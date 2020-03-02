Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Uganda" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This HospeTrack is the largest database of hospital level medical equipment installed database, currently available on the market. It covers 48 countries with more added each quarter. The data is run through an update cycle each year.



The Uganda Total Hospital & Medical Installed Base Mapping report was updated in 2020 and includes 150 hospitals from the country with their health infrastructure detailed out.



Contents



1. Visualize and Map the Total Installed Base of the Country by Hospital

Monitoring & Access: ECG Machines, Holter monitors, Patient monitors, Ventilators, Anaesthesia machines, Stress Testing Machines

Surgical: C-Arms

Cardio: Echo, Cath Labs

Diagnostic Imaging: PET-CT, SPECT, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, Ultrasound, X-Ray Machines, Mammography machines

Infant Care: Incubators, Radiant Warmers, Fetal monitors, Phototherapy Units, Infant Ventilators

2. Generate Targeted Leads Based on Current Care Area Focus of a Hospital

12 care areas tracked for each hospital

General Medicine, Gyn/Obs, Neurology, Internal Medicine, ER/Trauma, Pulmonology, GI, Cardiology, Oncology, Radiology, Ortho and Nuclear Medicine included in the report

3. Visualize the Current Health Resource Status of a Hospital

Total number of doctors by hospital

Total number of Radiologists by hospital

Total number of Cardiologists by hospital

Total number of internal medicine physicians by hospital

Surgeons, neurosurgeons and orthopaedic surgeons by hospital

4. Comprehend Medical Services Potential Using Bed and Operating Rooms Data

Total bed size of a hospital

Number of ICU beds by hospital

Number of NICU, PICU beds by hospital

Number of Major and Minor Operating Rooms available per hospital

Total number of outpatient visits per hospital where available

Total number of inpatient visits per hospital where available

5. Understand and Identify Types of Hospitals

Hospitals by ownership type - public and private, corporate and missionary

Assess and differentiate based on size of hospital - Regional referral, national referral, speciality center, general, military, private hospitals and imaging centers

Chart and map based on level of care - Primary, secondary and tertiary care

6. Create Opportunity Heat Maps

150 hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers in Uganda listed by city, region, latitude and longitude and Zip Code

Contact numbers available for 50% of the hospitals

Website links mentioned for hospital where available

7. Estimate Medical Device Penetration and Potential in the Country



Key Topics Covered



1. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Uganda, Introduction



Introduction and guidance to HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence Data. Page allows user to access other sections in the Excel report.



2. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Uganda, Guidance & Hospital Segmentation



Provides a brief methodology of research along with extensive detail around total coverage of hospitals in Uganda, by type of hospital. Also provides detail on customer segmentation.

Figure 1: Percentage Coverage for all the Public and Private Hospitals in Uganda, 2020.

Table 1: Hospital/Customer Segmentation in Uganda, by Type of Hospital, by Level of Care and Size of Universe, 2020

3. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Uganda, Insight Summary

3.1 Total number of hospitals in Uganda

3.2 Total number of hospital beds in Uganda

3.3 Key hospital and installed base summary in Uganda

Fig 2. Total Hospitals in Uganda by Ownership Type, 2020

Fig 3. Total Care Areas or Hospital Departments in Uganda, 2020

Fig 4. Patient Monitoring IB Summary in Uganda, 2020

Fig 5. Hospital Distribution in Uganda, 2020

Fig 6. Total Hospitals in Uganda by Type of Hospital, 2020

Fig 7. Total Hospitals in Uganda by Bed Size, 2020

Fig 8. Total Core Installed Base Summary in Uganda, 2020

3.4 IB Penetration Summary for Uganda by Care Level of Hospital, 2020

Fig 9. Installed Base Penetration in Uganda, Ventilators, 2020

Fig 10. Installed Base Penetration in Uganda, Incubators, 2020

Fig 11. Installed Base Penetration in Uganda, Radiant Warmers, 2020

Fig 12. Installed Base Penetration in Uganda, Fetal Monitors, 2020

Fig 13. Installed Base Penetration in Uganda, Phototherapy Units, 2020

Fig 14. Installed Base Penetration in Uganda, Infant Ventilators, 2020

Fig 15. Installed Base Penetration in Uganda, Anesthesia Machines, 2020

Fig 16. Installed Base Penetration in Uganda, C-Arms, 2020

Fig 17. Installed Base Penetration in Uganda, ECG Machines, 2020

Fig 18. Installed Base Penetration in Uganda, Holter Monitors, 2020

Fig 19. Installed Base Penetration in Uganda, Stress Test Machines, 2020

Fig 20. Installed Base Penetration in Uganda, Echo, 2020

Fig 21. Installed Base Penetration in Uganda, Cath Labs, 2020

Fig 22. Installed Base Penetration in Uganda, PET/CT, 2020

Fig 23. Installed Base Penetration in Uganda, SPECT, 2020

Fig 24. Installed Base Penetration in Uganda, CT Scanners, 2020

Fig 25. Installed Base Penetration in Uganda, MRI, 2020

Fig 26. Installed Base Penetration in Uganda, Ultrasound, 2020

Fig 27. Installed Base Penetration in Uganda, X-Ray, 2020

Fig 28. Installed Base Penetration in Uganda, Mammography, 2020

4. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Uganda, Installed Base Pivot Analysis



Provides a pivot chart to analyse data from the Installed base file. Allows users to identify and map account level statistics by care areas, type of ownership, by bed size, by level of care etc.



5. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Uganda, IB Base File



Provides the raw data for all installed base equipment by account in Uganda. Each hospital contains ownership type, hospital type, level of care, departments and care services provided in the hospital, installed base counts for patient monitoring devices, critical care devices and diagnostic imaging.



The worksheet also provides hospital demographics such as bed sizes, ICU bed sizes, NICU/PICU bed sizes, Operating Room counts, Total number pf physicians, specialists etc. GPS coordinates, zip codes, in-patient volumes, out-patient volumes and contact details of each hospital have also been provided.



Companies Mentioned



Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

Sonoscape

Shimadzu Corp

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

Fujifilm Medical Systems

SIUI

