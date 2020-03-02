Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for predictive and presymptomatic testing is expected to grow due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, and increasing demand for genetic counseling.



According to the WHO, genetic counseling is the process of sharing knowledge about genetic aspects of illnesses by trained professionals to those who are at a risk, or to those having a genetic disorder. Additionally, genetic counseling can be done for increasing the overall awareness level of the public regarding the genetic basis of genetic and inherited disorders.



The Heredity Clinic was the first genetic counseling service center established in 1940, at the University of Michigan, the United States. Since then, many such centers have been opened around the world. Currently, genetic counselors work in many capacities besides the traditional setting of the hospital. They work in the fields of education, administration, policy-making, as well as for biotechnology companies as representatives.



Resource and technological advancements have enabled genetic counseling, to play a major role in the health care of many developed countries. Presently, its potential is being realized in less developed countries. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS-US), the median pay for genetic counselors in 2017 was USD 77,480. Additionally, the job outlook for genetic counselors for the period 2016-2026 has been estimated to increase at a staggering growth rate of 29% by the BLS.



The increasing demand for genetic counseling is therefore expected to thrust the market for predictive and presymptomatic testing, as more people realize the importance of genetics in disease etiology. Therefore, the demand for genetic testing, in general, is expected to increase.



Key Market Trends



Breast & Ovarian Cancer to Witness the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period



Cancer is not usually a genetic disorder, but some types of cancers, including breast, ovarian, colorectal, and prostate cancer, are strongly influenced by genes, thus passed on to the next generation. Presymptomatic DNA testing for autosomal dominant hereditary breast/ovarian cancer (HBOC) begun after the identification of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, in 1994-1995.



Healthy female mutation carriers of BRCA genes have a high lifetime risk for breast cancer and ovarian cancer. The carriers often opt for intensive breast and ovary surveillance or prophylactic surgery. BRCA genes are not the only cancer risk genes associated with breast and ovarian cancer. Researchers have identified more than 100 new gene variants associated with an increased risk of breast, prostate, and ovarian cancer. Individually, these new gene variants only slightly increase the risk of cancer, but a combination could translate to high overall risk.



Increasing prevalence of breast and ovarian cancer, globally, is a major driver for the use of predictive and presymptomatic tests for these cancers, as a conventional cancer treatment is non-effective in such cases and a pre-emptive mastectomy is the only available treatment for BRCA mediated breast and ovarian cancer. Over the forecast period, the market for predictive and presymptomatic testing of breast and ovarian cancer is expected to increase with a high growth.



North America Dominates the Market



In the United States, two federal agencies have the primary authority to regulate genetic tests: the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).



In the past, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has also played a role in regulating genetic testing companies, which advertised false and misleading claims about their products, but this agency currently plays a more minor role in this space. According to breastcancer.org, as of 2019, the United States had a 12% prevalence rate among women for breast cancer. Additionally, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, about 22,530 women are expected to be diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Similarly, increasing prevalence can be observed in the United States for colorectal cancer. The increasing prevalence of multiple types of cancer is driving the predictive testing market in the United States.



Other diseases, like Alzheimer's and Haemochromatosis, have been shown to have a genetic basis of inheritance and the awareness among the US citizens regarding these discoveries is steadily increasing. Consequently, there is an overall increment in demand for predictive and presymptomatic testing in the region, which is expected to increase even further, during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The predictive and presymptomatic testing market is moderately competitive and is majorly comprised of the local players in different countries. Some of the global players such as 23andMe, Abbott Laboratories, Myriad Genetics hold a major share in the market. With the growing focus on genetic testing, it is expected that few small to mid-sized companies will penetrate the market in the near future.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Genetic Disorders

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Genetic Counselling

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Tests

4.3.2 Ethical Issues in Predictive Testing

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Condition

5.1.1 Breast and Ovarian Cancer

5.1.2 Colorectal Cancer

5.1.3 Alzheimer's Disease

5.1.4 Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 2

5.1.5 Haemochromatosis

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 23andMe

6.1.2 Abbott Laboratories Inc.

6.1.3 Quest Diagnostics Inc.

6.1.4 Positive Bioscience

6.1.5 Color Genomics

6.1.6 Gene by Gene

6.1.7 Mapmygenome

6.1.8 Myriad Genetics



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



