colloids and suspended particles from solution. It is extensively used for the cold sterilization of pharmaceuticals. Pharmaceuticals have been shown to lose their effectiveness upon heat addition. MF membranes are employed as a method to remove bacteria and other undesired suspensions from liquids, a procedure termed as 'cold sterilization', which negates the use of heat.



The use of microfiltration technology has increased in the recent decades due to increasing in pharmaceutical research and drug development. Therefore the microfiltration has become a crucial part of pharmaceutical research and development, and the demand for microfiltration technology is expected to rise in the future.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market



North America includes the United States (US), Canada and Mexico. The US and Canada have well structured and development healthcare systems. These countries also promote pharmaceutical research and development and hence have very high expenditure on healthcare. As a result of these policies, many companies globally are encouraged to operate in this region.



Many of the global pharmaceutical players have their headquarters and research labs in the US. As pharmaceutical research requires membrane chromatography, the demand for these technologies and processes is high is North America.This large share can be attributed to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and rising R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical companies in North America.



Competitive Landscape



Majority of the pharmaceutical membrane filtration technologies are being manufactured by the global key players. Market leaders with more funds for research and better distribution system have established their position in the market. Moreover, Asia-pacific is witnessing an emergence of some small players due to the rise of awareness. This has also helped the market grow.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Technologies

4.2.2 Advancements in Nanofiltration Technology

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Capital Required for Operations

4.3.2 Membrane Fouling

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Polyethersulfone (PES)

5.1.2 Mixed Cellulose Ester & Cellulose Acetate (MCE & CA)

5.1.3 Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF)

5.1.4 Nylon Membrane Filters

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Technique

5.2.1 Microfiltration

5.2.2 Ultrafiltration

5.2.3 Nanofiltration

5.2.4 Others

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Final Product Processing

5.3.2 Raw Material Filtration

5.3.3 Cell Separation

5.3.4 Water Purification

5.3.5 Air Purification

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M Company

6.1.2 Danaher Corporation

6.1.3 GE Healthcare

6.1.4 GEA Group

6.1.5 Graver Technologies

6.1.6 Merck Millipore

6.1.7 Parker Hannifin Corporation

6.1.8 Repligen Corporation

6.1.9 Sartorius Stedim Biotech

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



