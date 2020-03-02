Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Animal Vaccine Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China Animal Vaccine Industry Report, 2019-2025 highlights the following:

Animal vaccine market in China and beyond (market size & structure, import & export, competitive landscape, and development tendencies)

Environments (policy climate and social environment) for the development of China's animal vaccine industry

Animal vaccine market segments in China

16 Chinese animal vaccine companies (operation, revenue structure, gross margin, R&D costs, animal vaccine business, etc.)

Chinese animal vaccine industry showed a CAGR of 8% between 2013 and 2017, but it was depressed by the outbreak of African Swine Fever in 2018 with the market size edging down 2.5% on an annualized basis. As estimated, the animal vaccine market would plummet by 5.4% and stand at RMB11.2 billion in 2019.



Meanwhile, the demand for poultry meat, beef and mutton rises steadily, so does the vaccines for poultry, cattle, and sheep. As ASF vaccines are anticipated to be available on the market in 2020 and the quantity of live hogs picks up, the hog vaccine market will bottom out and begin to rise in the upcoming years, being expectedly worth RMB17.18 billion in 2025.



In China, animal vaccines are mainly for hogs, poultry, cattle and sheep. Yet, the hog vaccine market plunged as a result of the African Swine Fever, triggering an estimated market share down to 28.3% in 2019 when the poultry vaccines would hold a share up to 39.1%.



Animal vaccines fall into the vaccines used for compulsory vaccination and the market-oriented vaccines in China, where the former covers the diseases such as highly pathogenic avian influenza, aftosa, peste des petits ruminants (PPR), Brucellosis, and hydatidosis. Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) and hog cholera started to be excluded from compulsory vaccination in 2017, which is conducive to the more lucrative market-priced vaccines for animals.



Chinese animal vaccine industry is currently dominated by homegrown companies like Jinyu Bio-technology, China Animal Husbandry Industry Co. Ltd.(CAHIC), Qingdao Yebio Biological Engineering Co. Ltd. (Yebio), Tecon Biology, Keqian Biology, Ringpu Bio-technology, and Pulike Biological Engineering. Among them, Jinyu Bio-technology is the largest producer of animal vaccines in China, with its revenue in 2018 reporting RMB1,845.5 million and enjoying a 15.6% share of the domestic animal vaccine market.



In addition, the broad prospects of Chinese animal vaccine industry draws attention from foreign companies like MSD and Boehringer Ingelheim, and they have made inroads in the Chinese market through joint ventures, acquisitions, and sole proprietaries.



China's animal vaccines are heading towards:



I. The growing concentration of the industry: Chinese animal vaccine producers are now faced with huge overcapacity, low capacity utilization and serious homogenization of products. Some leading Chinese players have staged mergers and acquisitions successively to be more competitive. The industry concentration is on a steady rise.

II. New products facilitate the development of the industry: In 2018, there were a total of 71 new veterinary drugs in China, including 22 registrations of vaccine new veterinary drugs or a 31% share. The roll-out of vaccine new veterinary drugs is expected to boost the development of the animal vaccine industry

III. African Swine Fever brings growth potential: A nosedive in the quantity of live hogs since the outbreak of the African Swine Fever in China in August 2018 leads to a tumble in the hog vaccine market. Breakthroughs have been made by China in vaccination for African Swine Fever. In October 2019, China first isolated the structure of the ASF virus, and pilot production of the ASF vaccine has been fulfilled. The vaccine will be ratified and launched to the market in 2020, significantly invigorating the hog cholera vaccine market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Overview of Animal Vaccine

1.1 Definition

1.2 Classification

1.3 Industry Chain



2. Status Quo of Animal Vaccine Industry

2.1 Global Market

2.1.1 Market Size

2.1.2 Market Structure

2.1.3 Competitive Landscape

2.2 Chinese Market

2.2.1 Market Size

2.2.2 Market Structure

2.2.3 Import and Export

2.2.4 Entry Barriers

2.2.5 Competitive Landscape

2.2.6 Trends



3. Development Environment for China Animal Vaccine Industry

3.1 Policy Environment

3.1.1 Major Policies

3.1.2 Tendering System for Compulsory Immunization Vaccine

3.2 Social Environment

3.2.1 Stable Development of Farming Industry

3.2.2 Large-scale Farming Becomes a Trend

3.2.3 Frequent Outbreaks of Animal Epidemics



4. Chinese Animal Vaccine Industry Segments

4.1 Governmental Mandatory Vaccine

4.1.1 FMD Vaccine

4.1.2 Bird Flu Vaccine

4.2 Market-oriented Vaccine

4.2.1 Swine Fever Vaccine

4.2.2 PRRS Vaccine

4.2.3 PCV Vaccine

4.2.4 Newcastle Disease Vaccine

4.2.5 Pet Vaccine



5 Key Enterprises

5.1 China Animal Husbandry Industry Co. Ltd. (CAHIC)

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Operation

5.1.3 Revenue Structure

5.1.4 Gross Margin

5.1.5 R&D

5.1.6 Animal Vaccine Business

5.2 Jinyu Bio-technology

5.3 Tecon Biology

5.4 Tech-bank Food

5.5 Hugeleaf

5.6 Ringpu Bio-technology

5.7 Hile Bio-Technology

5.8 Pulike Biological Engineering, Inc.

5.9 Shen Lian Biomedical

5.10 Keqian Biology

5.11 Winsun Bio-Pharmaceutical

5.12 Other Enterprises

5.12.1 Yikang Biological

5.12.2 Weike Biotechnology

5.12.3 Nannong Hi-Tech

5.12.4 Sinopharm Animal Health

5.12.5 Wens Dahuanong



6. Summary and Forecast

6.1 Summary

6.2 Market Segments

6.2.1 Swine Vaccine

6.2.2 Poultry Vaccine

6.2.3 Cattle and Sheep Vaccine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t2585t

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900