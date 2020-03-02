Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Risk-Based Approach to Pharmacovigilance Audits - A Practical Approach to Design and Implementation" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In this two day workshop, we will review the legal GVP requirements (predominantly European, FDA and Arab League) regarding risk-based audits of the PV system and quality system.



The course will focus on:

The design of the PV audit strategy and tactical PV audit plan/schedule.

Identification of the PV processes and entities subject to PV audit (understanding how to define the PV audit universe)

Development of risk assessment methodology for various aspects of PV world (for instance computerized systems, market research, patient support programmes, vendors, processes etc)

Development of procedures/tools to monitor PV processes and activities, and implementation of the PV audit strategy plan.

European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Guideline on good pharmacovigilance practices (GVP), Module IV requires that risk-based audits of the quality system be performed at regular intervals to assure that it complies with the established quality requirements and to determine its effectiveness. It includes an audit of the pharmacovigilance system which is covered by the quality system.

The GVP Modules are applicable to EU-based companies and any company marketing medicinal products on a global basis. The legally required risk-based audit strategy has to cover all PV processes and tasks undertaken by or delegated to other departments, Marketing Authorization Holder affiliates, and third parties such as distributors, external service providers, licensing partners. In other words, has to cover all PV Universe.

The PV Audit Strategy Plan is used to prepare the PV audit program, i.e. annual PV Audit Schedule. Using a risk-based approach to develop an audit strategy, companies can conform to the regulatory requirements and business needs. But the questions remain: How to do it? Where to start? How to improve? What are the best industry practices?



Upon completing this course, participants should be able to:

Understand the legal requirements and health authority expectations for a risk-based audit program and current interpretation.

Plan, develop and implement the PV Audit Strategy Plan, which includes the following processes: Identify the PV activities and processes subject to PV audit Identify the PV audit universe - entities subject to PV audit Categorize the entities subject to PV audit Develop risk assessment criteria specific to PV areas Perform risk assessments Develop a high-level PV audit strategy Prioritize entities for an audit according to relative risk Prepare a 3-5 year PV audit plan

Identify procedures/tools to monitor PV quality of third parties

Agenda



Day 01 (8:30 AM - 4:30 PM)



Review legal requirements for risk-based PV audits

The pharmacovigilance system and the quality system

Identifying PV audit universe - all entities subject to PV audit, such as: Pharmacovigilance (PV) Agreements Computerized systems Market research/ patient support programmes Vendors/ service providers PV activities and critical PV processes MAH affiliates

Risk assessment criteria

Strategic level PV audit planning

Hands-on exercise

Q&A

Day 02 (8:30 AM - 4:30 PM)

Categorization of the entities (PV Audit Universe)

Prioritization of entities for an audit according to relative risk

3-5 year PV audit plan

Procedural documents supporting PV audits and common gaps

Identify procedures/tools to monitor PV quality for oversight of third parties

Hands-on exercise

Q&A

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a6k5y0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900