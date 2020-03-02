Newark, NJ, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global data center power market is expected to grow from USD 14.9 Billion in 2017 to USD 34.7 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.

A data center is defined as a facility consisting of computers and network storage so that companies or other organizations can use it to manage large amounts of data, process, store and publish it. Business mainly relies on applications, services and data in the data center, which makes it a basic and important priority for daily operations. The growth in the amount of data consumed increased the demand for data storage, which led to an increase in a number of data centers. Data centers evolve as computational centers for end-users and companies around the world. Consequently, the increasing demand for enterprise-level digital content and the growth of data centers is what drives the demand for data center services worldwide.

Global data center power market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to increase use of advanced systems to reduce power consumption coupled with the evolution of modular data centers is one of the driving force. Also, anomalies in power supply through the UPS system and higher implementation of digitization and cloud computing are also fuelling the growth of the market. The rising demand to accomplish unstructured data on the cloud has resulted in a rise in a number of data centers across the world. But it encompasses high investment primarily which may obstruct the development of the market. However, the development of modular data centers and higher implementation of modular PDUs among data centers should drive the industry growth in the coming years.

Key players in the data center power market are Schneider Electric SE, Server Technology, Inc., Intel Corporation, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Raritan, Inc., Emerson Network Power, Hewlett-Packard Company, General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation Plc, AEG Power Solutions, Active Power (Piller Power Systems), Bloom Energy (Fuel Cells), Cyber Power Systems, Delta Group, FG Wilson, Fuji Electric, Geist Global, Generac Power Systems, Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics, Hitec Power Protection, KOHLER (SDMO), Legrand, Mitsubishi, MTU ON SITE ENERGY (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG), Riello UPS, Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology, Socomec, Toshiba, Tripp Lite, Yanmar Group, and ABB Ltd. among others. To enhance their market position in the global data center power market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. Major firms are increasingly investing in research and development activities and the development of newer products.

For instance, in March 2018, Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., a designer and manufacturer of PDU, UPS, and other power systems proclaimed the introduction of a software known as Power Panel for its UPS system which lets users to remotely monitor UPS with serial port number and control the unattended computer shutdowns.

In July 2019, Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, enlarges its data center solutions portfolio with the introduction of improved, digitized versions of its Critical Facility Operations offers for cloud & service providers and large data centers operators. These new proposals make Schneider Electric a leader in digital data center operations as well as being the only source of all critical facility operation services from information technology space to facility support infrastructure.

The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

The type section is classified solution and services. The services section is expected to rise at a higher CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period due to rising investments in start-ups and the use of better and improved technology.

The enterprise data center section valued about USD 7.39 Billion in 2017.

The end-user type section is divided into segments such as mid-size data center, enterprise data center and large data center. The enterprise data center section is dominating the market with the highest share of 49.60% in 2017. High requirement for scalable and cost-effective solutions is anticipated to boost up the development of customer data platform solutions among SMEs.

The retail segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 25.80% in 2017.

The vertical segment includes banking, financial services, and insurance, energy, government and defense, healthcare, manufacturing, research and academia, retail, telecommunications, and IT and others. The retail section is ruling the data center power market and valued around USD 3.84 Billion in 2017. Most of the marketing agencies are opting the customer data platform solutions for superior customer engagement and delivering modified interactions.

Regional Segment Analysis of the data center power market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market comprise North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global data center power market with USD 5.87 Billion in 2017 where as the Asia Pacific rapidly growing region in the market. North America is leading the market owing to the presence of many CDP vendors in North America for delivering better personalized customer experience which improving up the use of customer data platforms in the region. Asia- Pacific is rapidly growing region. This growth is due to the heavy investments made by private and public sectors for enhancing their marketing technologies, resulting in the increased demand for CDP and services. The increasing data storage demand from cloud-based applications and the upsurge in data center construction activities due to the regulatory support is another aspect.

About the report:

The global data center power market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

