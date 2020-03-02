Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Intelligent Robotic Process Automation and Why Communications Service Providers Need It" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Robotic process automation (RPA) solutions enable communications service providers (CSPs) to automate manual processes or tasks with software.

RPA solutions are best suited to simple, laborious tasks where core processes, systems, and tools are left largely unchanged and offer automation with minimal disruption and cost. However, adding artificial intelligence (AI) to RPA could give CSPs the ability to address a new set of complex automation, and improve their ability to refine and optimize each process.

This report provides:

Recommendations for operators that are considering RPA and want to apply further automation to their operational processes

A discussion of the technology, the challenges it can address and the solutions it provides

Three 'snapshots' of information about vendors that provide RPA tools: Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism and UiPath

An overview of intelligent RPA for vendors and systems integrators (SIs) that are engaged with transformation projects and could also benefit from the support that RPA tools provide

Companies Mentioned



Automation Anywhere

Blue Prism

UiPath

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fbcvjh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900