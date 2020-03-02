BEIJING, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), China’s leading technology driven e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2019.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Highlights
“We achieved robust top-line growth for the fourth quarter as Chinese consumers increasingly associate the JD brand with trust and reliability,” said Richard Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JD.com. “We also saw strong customer growth, especially in China’s lower-tier cities, driven by innovative marketing, superior product selection and better customer service.”
Richard Liu continued, “Since late January, we’ve spared no effort in the fight against COVID-19 in China. Our leading supply chain and logistics network have been called upon to address unmet needs across China. We’ve been ensuring consumers’ livelihoods while partnering with public institutions to ensure access to emergency supplies. In Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, we have been providing medical supplies and facilitating relief organizations to maintain continuous supply to hospitals, in addition to rolling out a suite of innovations across our business to help the country. All of us at JD will continue working around the clock to help Chinese consumers, merchants and communities get through this challenging time.”
“We are pleased to conclude 2019 with another strong set of results in the fourth quarter,” said Sidney Huang, Chief Financial Officer of JD.com. “The year 2019 sets a new milestone in our corporate history with record earnings and excellent cash flow on an annual basis as our continued investments in infrastructure and technology began to yield solid financial results. Our vertically integrated ecommerce model, resilient self-built logistics network and high level of consumer trust allow us to continue serving consumers effectively now and in the long term.”
Business Highlights
Environment, Social and Governance
JD Retail
JD Logistics
Equity Investees Update
Operational Metrics Update
Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Net Revenues. For the fourth quarter of 2019, JD.com reported net revenues of RMB170.7 billion (US$24.5 billion), representing a 26.6% increase from the same period in 2018. Net product revenues increased by 24.5%, while net service revenues increased by 43.6% for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period of 2018.
Cost of Revenues. Cost of revenues increased by 26.8% to RMB146.7 billion (US$21.1 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2019 from RMB115.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018. This increase was primarily due to the growth of the company’s online direct sales business and the logistics services provided to third parties.
Fulfillment Expenses. Fulfillment expenses, which primarily include procurement, warehousing, delivery, customer service and payment processing expenses, increased by 24.1% to RMB11.0 billion (US$1.6 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2019 from RMB8.9 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 6.4% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 6.6% in the same period last year, mainly due to economies of scale from enhanced logistics capacity utilization and staff productivity.
Marketing Expenses. Marketing expenses increased by 29.5% to RMB8.2 billion (US$1.2 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2019 from RMB6.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses increased to RMB3.6 billion (US$0.5 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2019 from RMB3.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018.
General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses increased to RMB1.5 billion (US$0.2 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2019 from RMB1.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Gain on Sale of Development Properties. Gain on sale of development properties for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB0.8 billion (US$0.1 billion), which was part of the gain on sale of development properties to the Core Fund in relation to the previously disclosed February 2019 transaction.
Income/(Loss) from Operations and Non-GAAP Income from Operations. Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB529.5 million (US$76.1 million), compared to loss from operations of RMB938.9 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB704.0 million (US$101.1 million), compared to RMB313.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Operating margin of JD Retail before unallocated items for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 1.4%, compared to 1.1% for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Non-GAAP EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB2.0 billion (US$0.3 billion) with a non-GAAP EBITDA margin of 1.2%, as compared to RMB1.5 billion with a non-GAAP EBITDA margin of 1.1% for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Others, net. Others are other non-operating income/(loss) including gains/(losses) from fair value change of long-term investments, gains from business and investment disposals, impairment of investments, government incentives, foreign exchange gains/(losses) and others. In the fourth quarter of 2019, other non-operating income was RMB3.6 billion (US$0.5 billion), compared with a loss of RMB4.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018. The substantial increase was primarily due to the increase of the fair value change of long-term investments, which had a gain of RMB4.2 billion (US$0.6 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with a loss of RMB4.1 billion for the same period of last year.
Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders and Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB3.6 billion (US$0.5 billion), compared to net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB4.8 billion for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB810.7 million (US$116.5 million), compared to RMB749.9 million for the same period last year.
Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS. Diluted net income per ADS for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB2.44 (US$0.35), compared to diluted net loss per ADS of RMB3.32 for the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB0.54 (US$0.08), as compared to RMB0.51 for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Cash Flow and Working Capital
As of December 31, 2019, the company’s cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaled RMB64.5 billion (US$9.3 billion), compared to RMB39.5 billion as of December 31, 2018. For the fourth quarter of 2019, free cash flow of the company was as follows:
|For the three months ended
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|(In thousands)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|6,028,130
|3,701
|532
|Less: Impact from the decreasing JD Baitiao receivables included in the operating cash flow
|(5,793,961
|)
|(311,718
|)
|(44,775
|)
|Add/(less): Capital expenditures
|Capital expenditures for development properties, net of related sales proceeds*
|(2,515,276
|)
|1,055,277
|151,581
|Other capital expenditures**
|(1,720,252
|)
|(903,487
|)
|(129,778
|)
|Free cash flow
|(4,001,359
|)
|(156,227
|)
|(22,440
|)
* Including logistics facilities and other real estate properties developed by the company’s property management group (“JD Property”), which may be sold under various equity structures. In the fourth quarter of 2019, approximately RMB2.5 billion proceeds from the sale of development properties were included in this line.
** Including capital expenditures related to the company’s headquarters in Beijing and all other CAPEX.
Net cash provided by investing activities was RMB2.5 billion (US$0.4 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2019, consisting primarily of the loans repaid by JD Digits. In addition, cash paid for capital expenditures in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB2.3 billion, offset by the proceeds from sale of development properties to the Core Fund of RMB2.5 billion.
Net cash provided by financing activities was RMB3.1 billion (US$0.4 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2019, consisting primarily of cash received in the second closing of JD Health’s Series A financing.
For working capital turnover days, see table under “Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics.”
Full Year 2019 Financial Results
Net Revenues. For the full year of 2019, JD.com reported net revenues of RMB576.9 billion (US$82.9 billion), representing a 24.9% increase from the full year of 2018. Net product revenues increased by 22.7%, while net service revenues increased by 44.1% for the full year of 2019, as compared to the full year of 2018.
Cost of Revenues. Cost of revenues increased by 24.3% to RMB492.5 billion (US$70.7 billion) for the full year of 2019 from RMB396.1 billion for the full year of 2018. This increase was primarily due to the growth of the company’s online direct sales business and the logistics services provided to third parties.
Fulfillment Expenses. Fulfillment expenses, which primarily include procurement, warehousing, delivery, customer service and payment processing expenses, increased by 15.5% to RMB37.0 billion (US$5.3 billion) for the full year of 2019 from RMB32.0 billion for the full year of 2018. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 6.4% for the full year of 2019, compared to 6.9% for the full year of 2018.
Fulfilled Gross Margin5. Fulfilled gross margin for the full year of 2019 was 8.2%, as compared to 7.3% for the full year of 2018.
Marketing Expenses. Marketing expenses increased by 15.6% to RMB22.2 billion (US$3.2 billion) for the full year of 2019 from RMB19.2 billion for the full year of 2018.
Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses increased by 20.4% to RMB14.6 billion (US$2.1 billion) for the full year of 2019 from RMB12.1 billion for the full year of 2018.
General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses increased by 6.4% to RMB5.5 billion (US$0.8 billion) for the full year of 2019 from RMB5.2 billion for the full year of 2018.
Gain on Sale of Development Properties. Gain on sale of development properties for the full year of 2019 was RMB3.9 billion (US$0.6 billion), consisting primarily of the gain on sale of development properties to the Core Fund.
Income/(Loss) from Operations and Non-GAAP Income from Operations. Income from operations for the full year of 2019 was RMB9.0 billion (US$1.3 billion), compared to loss from operations of RMB2.6 billion for the full year of 2018. Non-GAAP income from operations for the full year of 2019 increased by 364% to RMB8.9 billion (US$1.3 billion) with a non-GAAP operating margin of 1.5%, as compared to RMB1.9 billion for the full year of 2018 with a non-GAAP operating margin of 0.4%. Operating margin of JD Retail before unallocated items for the full year of 2019 was 2.5%, compared to 1.6% for the full year of 2018.
Non-GAAP EBITDA for the full year of 2019 increased by 144% to RMB13.8 billion (US$2.0 billion) with a non-GAAP EBITDA margin of 2.4%, from RMB5.7 billion with a non-GAAP EBITDA margin of 1.2% for the full year of 2018.
Others, net. Other non-operating income for the full year of 2019 was RMB5.4 billion (US$0.8 billion), compared with RMB0.1 billion for the full year of 2018. The 2019 income was primarily attributable to gains from fair value change of long-term investments of RMB3.5 billion (US$0.5 billion) as well as various government incentives and gain on investment disposals.
Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders and Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the full year of 2019 was RMB12.2 billion (US$1.8 billion), compared to net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB2.5 billion for the full year of 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the full year of 2019 increased by 211% to RMB10.7 billion (US$1.5 billion), compared to RMB3.5 billion for the full year of 2018.
Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS. Diluted net income per ADS for the full year of 2019 was RMB8.21 (US$1.18), compared to diluted net loss per ADS of RMB1.73 for the full year of 2018. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS for the full year of 2019 was RMB7.25 (US$1.04) as compared to RMB2.35 for the full year of 2018.
Cash Flow and Working Capital
For the full year of 2019, free cash flow of the company was as follows:
|For the year ended
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|(In thousands)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|20,881,422
|24,781,220
|3,559,600
|Less: Impact from the decreasing JD Baitiao receivables included in the operating cash flow
|(7,369,421
|)
|(4,233,884
|)
|(608,160
|)
|Add/(less): Capital expenditures
|Capital expenditures for development properties, net of related sales proceeds*
|(8,857,569
|)
|2,420,401
|347,669
|Other capital expenditures**
|(12,511,925
|)
|(3,514,741
|)
|(504,861
|)
|Free cash flow
|(7,857,493
|)
|19,452,996
|2,794,248
* Including logistics facilities and other real estate properties developed by JD Property, which may be sold under various equity structures. For the year ended December 31, 2019, approximately RMB7.9 billion proceeds from the sale of development properties were included in this line.
** Including capital expenditures related to the company’s headquarters in Beijing and all other CAPEX.
Net cash used in investing activities was RMB25.3 billion (US$3.6 billion) for the full year of 2019, consisting primarily of increase in short-term investments of RMB22.5 billion, prepayments and investments in equity investees and purchases investment securities of RMB11.3 billion, and cash paid for capital expenditures of RMB9.0 billion, partially offset by the proceeds from sale of development properties of RMB7.9 billion, cash received from disposals of equity investment and investment securities of RMB4.6 billion, and the loans settled by JD Digits of RMB4.1 billion.
Net cash provided by financing activities was RMB2.6 billion (US$0.4 billion) for the full year of 2019, consisting primarily of cash received as part of JD Health’s Series A financing of RMB6.3 billion, partially offset by repayment of nonrecourse securitization debt of RMB3.9 billion.
For working capital turnover days, see table under “Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics.”
Full-Year Supplemental Information
The table below sets forth the full year segment operating results:
|For the year ended
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|(In thousands)
|Net revenues:
|JD Retail
|447,502,173
|552,245,141
|79,325,051
|New businesses*
|14,665,281
|23,932,278
|3,437,657
|Inter-segment
|(1,103,943
|)
|(435,364
|)
|(62,536
|)
|Total segment net revenues
|461,063,511
|575,742,055
|82,700,172
|Unallocated items**
|956,248
|1,146,429
|164,674
|Total consolidated net revenues
|462,019,759
|576,888,484
|82,864,846
|Operating income/(loss):
|JD Retail
|7,049,222
|13,775,339
|1,978,704
|New businesses*
|(5,136,657
|)
|(1,022,281
|)
|(146,841
|)
|Including: gain on sale of development properties
|-
|3,884,709
|558,004
|Total segment operating income
|1,912,565
|12,753,058
|1,831,863
|Unallocated items**
|(4,531,696
|)
|(3,758,178
|)
|(539,830
|)
|Total consolidated operating income/(loss)
|(2,619,131
|)
|8,994,880
|1,292,033
* New businesses of the company include logistics services provided to third parties, overseas business, technology initiatives, as well as asset management services to logistics property investors and sale of development properties by JD Property.
JD Property develops and manages logistics facilities and other real estate properties. By leveraging its fund management platform, JD Property can realize development profits and recycle capital from mature properties to fund new developments and scale the business.
** Unallocated items include share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements, and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, which are not allocated to segments.
The table below sets forth the full year revenue information:
|For the year ended
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|(In thousands)
|Electronics and home appliance revenues
|280,059,089
|328,703,453
|47,215,297
|General merchandise revenues
|136,049,657
|182,030,514
|26,147,047
|Net product revenues
|416,108,746
|510,733,967
|73,362,344
|Marketplace and advertising revenues
|33,531,862
|42,680,212
|6,130,629
|Logistics and other service revenues
|12,379,151
|23,474,305
|3,371,873
|Net service revenues
|45,911,013
|66,154,517
|9,502,502
|Total net revenues
|462,019,759
|576,888,484
|82,864,846
First Quarter 2020 Guidance
Net revenues for the first quarter of 2020 are expected to grow at least 10% compared with the first quarter of 2019. This forecast reflects JD.com’s current and preliminary expectation, which is subject to change in light of uncertainties related to how COVID-19 develops.
Conference Call
JD.com’s management will hold a conference call at 7:00 am, Eastern Time on March 2, 2020 (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 2, 2020) to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results.
Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
|US Toll Free:
|+1-845-675-0437 or +1-866-519-4004
|Hong Kong
|+852-3018-6771 or 800-906-601
|Mainland China
|400-6208-038 or 800-8190-121
|International
|+65-6713-5090
|Passcode:
|3837306
A telephone replay will be available from 10:00 am, Eastern Time on March 2, 2020 through 8:59 am, Eastern Time on March 10, 2020. The dial-in details are as follows:
|US Toll Free:
|+1-855-452-5696 or +1-646-254-3697
|International
|+61-2-8199-0299
|Passcode:
|3837306
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.jd.com.
About JD.com.
JD.com is a leading technology driven e-commerce company transforming to become the leading supply chain based technology and service provider. The company’s cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries. JD.com is the largest retailer in China, a member of the NASDAQ100 and a Fortune Global 500 company.
Non-GAAP Measures
In evaluating the business, the company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP net margin, free cash flow, non-GAAP EBITDA, non-GAAP EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share and non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The company defines non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations as income/(loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements, gain on sale of development properties and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets. The company defines non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements and non-compete agreements, gain/(loss) on disposals/deemed disposals of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, loss/(gain) from fair value change of long-term investments, impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and investments, gain and foreign exchange impact in relation to sale of development properties and tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. The company defines free cash flow as operating cash flow adjusting the impact from JD Baitiao receivables included in the operating cash flow and capital expenditures, net of the proceeds from sale of development properties. Capital expenditures include purchase of property, equipment and software, cash paid for construction in progress, purchase of intangible assets and land use rights. The company defines non-GAAP EBITDA as non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations plus depreciation and amortization excluding amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions. Non-GAAP basic net income/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Non-GAAP diluted net income/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS is equal to non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share multiplied by two.
The company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP EBITDA reflect the company’s ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Free cash flow enables management to assess liquidity and cash flow while taking into account the impact from JD Baitiao receivables included in the operating cash flow and the demands that the expansion of fulfillment infrastructure and technology platform has placed on financial resources. The company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors to understand and evaluate the company’s current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gain/loss and other items that are not expected to result in future cash payments or that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the company's core operating results and business outlook.
The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The company’s non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the company’s operations or not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The company encourages you to review the company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as JD.com's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. JD.com may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JD.com's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JD.com's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to attract and retain new customers and to increase revenues generated from repeat customers; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; trends and competition in China's e-commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of the Chinese e-commerce market; Chinese governmental policies relating to JD.com's industry and general economic conditions in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JD.com's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and JD.com undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
|JD.com, Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In thousands, except per share data and otherwise noted)
|As of
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|34,262,445
|36,971,420
|5,310,612
|Restricted cash
|3,239,613
|2,940,859
|422,428
|Short-term investments
|2,035,575
|24,602,777
|3,533,968
|Accounts receivable, net (including JD Baitiao of RMB6.3 billion and RMB1.0 billion as of December 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively)(1)
|11,109,988
|6,190,588
|889,222
|Advance to suppliers
|477,109
|593,130
|85,198
|Inventories, net
|44,030,084
|57,932,156
|8,321,434
|Prepayments and other current assets
|6,564,700
|5,629,561
|808,636
|Amount due from related parties
|3,136,265
|4,234,067
|608,186
|Total current assets
|104,855,779
|139,094,558
|19,979,684
|Non-current assets
|Property, equipment and software, net
|21,082,838
|20,654,071
|2,966,772
|Construction in progress
|6,553,712
|5,806,308
|834,024
|Intangible assets, net
|5,011,706
|4,110,034
|590,369
|Land use rights, net
|10,475,658
|10,891,742
|1,564,501
|Operating lease right-of-use assets(2)
|-
|8,643,597
|1,241,575
|Goodwill
|6,643,669
|6,643,669
|954,303
|Investment in equity investees
|31,356,616
|35,575,807
|5,110,145
|Investment securities
|15,901,573
|21,417,104
|3,076,375
|Deferred tax assets
|103,158
|80,556
|11,571
|Other non-current assets (including JD Baitiao of RMB0.2 billion and RMB0.4 billion as of December 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively)(1)
|5,283,948
|6,806,258
|977,658
|Amount due from related parties
|1,896,200
|-
|-
|Total non-current assets
|104,309,078
|120,629,146
|17,327,293
|Total assets
|209,164,857
|259,723,704
|37,306,977
|JD.com, Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In thousands, except per share data and otherwise noted)
|As of
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities
|Short-term borrowings
|147,264
|-
|-
|Nonrecourse securitization debt(1)
|4,397,670
|-
|-
|Accounts payable
|79,985,018
|90,428,382
|12,989,224
|Advances from customers
|13,017,603
|16,078,619
|2,309,549
|Deferred revenues
|1,980,489
|3,326,594
|477,835
|Taxes payable
|825,677
|2,015,788
|289,550
|Amount due to related parties
|215,614
|317,978
|45,675
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|20,292,680
|24,656,180
|3,541,639
|Operating lease liability(2)
|-
|3,193,480
|458,715
|Total current liabilities
|120,862,015
|140,017,021
|20,112,187
|Non-current liabilities
|Deferred revenues
|463,153
|1,942,635
|279,042
|Unsecured senior notes
|6,786,143
|6,912,492
|992,917
|Deferred tax liabilities
|828,473
|1,338,988
|192,334
|Long-term borrowings
|3,088,440
|3,139,290
|450,931
|Operating lease liabilities(2)
|-
|5,523,164
|793,353
|Other non-current liabilities
|308,489
|225,883
|32,446
|Total non-current liabilities
|11,474,698
|19,082,452
|2,741,023
|Total liabilities
|132,336,713
|159,099,473
|22,853,210
|(1) JD Digits performs credit risk assessment services for JD Baitiao business and absorbs the credit risk of the underlying Baitiao receivables. Due to the company’s continuing involvement in the asset-backed securitization（“ABS”）arrangements prior to October 2017, the company was not able to derecognize the related Baitiao receivables upon issuance of ABS. Beginning from October 2017, the company revised certain structural arrangements for the new issuance of ABS plans, and derecognized the related Baitiao receivables.
|(2) On January 1, 2019, the company adopted ASC 842, the new lease standard, using the optional transition method.
|JD.com, Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In thousands, except per share data and otherwise noted)
|As of
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|MEZZANINE EQUITY
|Convertible redeemable non-controlling interests
|15,961,284
|15,964,384
|2,293,140
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Total JD.com, Inc. shareholders’ equity (US$0.00002 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 2,973,943 shares issued and 2,924,315 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019)
|59,770,973
|81,855,970
|11,757,875
|Non-controlling interests
|1,095,887
|2,803,877
|402,752
|Total shareholders’ equity
|60,866,860
|84,659,847
|12,160,627
|Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity
|209,164,857
|259,723,704
|37,306,977
|JD.com, Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(In thousands, except per share data and otherwise noted)
|For the three months ended
|For the year ended
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net revenues
|Net product revenues
|120,231,574
|149,712,093
|21,504,797
|416,108,746
|510,733,967
|73,362,344
|Net service revenues
|14,600,975
|20,971,945
|3,012,431
|45,911,013
|66,154,517
|9,502,502
|Total net revenues
|134,832,549
|170,684,038
|24,517,228
|462,019,759
|576,888,484
|82,864,846
|Cost of revenues
|(115,660,696
|)
|(146,685,835
|)
|(21,070,102
|)
|(396,066,126
|)
|(492,467,391
|)
|(70,738,515
|)
|Fulfillment
|(8,860,519
|)
|(10,994,766
|)
|(1,579,299
|)
|(32,009,658
|)
|(36,968,041
|)
|(5,310,127
|)
|Marketing
|(6,352,543
|)
|(8,225,450
|)
|(1,181,512
|)
|(19,236,740
|)
|(22,234,045
|)
|(3,193,721
|)
|Research and development
|(3,502,059
|)
|(3,591,058
|)
|(515,823
|)
|(12,144,383
|)
|(14,618,677
|)
|(2,099,842
|)
|General and administrative
|(1,395,636
|)
|(1,471,794
|)
|(211,410
|)
|(5,159,666
|)
|(5,490,159
|)
|(788,612
|)
|Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
|-
|-
|-
|(22,317
|)
|-
|-
|Gain on sale of development properties
|-
|814,412
|116,983
|-
|3,884,709
|558,004
|Income/(Loss) from operations(4)(5)
|(938,904
|)
|529,547
|76,065
|(2,619,131
|)
|8,994,880
|1,292,033
|Other income/(expenses)
|Share of results of equity investees
|(171,284
|)
|(518,211
|)
|(74,436
|)
|(1,113,105
|)
|(1,738,219
|)
|(249,680
|)
|Interest income(3)
|389,887
|594,427
|85,384
|2,117,921
|1,785,572
|256,481
|Interest expense(3)
|(144,847
|)
|(219,772
|)
|(31,568
|)
|(854,538
|)
|(725,010
|)
|(104,141
|)
|Others, net
|(3,951,371
|)
|3,646,984
|523,856
|95,175
|5,375,309
|772,115
|Income/(Loss) before tax
|(4,816,519
|)
|4,032,975
|579,301
|(2,373,678
|)
|13,692,532
|1,966,808
|Income tax expenses
|(60,967
|)
|(479,137
|)
|(68,824
|)
|(426,872
|)
|(1,802,440
|)
|(258,904
|)
|Net income/(loss)
|(4,877,486
|)
|3,553,838
|510,477
|(2,800,550
|)
|11,890,092
|1,707,904
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders
|(73,599
|)
|(80,913
|)
|(11,622
|)
|(311,409
|)
|(297,163
|)
|(42,685
|)
|Net income attributable to mezzanine equity classified non-controlling interests shareholders
|839
|797
|114
|2,492
|3,100
|445
|Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders
|(4,804,726
|)
|3,633,954
|521,985
|(2,491,633
|)
|12,184,155
|1,750,144
|(3) Interest expenses in relation to the nonrecourse securitization debt, which were collected from JD Digits in the same amount as interest income, were RMB74.7 million and nil for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2018 and 2019, they were RMB527.0 million and RMB37.6 million, respectively.
|JD.com, Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(In thousands, except per share data and otherwise noted)
|For the three months ended
|For the year ended
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|(4) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:
|Cost of revenues
|(23,986
|)
|(24,556
|)
|(3,527
|)
|(71,983
|)
|(82,243
|)
|(11,813
|)
|Fulfillment
|(94,799
|)
|(136,033
|)
|(19,540
|)
|(418,895
|)
|(440,167
|)
|(63,226
|)
|Marketing
|(52,252
|)
|(78,419
|)
|(11,264
|)
|(190,499
|)
|(258,860
|)
|(37,183
|)
|Research and development
|(350,810
|)
|(376,212
|)
|(54,039
|)
|(1,162,579
|)
|(1,340,317
|)
|(192,524
|)
|General and administrative
|(515,200
|)
|(416,145
|)
|(59,775
|)
|(1,816,033
|)
|(1,573,368
|)
|(226,000
|)
|(5) Includes amortization of business cooperation arrangement and intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions as follows:
|Fulfillment
|(41,897
|)
|(41,433
|)
|(5,951
|)
|(167,573
|)
|(165,223
|)
|(23,733
|)
|Marketing
|(310,469
|)
|(140,430
|)
|(20,171
|)
|(1,231,889
|)
|(637,374
|)
|(91,553
|)
|Research and development
|(22,807
|)
|(24,700
|)
|(3,548
|)
|(98,402
|)
|(99,280
|)
|(14,261
|)
|General and administrative
|(77,314
|)
|(77,314
|)
|(11,105
|)
|(307,774
|)
|(307,776
|)
|(44,209
|)
|Net income/(loss) per share:
|Basic
|(1.66
|)
|1.24
|0.18
|(0.87
|)
|4.18
|0.60
|Diluted
|(1.66
|)
|1.22
|0.18
|(0.87
|)
|4.11
|0.59
|Net income/(loss) per ADS:
|Basic
|(3.32
|)
|2.49
|0.36
|(1.73
|)
|8.37
|1.20
|Diluted
|(3.32
|)
|2.44
|0.35
|(1.73
|)
|8.21
|1.18
|JD.com, Inc.
|Unaudited Non-GAAP Net Income Per ADS
|(In thousands, except per share data and otherwise noted)
|For the three months ended
|For the year ended
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
|749,902
|810,722
|116,450
|3,459,772
|10,749,907
|1,544,127
|Weighted average number of shares:
|Basic
|2,895,114
|2,923,258
|2,923,258
|2,877,903
|2,912,637
|2,912,637
|Diluted
|2,895,114
|2,980,261
|2,980,261
|2,877,903
|2,967,322
|2,967,322
|Diluted (Non-GAAP)
|2,937,822
|2,980,261
|2,980,261
|2,943,379
|2,967,322
|2,967,322
|Non-GAAP net income per ADS:
|Basic
|0.52
|0.55
|0.08
|2.40
|7.38
|1.06
|Diluted
|0.51
|0.54
|0.08
|2.35
|7.25
|1.04
|JD.com, Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Free Cash Flow
|(In thousands)
|For the three months ended
|For the year ended
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|6,028,130
|3,701
|532
|20,881,422
|24,781,220
|3,559,600
|Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities
|(2,188,115
|)
|2,452,444
|352,272
|(26,078,992
|)
|(25,349,357
|)
|(3,641,208
|)
|Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
|(3,920,878
|)
|3,087,869
|443,545
|11,219,928
|2,572,467
|369,512
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(130,541
|)
|(390,963
|)
|(56,160
|)
|1,681,163
|405,891
|58,302
|Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(211,404
|)
|5,153,051
|740,189
|7,703,521
|2,410,221
|346,206
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period/(year)
|37,713,462
|34,759,228
|4,992,851
|29,798,537
|37,502,058
|5,386,834
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period/(year)
|37,502,058
|39,912,279
|5,733,040
|37,502,058
|39,912,279
|5,733,040
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|6,028,130
|3,701
|532
|20,881,422
|24,781,220
|3,559,600
|Less: Impact from JD Baitiao receivables included in the operating cash flow
|(5,793,961
|)
|(311,718
|)
|(44,775
|)
|(7,369,421
|)
|(4,233,884
|)
|(608,160
|)
|Add/(Less): Capital expenditures
|Capital expenditures for development properties, net of related sales proceeds
|(2,515,276
|)
|1,055,277
|151,581
|(8,857,569
|)
|2,420,401
|347,669
|Other capital expenditures
|(1,720,252
|)
|(903,487
|)
|(129,778
|)
|(12,511,925
|)
|(3,514,741
|)
|(504,861
|)
|Free cash flow
|(4,001,359
|)
|(156,227
|)
|(22,440
|)
|(7,857,493
|)
|19,452,996
|2,794,248
|JD.com, Inc.
|Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics
|Q4 2018
|Q1 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q4 2019
|Free cash flow (in RMB billions) – trailing twelve months (“TTM”)
|(7.9
|)
|2.2
|7.4
|15.6
|19.5
|Inventory turnover days(6) – TTM
|38.7
|36.5
|36.3
|35.1
|35.8
|Accounts payable turnover days(7) – TTM
|60.2
|57.4
|59.4
|56.6
|54.5
|Accounts receivable turnover days(8) – TTM
|2.7
|3.0
|3.3
|3.2
|3.2
|Annual active customer accounts (in millions)
|305.3
|310.5
|321.3
|334.4
|362.0
|For the year ended December 31,
|2017
|2018
|2019
|GMV(9) (in RMB billions)
|1,294.5
|1,676.9
|2,085.4
|(6) Inventory turnover days are the quotient of average inventory to cost of revenues of direct sales business for the last twelve months and then multiplied by 360 days.
(7) Accounts payable turnover days are the quotient of average accounts payable of direct sales business to cost of revenues of direct sales business for the last twelve months and then multiplied by 360 days.
(8) Accounts receivable turnover days are the quotient of average accounts receivable over five quarter ends to total net revenues of the last twelve months and then multiplied by 360 days. Presented are the accounts receivable turnover days excluding the impact from JD Baitiao.
(9) Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) is the total value of all orders for products and services placed in the company’s online direct sales business and on the company’s online marketplaces, regardless of whether the goods are sold or delivered or whether the goods are returned. GMV includes the value from orders placed on our websites and mobile apps as well as orders placed on third-party websites and mobile apps that are fulfilled by us or by our third-party merchants. The calculation of GMV includes shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and for prudent consideration excludes certain transactions over certain amounts that are comparable to the disclosed parameters in GMV definition by our major industry peer. The company believes that GMV provides a measure of the overall volume of transactions that flow through our platform in a given period and is only useful for the purposes of industry and peer comparisons. Therefore, it should not be used as a financial metric.
|JD.com, Inc.
|Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
|(In thousands, except percentage data)
|For the three months ended
|For the year ended
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Income/(Loss) from operations
|(938,904
|)
|529,547
|76,065
|(2,619,131
|)
|8,994,880
|1,292,033
|Add: Share-based compensation
|1,037,047
|1,031,365
|148,145
|3,659,989
|3,694,955
|530,746
|Add: Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions
|452,487
|147,655
|21,208
|1,805,638
|885,385
|127,178
|Reversal of: Effects of business cooperation arrangements
|(237,651
|)
|(190,139
|)
|(27,312
|)
|(956,248
|)
|(822,161
|)
|(118,096
|)
|Reversal of: Gain on sale of development properties
|-
|(814,412
|)
|(116,983
|)
|-
|(3,884,709
|)
|(558,004
|)
|Add: Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
|-
|-
|-
|22,317
|-
|-
|Non-GAAP income from operations
|312,979
|704,016
|101,123
|1,912,565
|8,868,350
|1,273,857
|Add: Depreciation and other amortization
|1,162,228
|1,261,687
|181,231
|3,754,396
|4,942,671
|709,970
|Non-GAAP EBITDA
|1,475,207
|1,965,703
|282,354
|5,666,961
|13,811,021
|1,983,827
|Total net revenues
|134,832,549
|170,684,038
|24,517,228
|462,019,759
|576,888,484
|82,864,846
|Non-GAAP operating margin
|0.2
|%
|0.4
|%
|0.4
|%
|0.4
|%
|1.5
|%
|1.5
|%
|Non-GAAP EBITDA margin
|1.1
|%
|1.2
|%
|1.2
|%
|1.2
|%
|2.4
|%
|2.4
|%
|JD.com, Inc.
|Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
|(In thousands, except percentage data)
|For the three months ended
|For the year ended
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders
|(4,804,726
|)
|3,633,954
|521,985
|(2,491,633
|)
|12,184,155
|1,750,144
|Add: Share-based compensation
|1,037,047
|1,031,365
|148,145
|3,659,989
|3,694,955
|530,746
|Add: Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions
|452,487
|147,655
|21,208
|1,805,638
|885,385
|127,178
|Add/(Reversal of): Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments(10)
|(41,246
|)
|155,358
|22,316
|581,785
|456,468
|65,568
|Add: Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and investments
|194,111
|1,000,056
|143,649
|615,455
|2,750,769
|395,123
|Add/(Reversal of): Loss/(Gain) from fair value change of long-term investments, net of tax
|4,064,650
|(4,210,355
|)
|(604,780
|)
|1,512,979
|(3,495,710
|)
|(502,127
|)
|Reversal of: Gain and foreign exchange impact in relation to sale of development properties
|-
|(814,412
|)
|(116,983
|)
|-
|(3,997,416
|)
|(574,193
|)
|Add/(Reversal of): Loss/(Gain) on disposals/deemed disposals of investments
|107,557
|(8,891
|)
|(1,277
|)
|(1,320,266
|)
|(1,236,726
|)
|(177,645
|)
|Reversal of: Effects of business cooperation arrangements and non-compete agreements
|(258,245
|)
|(211,077
|)
|(30,320
|)
|(1,035,020
|)
|(904,284
|)
|(129,892
|)
|Add/(Reversal of): Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
|(1,733
|)
|87,069
|12,507
|130,845
|412,311
|59,225
|Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
|749,902
|810,722
|116,450
|3,459,772
|10,749,907
|1,544,127
|Total net revenues
|134,832,549
|170,684,038
|24,517,228
|462,019,759
|576,888,484
|82,864,846
|Non-GAAP net margin
|0.6
|%
|0.5
|%
|0.5
|%
|0.7
|%
|1.9
|%
|1.9
|%
|(10) To exclude the non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, net of share of amortization of intangibles not on their books.
1 The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this press release is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of December 31, 2019, which was RMB6.9618 to US$1.00. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.
2 See the sections entitled “Non-GAAP Measures” and “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to in this press release.
3 Annual active customer accounts are customer accounts that made at least one purchase during the twelve months ended on the respective dates, whether through online direct sales or online marketplaces.
4 Mobile monthly active users in a given month are the number of unique mobile devices that were used to visit JD mobile app at least once during that month.
5 Fulfilled gross margin is calculated by dividing fulfilled gross profit by net revenues. Fulfilled gross profit is defined as the difference between net revenues and the total amount of cost of revenues and fulfillment expenses.
