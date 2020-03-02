Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Uganda" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This HospeTrack is the largest database of hospital level medical equipment installed database, currently available on the market. It covers 48 countries with more added each quarter. The data is run through an update cycle each year.
The Uganda Total Hospital & Medical Installed Base Mapping report was updated in 2020 and includes 150 hospitals from the country with their health infrastructure detailed out.
Contents
1. Visualize and Map the Total Installed Base of the Country by Hospital
2. Generate Targeted Leads Based on Current Care Area Focus of a Hospital
3. Visualize the Current Health Resource Status of a Hospital
4. Comprehend Medical Services Potential Using Bed and Operating Rooms Data
5. Understand and Identify Types of Hospitals
6. Create Opportunity Heat Maps
7. Estimate Medical Device Penetration and Potential in the Country
Key Topics Covered
1. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Uganda, Introduction
Introduction and guidance to HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence Data. Page allows user to access other sections in the Excel report.
2. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Uganda, Guidance & Hospital Segmentation
Provides a brief methodology of research along with extensive detail around total coverage of hospitals in Uganda, by type of hospital. Also provides detail on customer segmentation.
3. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Uganda, Insight Summary
3.1 Total number of hospitals in Uganda
3.2 Total number of hospital beds in Uganda
3.3 Key hospital and installed base summary in Uganda
3.4 IB Penetration Summary for Uganda by Care Level of Hospital, 2020
4. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Uganda, Installed Base Pivot Analysis
Provides a pivot chart to analyse data from the Installed base file. Allows users to identify and map account level statistics by care areas, type of ownership, by bed size, by level of care etc.
5. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Uganda, IB Base File
Provides the raw data for all installed base equipment by account in Uganda. Each hospital contains ownership type, hospital type, level of care, departments and care services provided in the hospital, installed base counts for patient monitoring devices, critical care devices and diagnostic imaging.
The worksheet also provides hospital demographics such as bed sizes, ICU bed sizes, NICU/PICU bed sizes, Operating Room counts, Total number pf physicians, specialists etc. GPS coordinates, zip codes, in-patient volumes, out-patient volumes and contact details of each hospital have also been provided.
