Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market of Digital Women's Health Solutions, 2017-2024: How New Technology Will Revolutionize Women's Health" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is the most comprehensive study of one of the biggest digital healthcare markets - women's health.
It examines the current market status and showcases its diversity by introducing 12 main use cases. The report provides a detailed, data-heavy analysis for each of the five major market segments and summarizes major developments and business models in the digital women's health solutions market. An outlook till 2024 is also provided, including the assessment of the global digital opportunity for women's health solutions, the forecast for the addressable market, downloads, and revenues.
How to tap into the market opportunity in digital women's health: Discover the top 10 trends that will transform the digital women's health market, as well as the four market entry strategies.
Women account for nearly half of humankind: In mid-2019, the female population alone reached 3.8 billion, accounting for 49.6% of the global population. Driven by a demographic boom in Asia and Africa, it is set to grow continuously in the foreseeable future.
Over the last five years, the digital women's health market has been driven by an increasing interest in women's health issues, from both the general public and medical professionals. With over 3,000 app-based solutions, 151M annual downloads globally and millions of active users (end of 2019), women's health has managed to develop into one of the biggest and most consumer-oriented digital healthcare markets.
The report deals with the global market of digital solutions that support women during different stages of their lives. Currently available digital women's health solutions are mainly focused on the reproductive function of the female body.
The market for digital women's health solutions refers to the software, products, and services that leverage technology to address specific women's health issues and which improve women's health.
The 140-page report is the most comprehensive study of one of the biggest consumer-oriented digital healthcare markets - women's health. Some of the quantitative and qualitative analyses are also presented in 70 figures and 30 tables. To validate market hypotheses and concepts, the analysts conducted interviews with key decision-makers in the digital women's health market. Their insights and data enriched the deep-dive market intelligence with the latest and most relevant business expertise.
The new report covers:
The analyst has been monitoring the digital health market since 2010. This report will act as a baseline for future analyses of the digital women's health solutions market.
What the market says about the digital women's health report:
I am impressed by the comprehensive selection of topics and trends as well as the analysis depth this report provides. Highly recommended for anyone looking to build a solid knowledge foundation of the market but also for experts who need an up-to-date analysis of the global market and its potential.
- David Schaerf, Founder of Onelife Health and Advisor at Parasol Strategy
Key Topics Covered
1. Scope of the report
2. Management summary
3. Global digital women's health opportunity
4. The global digital women's health ecosystem: current status
4.1. The growth of the supply side: the number of solutions (2010-2019)
4.2. The growing demand: downloads and usage (2016-2019)
4.3. The diversity of the market: The twelve main use cases
4.4. The diversity of the market: Five medical categories
4.5. Premium digital content developments
4.6. Connected digital healthcare solutions: classification of devices and major developments
4.7. Business models and revenues
5. Five major market segments: Key performance indicators and trends
5.1. Fertility apps: classification, structure, and growth
5.2. Prenatal apps: classification, structure, and growth
5.3. Postpartum apps: classification, structure, and growth
5.4. Gynecology and obstetrics apps: classification, structure, and growth
5.5. Menopause apps: classification, structure, and growth
6. Market competition: Overall analysis
6.1. Digital women's health market players: the competitive landscape
6.2. Publishers' market shares: Top-10
7. Leading market players: Company profiles
7.1. Health & Parenting Ltd.
7.2. Flo Health
7.3. ABISHKKING/Simple Design
7.4. Biowink GmbH (Clue)
7.5. Leap Fitness Group
7.6. BabyCenter
7.7. Glow
7.8. SimpleInnovation
7.9. GP International/GP Apps
7.10. Ovia Health
8. Top-10 country markets for digital women's health solutions
8.1. Geographic structure of the global digital women's health market
8.2. The United States
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Russia
8.5. Mexico
8.6. The United Kingdom
8.7. India
8.8. Germany
8.9. France
8.10. China
8.11. Spain
9. Major trends and go-to-market strategies in the digital women's health market
9.1. Ten major trends that will transform the digital women's health market
9.2. The four most promising go-to-market strategies: how to tap into market opportunities for digital women's health
10. Outlook: The next five years to 2024
10.1. Demographic target group and addressable market forecast
10.2. Downloads and usage forecast
10.3. Revenue forecast
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m0d9w7
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: